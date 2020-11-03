AIOps Platform Market is Expected to Grow By Key Players: IBM, Splunk, Broadcom, Vmware, Micro Focus, HCL Technologies, AppDynamics, BMC Software, Moogsoft, FixStream, Correlsense, AIMS Innovation, Corvil, ExtraHop, Devo, Tech Mahindra, ITRS, Loom Systems, Interlink Software, Grok, CloudFabrix, Dynatrace, Logz.io, Appnomic Systems, OpsDataStore, GAVS Technologies AIOps Platform

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global AIOps Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global AIOps Platform market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global AIOps Platform market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global AIOps Platform market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
IBM, Splunk, Broadcom, Vmware, Micro Focus, HCL Technologies, AppDynamics, BMC Software, Moogsoft, FixStream, Correlsense, AIMS Innovation, Corvil, ExtraHop, Devo, Tech Mahindra, ITRS, Loom Systems, Interlink Software, Grok, CloudFabrix, Dynatrace, Logz.io, Appnomic Systems, OpsDataStore, GAVS Technologies AIOps Platform
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, On-premises, Cloud AIOps Platform
|Market Segment by Application:
|, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Government, Media and Entertainment, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global AIOps Platform market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the AIOps Platform market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AIOps Platform industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global AIOps Platform market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global AIOps Platform market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AIOps Platform market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AIOps Platform Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.4 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.5.5 Telecom and IT
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Media and Entertainment
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global AIOps Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 AIOps Platform Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 AIOps Platform Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 AIOps Platform Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 AIOps Platform Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key AIOps Platform Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top AIOps Platform Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top AIOps Platform Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global AIOps Platform Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global AIOps Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global AIOps Platform Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AIOps Platform Revenue in 2019
3.3 AIOps Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players AIOps Platform Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into AIOps Platform Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global AIOps Platform Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global AIOps Platform Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global AIOps Platform Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America AIOps Platform Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe AIOps Platform Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China
8.1 China AIOps Platform Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan
9.1 Japan AIOps Platform Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia AIOps Platform Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India
11.1 India AIOps Platform Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America AIOps Platform Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 AIOps Platform Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America AIOps Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America AIOps Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.1.1 IBM Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Business Overview
13.1.3 IBM AIOps Platform Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Recent Development
13.2 Splunk
13.2.1 Splunk Company Details
13.2.2 Splunk Business Overview
13.2.3 Splunk AIOps Platform Introduction
13.2.4 Splunk Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Splunk Recent Development
13.3 Broadcom
13.3.1 Broadcom Company Details
13.3.2 Broadcom Business Overview
13.3.3 Broadcom AIOps Platform Introduction
13.3.4 Broadcom Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Broadcom Recent Development
13.4 Vmware
13.4.1 Vmware Company Details
13.4.2 Vmware Business Overview
13.4.3 Vmware AIOps Platform Introduction
13.4.4 Vmware Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Vmware Recent Development
13.5 Micro Focus
13.5.1 Micro Focus Company Details
13.5.2 Micro Focus Business Overview
13.5.3 Micro Focus AIOps Platform Introduction
13.5.4 Micro Focus Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
13.6 HCL Technologies
13.6.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
13.6.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview
13.6.3 HCL Technologies AIOps Platform Introduction
13.6.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
13.7 AppDynamics
13.7.1 AppDynamics Company Details
13.7.2 AppDynamics Business Overview
13.7.3 AppDynamics AIOps Platform Introduction
13.7.4 AppDynamics Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 AppDynamics Recent Development
13.8 BMC Software
13.8.1 BMC Software Company Details
13.8.2 BMC Software Business Overview
13.8.3 BMC Software AIOps Platform Introduction
13.8.4 BMC Software Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 BMC Software Recent Development
13.9 Moogsoft
13.9.1 Moogsoft Company Details
13.9.2 Moogsoft Business Overview
13.9.3 Moogsoft AIOps Platform Introduction
13.9.4 Moogsoft Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Moogsoft Recent Development
13.10 FixStream
13.10.1 FixStream Company Details
13.10.2 FixStream Business Overview
13.10.3 FixStream AIOps Platform Introduction
13.10.4 FixStream Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 FixStream Recent Development
13.11 Correlsense
10.11.1 Correlsense Company Details
10.11.2 Correlsense Business Overview
10.11.3 Correlsense AIOps Platform Introduction
10.11.4 Correlsense Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Correlsense Recent Development
13.12 AIMS Innovation
10.12.1 AIMS Innovation Company Details
10.12.2 AIMS Innovation Business Overview
10.12.3 AIMS Innovation AIOps Platform Introduction
10.12.4 AIMS Innovation Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 AIMS Innovation Recent Development
13.13 Corvil
10.13.1 Corvil Company Details
10.13.2 Corvil Business Overview
10.13.3 Corvil AIOps Platform Introduction
10.13.4 Corvil Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Corvil Recent Development
13.14 ExtraHop
10.14.1 ExtraHop Company Details
10.14.2 ExtraHop Business Overview
10.14.3 ExtraHop AIOps Platform Introduction
10.14.4 ExtraHop Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 ExtraHop Recent Development
13.15 Devo
10.15.1 Devo Company Details
10.15.2 Devo Business Overview
10.15.3 Devo AIOps Platform Introduction
10.15.4 Devo Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Devo Recent Development
13.16 Tech Mahindra
10.16.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details
10.16.2 Tech Mahindra Business Overview
10.16.3 Tech Mahindra AIOps Platform Introduction
10.16.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development
13.17 ITRS
10.17.1 ITRS Company Details
10.17.2 ITRS Business Overview
10.17.3 ITRS AIOps Platform Introduction
10.17.4 ITRS Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 ITRS Recent Development
13.18 Loom Systems
10.18.1 Loom Systems Company Details
10.18.2 Loom Systems Business Overview
10.18.3 Loom Systems AIOps Platform Introduction
10.18.4 Loom Systems Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Loom Systems Recent Development
13.19 Interlink Software
10.19.1 Interlink Software Company Details
10.19.2 Interlink Software Business Overview
10.19.3 Interlink Software AIOps Platform Introduction
10.19.4 Interlink Software Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Interlink Software Recent Development
13.20 Grok
10.20.1 Grok Company Details
10.20.2 Grok Business Overview
10.20.3 Grok AIOps Platform Introduction
10.20.4 Grok Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Grok Recent Development
13.21 CloudFabrix
10.21.1 CloudFabrix Company Details
10.21.2 CloudFabrix Business Overview
10.21.3 CloudFabrix AIOps Platform Introduction
10.21.4 CloudFabrix Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 CloudFabrix Recent Development
13.22 Dynatrace
10.22.1 Dynatrace Company Details
10.22.2 Dynatrace Business Overview
10.22.3 Dynatrace AIOps Platform Introduction
10.22.4 Dynatrace Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Dynatrace Recent Development
13.23 Logz.io
10.23.1 Logz.io Company Details
10.23.2 Logz.io Business Overview
10.23.3 Logz.io AIOps Platform Introduction
10.23.4 Logz.io Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Logz.io Recent Development
13.24 Appnomic Systems
10.24.1 Appnomic Systems Company Details
10.24.2 Appnomic Systems Business Overview
10.24.3 Appnomic Systems AIOps Platform Introduction
10.24.4 Appnomic Systems Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Appnomic Systems Recent Development
13.25 OpsDataStore
10.25.1 OpsDataStore Company Details
10.25.2 OpsDataStore Business Overview
10.25.3 OpsDataStore AIOps Platform Introduction
10.25.4 OpsDataStore Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 OpsDataStore Recent Development
13.26 GAVS Technologies
10.26.1 GAVS Technologies Company Details
10.26.2 GAVS Technologies Business Overview
10.26.3 GAVS Technologies AIOps Platform Introduction
10.26.4 GAVS Technologies Revenue in AIOps Platform Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 GAVS Technologies Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
