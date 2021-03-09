AI in Oil & Gas Market 2021 Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Google (US), Microsoft Corporation (US)

The global AI in Oil & Gas market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[ AI in Oil & Gas Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global AI in Oil & Gas market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global AI in Oil & Gas market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Request a Sample of this report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2074058/global-and-united-states-ai-in-oil-amp-gas-market

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Research Report: IBM (US), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Google (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle (US), …

AI in Oil & Gas Market: Segmentation:

Hardware, Software, Services

On the basis of applications, global AI in Oil & Gas market can be segmented as:

, Predictive Maintenance, Production Planning, Field Service, Material Movement, Quality Control

Regions Covered in the Global AI in Oil & Gas Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global AI in Oil & Gas market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global AI in Oil & Gas market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Enquire For Customization in The Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2074058/global-and-united-states-ai-in-oil-amp-gas-market

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global AI in Oil & Gas market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global AI in Oil & Gas market.

The market share of the global AI in Oil & Gas market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global AI in Oil & Gas market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global AI in Oil & Gas market.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Predictive Maintenance

1.3.3 Production Planning

1.3.4 Field Service

1.3.5 Material Movement

1.3.6 Quality Control

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 AI in Oil & Gas Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 AI in Oil & Gas Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AI in Oil & Gas Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top AI in Oil & Gas Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI in Oil & Gas Revenue

3.4 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AI in Oil & Gas Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players AI in Oil & Gas Area Served

3.6 Key Players AI in Oil & Gas Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into AI in Oil & Gas Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 AI in Oil & Gas Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 AI in Oil & Gas Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China AI in Oil & Gas Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan AI in Oil & Gas Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia AI in Oil & Gas Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM (US)

11.1.1 IBM (US) Company Details

11.1.2 IBM (US) Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM (US) AI in Oil & Gas Introduction

11.1.4 IBM (US) Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

11.2 Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

11.2.1 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Company Details

11.2.2 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Business Overview

11.2.3 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) AI in Oil & Gas Introduction

11.2.4 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Recent Development

11.3 Google (US)

11.3.1 Google (US) Company Details

11.3.2 Google (US) Business Overview

11.3.3 Google (US) AI in Oil & Gas Introduction

11.3.4 Google (US) Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Google (US) Recent Development

11.4 Microsoft Corporation (US)

11.4.1 Microsoft Corporation (US) Company Details

11.4.2 Microsoft Corporation (US) Business Overview

11.4.3 Microsoft Corporation (US) AI in Oil & Gas Introduction

11.4.4 Microsoft Corporation (US) Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Microsoft Corporation (US) Recent Development

11.5 Oracle (US)

11.5.1 Oracle (US) Company Details

11.5.2 Oracle (US) Business Overview

11.5.3 Oracle (US) AI in Oil & Gas Introduction

11.5.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us

In QY Research we give immense importance to the needs of our clients and assist them in offering appropriate solutions to innovate their business strategies. What we do is basically analyze the client’s history and then create an analytical model to resolve their problems. Our client-centered services also offer insights on customer profiling, target market analysis, and behavioral analysis to meet customers’ needs.