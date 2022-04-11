AI Chipset Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2022-2028| Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics

Los Angeles, United States: The global AI Chipset Market market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global AI Chipset Market market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global AI Chipset Market Market . With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global AI Chipset Market market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global AI Chipset Market market.
Leading players of the global AI Chipset Market market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global AI Chipset Market market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global AI Chipset Market market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global AI Chipset Market market.
AI Chipset Market Market Leading Players
Nvidia, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), AMD, General Vision, Graphcore, Mellanox Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Fujitsu, Wave Computing, Mythic, Adapteva, Koniku, Tenstorrent
AI Chipset Market Segmentation by Product
, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision
AI Chipset Market Segmentation by Application
, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Others
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
Table of Contents.
Table of Contents 1 AI Chipset Market Overview
1.1 AI Chipset Product Overview
1.2 AI Chipset Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Machine Learning
1.2.2 Natural Language Processing
1.2.3 Context-Aware Computing
1.2.4 Computer Vision
1.3 Global AI Chipset Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global AI Chipset Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global AI Chipset Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global AI Chipset Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global AI Chipset Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global AI Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global AI Chipset Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global AI Chipset Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global AI Chipset Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global AI Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America AI Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe AI Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific AI Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America AI Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa AI Chipset Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global AI Chipset Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by AI Chipset Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by AI Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players AI Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers AI Chipset Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 AI Chipset Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 AI Chipset Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AI Chipset Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AI Chipset as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AI Chipset Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers AI Chipset Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global AI Chipset Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global AI Chipset Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global AI Chipset Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global AI Chipset Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global AI Chipset Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global AI Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global AI Chipset Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global AI Chipset Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global AI Chipset Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global AI Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America AI Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America AI Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific AI Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific AI Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe AI Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe AI Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America AI Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America AI Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa AI Chipset Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa AI Chipset Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global AI Chipset by Application
4.1 AI Chipset Segment by Application
4.1.1 Healthcare
4.1.2 Manufacturing
4.1.3 Automotive
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global AI Chipset Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global AI Chipset Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global AI Chipset Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions AI Chipset Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America AI Chipset by Application
4.5.2 Europe AI Chipset by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific AI Chipset by Application
4.5.4 Latin America AI Chipset by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa AI Chipset by Application 5 North America AI Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America AI Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America AI Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America AI Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America AI Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe AI Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe AI Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe AI Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe AI Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe AI Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific AI Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AI Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AI Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific AI Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific AI Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America AI Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America AI Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America AI Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America AI Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America AI Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa AI Chipset Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AI Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AI Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa AI Chipset Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa AI Chipset Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E AI Chipset Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AI Chipset Business
10.1 Nvidia
10.1.1 Nvidia Corporation Information
10.1.2 Nvidia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Nvidia AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Nvidia AI Chipset Products Offered
10.1.5 Nvidia Recent Development
10.2 Intel
10.2.1 Intel Corporation Information
10.2.2 Intel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Intel AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 Intel Recent Development
10.3 Xilinx
10.3.1 Xilinx Corporation Information
10.3.2 Xilinx Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Xilinx AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Xilinx AI Chipset Products Offered
10.3.5 Xilinx Recent Development
10.4 Samsung Electronics
10.4.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information
10.4.2 Samsung Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Samsung Electronics AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Samsung Electronics AI Chipset Products Offered
10.4.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development
10.5 Micron Technology
10.5.1 Micron Technology Corporation Information
10.5.2 Micron Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Micron Technology AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Micron Technology AI Chipset Products Offered
10.5.5 Micron Technology Recent Development
10.6 Qualcomm Technologies
10.6.1 Qualcomm Technologies Corporation Information
10.6.2 Qualcomm Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Qualcomm Technologies AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Qualcomm Technologies AI Chipset Products Offered
10.6.5 Qualcomm Technologies Recent Development
10.7 IBM
10.7.1 IBM Corporation Information
10.7.2 IBM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 IBM AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 IBM AI Chipset Products Offered
10.7.5 IBM Recent Development
10.8 Google
10.8.1 Google Corporation Information
10.8.2 Google Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Google AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Google AI Chipset Products Offered
10.8.5 Google Recent Development
10.9 Microsoft
10.9.1 Microsoft Corporation Information
10.9.2 Microsoft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Microsoft AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Microsoft AI Chipset Products Offered
10.9.5 Microsoft Recent Development
10.10 Amazon Web Services (AWS)
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 AI Chipset Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS) AI Chipset Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Recent Development
10.11 AMD
10.11.1 AMD Corporation Information
10.11.2 AMD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 AMD AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 AMD AI Chipset Products Offered
10.11.5 AMD Recent Development
10.12 General Vision
10.12.1 General Vision Corporation Information
10.12.2 General Vision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 General Vision AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 General Vision AI Chipset Products Offered
10.12.5 General Vision Recent Development
10.13 Graphcore
10.13.1 Graphcore Corporation Information
10.13.2 Graphcore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Graphcore AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Graphcore AI Chipset Products Offered
10.13.5 Graphcore Recent Development
10.14 Mellanox Technologies
10.14.1 Mellanox Technologies Corporation Information
10.14.2 Mellanox Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Mellanox Technologies AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Mellanox Technologies AI Chipset Products Offered
10.14.5 Mellanox Technologies Recent Development
10.15 Huawei Technologies
10.15.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information
10.15.2 Huawei Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Huawei Technologies AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Huawei Technologies AI Chipset Products Offered
10.15.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development
10.16 Fujitsu
10.16.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information
10.16.2 Fujitsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Fujitsu AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Fujitsu AI Chipset Products Offered
10.16.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
10.17 Wave Computing
10.17.1 Wave Computing Corporation Information
10.17.2 Wave Computing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Wave Computing AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Wave Computing AI Chipset Products Offered
10.17.5 Wave Computing Recent Development
10.18 Mythic
10.18.1 Mythic Corporation Information
10.18.2 Mythic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Mythic AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Mythic AI Chipset Products Offered
10.18.5 Mythic Recent Development
10.19 Adapteva
10.19.1 Adapteva Corporation Information
10.19.2 Adapteva Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Adapteva AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Adapteva AI Chipset Products Offered
10.19.5 Adapteva Recent Development
10.20 Koniku
10.20.1 Koniku Corporation Information
10.20.2 Koniku Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Koniku AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Koniku AI Chipset Products Offered
10.20.5 Koniku Recent Development
10.21 Tenstorrent
10.21.1 Tenstorrent Corporation Information
10.21.2 Tenstorrent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Tenstorrent AI Chipset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Tenstorrent AI Chipset Products Offered
10.21.5 Tenstorrent Recent Development 11 AI Chipset Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 AI Chipset Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 AI Chipset Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
