AIOps Platform Market is Expected to Grow By Key Players: IBM, Splunk, Broadcom, Vmware, Micro Focus, HCL Technologies, AppDynamics, BMC Software, Moogsoft, FixStream, Correlsense, AIMS Innovation, Corvil, ExtraHop, Devo, Tech Mahindra, ITRS, Loom Systems, Interlink Software, Grok, CloudFabrix, Dynatrace, Logz.io, Appnomic Systems, OpsDataStore, GAVS Technologies AIOps Platform

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global AIOps Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global AIOps Platform market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global AIOps Platform market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global AIOps Platform market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

IBM, Splunk, Broadcom, Vmware, Micro Focus, HCL Technologies, AppDynamics, BMC Software, Moogsoft, FixStream, Correlsense, AIMS Innovation, Corvil, ExtraHop, Devo, Tech Mahindra, ITRS, Loom Systems, Interlink Software, Grok, CloudFabrix, Dynatrace, Logz.io, Appnomic Systems, OpsDataStore, GAVS Technologies AIOps Platform Market Segment by Product Type: , On-premises, Cloud AIOps Platform Market Segment by Application: , BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Government, Media and Entertainment, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global AIOps Platform market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AIOps Platform market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AIOps Platform industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AIOps Platform market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AIOps Platform market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AIOps Platform market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AIOps Platform Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.5 Telecom and IT

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Government

1.5.8 Media and Entertainment

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global AIOps Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AIOps Platform Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 AIOps Platform Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 AIOps Platform Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 AIOps Platform Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key AIOps Platform Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AIOps Platform Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top AIOps Platform Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global AIOps Platform Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global AIOps Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global AIOps Platform Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AIOps Platform Revenue in 2019

3.3 AIOps Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players AIOps Platform Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into AIOps Platform Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global AIOps Platform Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AIOps Platform Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AIOps Platform Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America AIOps Platform Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe AIOps Platform Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China AIOps Platform Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan AIOps Platform Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia AIOps Platform Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India AIOps Platform Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America AIOps Platform Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview

13.1.3 IBM AIOps Platform Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Splunk

13.2.1 Splunk Company Details

13.2.2 Splunk Business Overview

13.2.3 Splunk AIOps Platform Introduction

13.2.4 Splunk Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Splunk Recent Development

13.3 Broadcom

13.3.1 Broadcom Company Details

13.3.2 Broadcom Business Overview

13.3.3 Broadcom AIOps Platform Introduction

13.3.4 Broadcom Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Broadcom Recent Development

13.4 Vmware

13.4.1 Vmware Company Details

13.4.2 Vmware Business Overview

13.4.3 Vmware AIOps Platform Introduction

13.4.4 Vmware Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Vmware Recent Development

13.5 Micro Focus

13.5.1 Micro Focus Company Details

13.5.2 Micro Focus Business Overview

13.5.3 Micro Focus AIOps Platform Introduction

13.5.4 Micro Focus Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Micro Focus Recent Development

13.6 HCL Technologies

13.6.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

13.6.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview

13.6.3 HCL Technologies AIOps Platform Introduction

13.6.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

13.7 AppDynamics

13.7.1 AppDynamics Company Details

13.7.2 AppDynamics Business Overview

13.7.3 AppDynamics AIOps Platform Introduction

13.7.4 AppDynamics Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 AppDynamics Recent Development

13.8 BMC Software

13.8.1 BMC Software Company Details

13.8.2 BMC Software Business Overview

13.8.3 BMC Software AIOps Platform Introduction

13.8.4 BMC Software Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 BMC Software Recent Development

13.9 Moogsoft

13.9.1 Moogsoft Company Details

13.9.2 Moogsoft Business Overview

13.9.3 Moogsoft AIOps Platform Introduction

13.9.4 Moogsoft Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Moogsoft Recent Development

13.10 FixStream

13.10.1 FixStream Company Details

13.10.2 FixStream Business Overview

13.10.3 FixStream AIOps Platform Introduction

13.10.4 FixStream Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 FixStream Recent Development

13.11 Correlsense

10.11.1 Correlsense Company Details

10.11.2 Correlsense Business Overview

10.11.3 Correlsense AIOps Platform Introduction

10.11.4 Correlsense Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Correlsense Recent Development

13.12 AIMS Innovation

10.12.1 AIMS Innovation Company Details

10.12.2 AIMS Innovation Business Overview

10.12.3 AIMS Innovation AIOps Platform Introduction

10.12.4 AIMS Innovation Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 AIMS Innovation Recent Development

13.13 Corvil

10.13.1 Corvil Company Details

10.13.2 Corvil Business Overview

10.13.3 Corvil AIOps Platform Introduction

10.13.4 Corvil Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Corvil Recent Development

13.14 ExtraHop

10.14.1 ExtraHop Company Details

10.14.2 ExtraHop Business Overview

10.14.3 ExtraHop AIOps Platform Introduction

10.14.4 ExtraHop Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 ExtraHop Recent Development

13.15 Devo

10.15.1 Devo Company Details

10.15.2 Devo Business Overview

10.15.3 Devo AIOps Platform Introduction

10.15.4 Devo Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Devo Recent Development

13.16 Tech Mahindra

10.16.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

10.16.2 Tech Mahindra Business Overview

10.16.3 Tech Mahindra AIOps Platform Introduction

10.16.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

13.17 ITRS

10.17.1 ITRS Company Details

10.17.2 ITRS Business Overview

10.17.3 ITRS AIOps Platform Introduction

10.17.4 ITRS Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 ITRS Recent Development

13.18 Loom Systems

10.18.1 Loom Systems Company Details

10.18.2 Loom Systems Business Overview

10.18.3 Loom Systems AIOps Platform Introduction

10.18.4 Loom Systems Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Loom Systems Recent Development

13.19 Interlink Software

10.19.1 Interlink Software Company Details

10.19.2 Interlink Software Business Overview

10.19.3 Interlink Software AIOps Platform Introduction

10.19.4 Interlink Software Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Interlink Software Recent Development

13.20 Grok

10.20.1 Grok Company Details

10.20.2 Grok Business Overview

10.20.3 Grok AIOps Platform Introduction

10.20.4 Grok Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Grok Recent Development

13.21 CloudFabrix

10.21.1 CloudFabrix Company Details

10.21.2 CloudFabrix Business Overview

10.21.3 CloudFabrix AIOps Platform Introduction

10.21.4 CloudFabrix Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 CloudFabrix Recent Development

13.22 Dynatrace

10.22.1 Dynatrace Company Details

10.22.2 Dynatrace Business Overview

10.22.3 Dynatrace AIOps Platform Introduction

10.22.4 Dynatrace Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Dynatrace Recent Development

13.23 Logz.io

10.23.1 Logz.io Company Details

10.23.2 Logz.io Business Overview

10.23.3 Logz.io AIOps Platform Introduction

10.23.4 Logz.io Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Logz.io Recent Development

13.24 Appnomic Systems

10.24.1 Appnomic Systems Company Details

10.24.2 Appnomic Systems Business Overview

10.24.3 Appnomic Systems AIOps Platform Introduction

10.24.4 Appnomic Systems Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Appnomic Systems Recent Development

13.25 OpsDataStore

10.25.1 OpsDataStore Company Details

10.25.2 OpsDataStore Business Overview

10.25.3 OpsDataStore AIOps Platform Introduction

10.25.4 OpsDataStore Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 OpsDataStore Recent Development

13.26 GAVS Technologies

10.26.1 GAVS Technologies Company Details

10.26.2 GAVS Technologies Business Overview

10.26.3 GAVS Technologies AIOps Platform Introduction

10.26.4 GAVS Technologies Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 GAVS Technologies Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

