AI Translation Market is Set to Grow Due to Increasing Demand-Says QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global AI Translation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global AI Translation market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global AI Translation market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global AI Translation market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

SoundAI, MI, Rozetta, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Alibaba, NetEase, Souhu, Tencent, ByteDance Market Market Segment by Product Type: Translation App, Translation Machine, Other Market Segment by Application: , Travel, Online Education, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global AI Translation market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AI Translation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AI Translation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AI Translation market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AI Translation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AI Translation market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI Translation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AI Translation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Translation App

1.4.3 Translation Machine

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AI Translation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Travel

1.5.3 Online Education

1.5.4 Other 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 AI Translation Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 AI Translation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI Translation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 AI Translation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 AI Translation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 AI Translation Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key AI Translation Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AI Translation Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top AI Translation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global AI Translation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global AI Translation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global AI Translation Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global AI Translation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AI Translation Revenue in 2019

3.3 AI Translation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players AI Translation Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into AI Translation Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global AI Translation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AI Translation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 AI Translation Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global AI Translation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AI Translation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America AI Translation Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 AI Translation Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America AI Translation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America AI Translation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI Translation Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 AI Translation Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe AI Translation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe AI Translation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China AI Translation Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 AI Translation Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China AI Translation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China AI Translation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan AI Translation Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 AI Translation Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan AI Translation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan AI Translation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia AI Translation Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 AI Translation Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia AI Translation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia AI Translation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India AI Translation Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 AI Translation Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India AI Translation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India AI Translation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America AI Translation Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 AI Translation Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America AI Translation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America AI Translation Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 SoundAI

13.1.1 SoundAI Company Details

13.1.2 SoundAI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 SoundAI AI Translation Introduction

13.1.4 SoundAI Revenue in AI Translation Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 SoundAI Recent Development

13.2 MI

13.2.1 MI Company Details

13.2.2 MI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 MI AI Translation Introduction

13.2.4 MI Revenue in AI Translation Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 MI Recent Development

13.3 Rozetta

13.3.1 Rozetta Company Details

13.3.2 Rozetta Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Rozetta AI Translation Introduction

13.3.4 Rozetta Revenue in AI Translation Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Rozetta Recent Development

13.4 Google

13.4.1 Google Company Details

13.4.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Google AI Translation Introduction

13.4.4 Google Revenue in AI Translation Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Google Recent Development

13.5 Facebook

13.5.1 Facebook Company Details

13.5.2 Facebook Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Facebook AI Translation Introduction

13.5.4 Facebook Revenue in AI Translation Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Facebook Recent Development

13.6 Microsoft

13.6.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.6.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Microsoft AI Translation Introduction

13.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in AI Translation Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.7 Alibaba

13.7.1 Alibaba Company Details

13.7.2 Alibaba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Alibaba AI Translation Introduction

13.7.4 Alibaba Revenue in AI Translation Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Alibaba Recent Development

13.8 NetEase

13.8.1 NetEase Company Details

13.8.2 NetEase Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 NetEase AI Translation Introduction

13.8.4 NetEase Revenue in AI Translation Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 NetEase Recent Development

13.9 Souhu

13.9.1 Souhu Company Details

13.9.2 Souhu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Souhu AI Translation Introduction

13.9.4 Souhu Revenue in AI Translation Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Souhu Recent Development

13.10 Tencent

13.10.1 Tencent Company Details

13.10.2 Tencent Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Tencent AI Translation Introduction

13.10.4 Tencent Revenue in AI Translation Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Tencent Recent Development

13.11 ByteDance

10.11.1 ByteDance Company Details

10.11.2 ByteDance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 ByteDance AI Translation Introduction

10.11.4 ByteDance Revenue in AI Translation Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 ByteDance Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

