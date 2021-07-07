Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | GE, Siemens, ANDRITZ

“

The report titled Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air-Cooled Turbogenerators report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air-Cooled Turbogenerators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: GE, Siemens, ANDRITZ, Ansaldo Energia, Brush, Shanghai Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Toshiba, Harbin Electric, Bzd, WEG, Power-M, BHEL, Fuji Electric

Market Segmentation by Product: 2-Pole Air-Cooled Generators

4-Pole Air-Cooled Generators



Market Segmentation by Application: Gas Turbine Power Plant

Steam Turbine Power Plant

Others



The Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air-Cooled Turbogenerators industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market?

Table of Contents:

1 Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Overview

1.1 Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Product Overview

1.2 Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 2-Pole Air-Cooled Generators

1.2.2 4-Pole Air-Cooled Generators

1.3 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Air-Cooled Turbogenerators as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators by Application

4.1 Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Gas Turbine Power Plant

4.1.2 Steam Turbine Power Plant

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators by Country

5.1 North America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Air-Cooled Turbogenerators by Country

6.1 Europe Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Air-Cooled Turbogenerators by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators by Country

8.1 Latin America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Air-Cooled Turbogenerators by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Business

10.1 GE

10.1.1 GE Corporation Information

10.1.2 GE Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 GE Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 GE Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Products Offered

10.1.5 GE Recent Development

10.2 Siemens

10.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.2.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Siemens Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Siemens Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Products Offered

10.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.3 ANDRITZ

10.3.1 ANDRITZ Corporation Information

10.3.2 ANDRITZ Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ANDRITZ Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ANDRITZ Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Products Offered

10.3.5 ANDRITZ Recent Development

10.4 Ansaldo Energia

10.4.1 Ansaldo Energia Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ansaldo Energia Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ansaldo Energia Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ansaldo Energia Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Products Offered

10.4.5 Ansaldo Energia Recent Development

10.5 Brush

10.5.1 Brush Corporation Information

10.5.2 Brush Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Brush Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Brush Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Products Offered

10.5.5 Brush Recent Development

10.6 Shanghai Electric

10.6.1 Shanghai Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shanghai Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Shanghai Electric Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Shanghai Electric Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Products Offered

10.6.5 Shanghai Electric Recent Development

10.7 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

10.7.1 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Products Offered

10.7.5 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Recent Development

10.8 Toshiba

10.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toshiba Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Toshiba Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Toshiba Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Products Offered

10.8.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.9 Harbin Electric

10.9.1 Harbin Electric Corporation Information

10.9.2 Harbin Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Harbin Electric Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Harbin Electric Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Products Offered

10.9.5 Harbin Electric Recent Development

10.10 Bzd

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Bzd Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Bzd Recent Development

10.11 WEG

10.11.1 WEG Corporation Information

10.11.2 WEG Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 WEG Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 WEG Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Products Offered

10.11.5 WEG Recent Development

10.12 Power-M

10.12.1 Power-M Corporation Information

10.12.2 Power-M Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Power-M Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Power-M Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Products Offered

10.12.5 Power-M Recent Development

10.13 BHEL

10.13.1 BHEL Corporation Information

10.13.2 BHEL Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 BHEL Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 BHEL Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Products Offered

10.13.5 BHEL Recent Development

10.14 Fuji Electric

10.14.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

10.14.2 Fuji Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Fuji Electric Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Fuji Electric Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Products Offered

10.14.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Distributors

12.3 Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”