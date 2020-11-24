AI Baby Monitors Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Nanit, Samsung, Cubo, Safety 1st(Dorel), Motorola, Philips, Sony, Angelcare, Graco, Levana, Angelcare, Summer Infant, WiFi Baby, Lorex, Snuza, Infant Optics

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact on the industry, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global AI Baby Monitors Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global AI Baby Monitors market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global AI Baby Monitors market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global AI Baby Monitors market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Nanit, Samsung, Cubo, Safety 1st(Dorel), Motorola, Philips, Sony, Angelcare, Graco, Levana, Angelcare, Summer Infant, WiFi Baby, Lorex, Snuza, Infant Optics Market Segment by Product Type: , Audio Baby Monitor, Video Baby Monitor Market Segment by Application: , Family, Kindergarten, Hospital, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global AI Baby Monitors market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AI Baby Monitors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AI Baby Monitors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AI Baby Monitors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AI Baby Monitors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AI Baby Monitors market

TOC

1 AI Baby Monitors Market Overview

1.1 AI Baby Monitors Product Overview

1.2 AI Baby Monitors Market Segment

1.2.1 Audio Baby Monitor

1.2.2 Video Baby Monitor

1.3 Global AI Baby Monitors Market Size (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global AI Baby Monitors Market Size Overview (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global AI Baby Monitors Historic Market Size Review (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global AI Baby Monitors Sales Market Share Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global AI Baby Monitors Revenue Market Share Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global AI Baby Monitors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global AI Baby Monitors Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global AI Baby Monitors Sales Market Share Breakdown (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global AI Baby Monitors Revenue Market Share Breakdown (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global AI Baby Monitors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America AI Baby Monitors Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe AI Baby Monitors Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific AI Baby Monitors Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America AI Baby Monitors Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa AI Baby Monitors Sales Breakdown (2015-2020) 2 Global AI Baby Monitors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by AI Baby Monitors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by AI Baby Monitors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players AI Baby Monitors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers AI Baby Monitors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 AI Baby Monitors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AI Baby Monitors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AI Baby Monitors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AI Baby Monitors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AI Baby Monitors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers AI Baby Monitors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global AI Baby Monitors by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global AI Baby Monitors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global AI Baby Monitors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global AI Baby Monitors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global AI Baby Monitors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AI Baby Monitors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global AI Baby Monitors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global AI Baby Monitors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global AI Baby Monitors

4.1 AI Baby Monitors Segment

4.1.1 Family

4.1.2 Kindergarten

4.1.3 Hospital

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global AI Baby Monitors Sales : 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global AI Baby Monitors Historic Sales (2015-2020)

4.4 Global AI Baby Monitors Forecasted Sales (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions AI Baby Monitors Market Size

4.5.1 North America AI Baby Monitors

4.5.2 Europe AI Baby Monitors

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific AI Baby Monitors

4.5.4 Latin America AI Baby Monitors

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa AI Baby Monitors 5 North America AI Baby Monitors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America AI Baby Monitors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America AI Baby Monitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America AI Baby Monitors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America AI Baby Monitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe AI Baby Monitors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe AI Baby Monitors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe AI Baby Monitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe AI Baby Monitors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe AI Baby Monitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific AI Baby Monitors Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific AI Baby Monitors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific AI Baby Monitors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific AI Baby Monitors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific AI Baby Monitors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America AI Baby Monitors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America AI Baby Monitors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America AI Baby Monitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America AI Baby Monitors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America AI Baby Monitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa AI Baby Monitors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa AI Baby Monitors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa AI Baby Monitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa AI Baby Monitors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa AI Baby Monitors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AI Baby Monitors Business

10.1 Nanit

10.1.1 Nanit Corporation Information

10.1.2 Nanit Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Nanit AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Nanit AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.1.5 Nanit Recent Developments

10.2 Samsung

10.2.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.2.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Samsung AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Nanit AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.2.5 Samsung Recent Developments

10.3 Cubo

10.3.1 Cubo Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cubo Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Cubo AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Cubo AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.3.5 Cubo Recent Developments

10.4 Safety 1st(Dorel)

10.4.1 Safety 1st(Dorel) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Safety 1st(Dorel) Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Safety 1st(Dorel) AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Safety 1st(Dorel) AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.4.5 Safety 1st(Dorel) Recent Developments

10.5 Motorola

10.5.1 Motorola Corporation Information

10.5.2 Motorola Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Motorola AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Motorola AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.5.5 Motorola Recent Developments

10.6 Philips

10.6.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.6.2 Philips Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Philips AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Philips AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.6.5 Philips Recent Developments

10.7 Sony

10.7.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sony Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Sony AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sony AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.7.5 Sony Recent Developments

10.8 Angelcare

10.8.1 Angelcare Corporation Information

10.8.2 Angelcare Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Angelcare AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Angelcare AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.8.5 Angelcare Recent Developments

10.9 Graco

10.9.1 Graco Corporation Information

10.9.2 Graco Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Graco AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Graco AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.9.5 Graco Recent Developments

10.10 Levana

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 AI Baby Monitors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Levana AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Levana Recent Developments

10.11 Angelcare

10.11.1 Angelcare Corporation Information

10.11.2 Angelcare Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Angelcare AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Angelcare AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.11.5 Angelcare Recent Developments

10.12 Summer Infant

10.12.1 Summer Infant Corporation Information

10.12.2 Summer Infant Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Summer Infant AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Summer Infant AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.12.5 Summer Infant Recent Developments

10.13 WiFi Baby

10.13.1 WiFi Baby Corporation Information

10.13.2 WiFi Baby Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 WiFi Baby AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 WiFi Baby AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.13.5 WiFi Baby Recent Developments

10.14 Lorex

10.14.1 Lorex Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lorex Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Lorex AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Lorex AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.14.5 Lorex Recent Developments

10.15 Snuza

10.15.1 Snuza Corporation Information

10.15.2 Snuza Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Snuza AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Snuza AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.15.5 Snuza Recent Developments

10.16 Infant Optics

10.16.1 Infant Optics Corporation Information

10.16.2 Infant Optics Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Infant Optics AI Baby Monitors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Infant Optics AI Baby Monitors Products Offered

10.16.5 Infant Optics Recent Developments 11 AI Baby Monitors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 AI Baby Monitors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 AI Baby Monitors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 AI Baby Monitors Industry Trends

11.4.2 AI Baby Monitors Market Drivers

11.4.3 AI Baby Monitors Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

