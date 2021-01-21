AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Size 2021: Production, Revenue, Price Trend By Types & Market Analysis By Application and Forecast 2021–2027 | Kuka, Amazon Robotics, Dematic

“
[Los Angeles], [United States], January 2021,– – The AGV & AMR in Logistics Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Insights and Forecast to 2027] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the AGV & AMR in Logistics report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan AGV & AMR in Logistics market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), AGV & AMR in Logistics specifications, and company profiles. The AGV & AMR in Logistics study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the AGV & AMR in Logistics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global AGV & AMR in Logistics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global AGV & AMR in Logistics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global AGV & AMR in Logistics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global AGV & AMR in Logistics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global AGV & AMR in Logistics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Kuka, Amazon Robotics, Dematic, Geek+, Knapp, Omron, Greyorange, Grenzebach, Quicktron, Vecna, Magazino, Fetch Robotics, Mobile Industrial Robots, Locus Robotics, Savioke
Market Segmentation by Product: Automated Guided Vehicle
Autonomous Mobile Robots
Market Segmentation by Application: E-commerce
Automotive
Food & Beverages
Electronics
Other
The AGV & AMR in Logistics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global AGV & AMR in Logistics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global AGV & AMR in Logistics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the AGV & AMR in Logistics market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AGV & AMR in Logistics industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global AGV & AMR in Logistics market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global AGV & AMR in Logistics market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AGV & AMR in Logistics market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Automated Guided Vehicle
1.2.3 Autonomous Mobile Robots
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 E-commerce
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Food & Beverages
1.3.5 Electronics
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Production
2.1 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top AGV & AMR in Logistics Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top AGV & AMR in Logistics Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top AGV & AMR in Logistics Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top AGV & AMR in Logistics Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top AGV & AMR in Logistics Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top AGV & AMR in Logistics Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top AGV & AMR in Logistics Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top AGV & AMR in Logistics Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top AGV & AMR in Logistics Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top AGV & AMR in Logistics Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales in 2020
4.3 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top AGV & AMR in Logistics Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top AGV & AMR in Logistics Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Price by Type
5.3.1 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Price by Application
6.3.1 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa AGV & AMR in Logistics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Kuka
12.1.1 Kuka Corporation Information
12.1.2 Kuka Overview
12.1.3 Kuka AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Kuka AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.1.5 Kuka Related Developments
12.2 Amazon Robotics
12.2.1 Amazon Robotics Corporation Information
12.2.2 Amazon Robotics Overview
12.2.3 Amazon Robotics AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Amazon Robotics AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.2.5 Amazon Robotics Related Developments
12.3 Dematic
12.3.1 Dematic Corporation Information
12.3.2 Dematic Overview
12.3.3 Dematic AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Dematic AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.3.5 Dematic Related Developments
12.4 Geek+
12.4.1 Geek+ Corporation Information
12.4.2 Geek+ Overview
12.4.3 Geek+ AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Geek+ AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.4.5 Geek+ Related Developments
12.5 Knapp
12.5.1 Knapp Corporation Information
12.5.2 Knapp Overview
12.5.3 Knapp AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Knapp AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.5.5 Knapp Related Developments
12.6 Omron
12.6.1 Omron Corporation Information
12.6.2 Omron Overview
12.6.3 Omron AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Omron AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.6.5 Omron Related Developments
12.7 Greyorange
12.7.1 Greyorange Corporation Information
12.7.2 Greyorange Overview
12.7.3 Greyorange AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Greyorange AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.7.5 Greyorange Related Developments
12.8 Grenzebach
12.8.1 Grenzebach Corporation Information
12.8.2 Grenzebach Overview
12.8.3 Grenzebach AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Grenzebach AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.8.5 Grenzebach Related Developments
12.9 Quicktron
12.9.1 Quicktron Corporation Information
12.9.2 Quicktron Overview
12.9.3 Quicktron AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Quicktron AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.9.5 Quicktron Related Developments
12.10 Vecna
12.10.1 Vecna Corporation Information
12.10.2 Vecna Overview
12.10.3 Vecna AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Vecna AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.10.5 Vecna Related Developments
12.11 Magazino
12.11.1 Magazino Corporation Information
12.11.2 Magazino Overview
12.11.3 Magazino AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Magazino AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.11.5 Magazino Related Developments
12.12 Fetch Robotics
12.12.1 Fetch Robotics Corporation Information
12.12.2 Fetch Robotics Overview
12.12.3 Fetch Robotics AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Fetch Robotics AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.12.5 Fetch Robotics Related Developments
12.13 Mobile Industrial Robots
12.13.1 Mobile Industrial Robots Corporation Information
12.13.2 Mobile Industrial Robots Overview
12.13.3 Mobile Industrial Robots AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Mobile Industrial Robots AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.13.5 Mobile Industrial Robots Related Developments
12.14 Locus Robotics
12.14.1 Locus Robotics Corporation Information
12.14.2 Locus Robotics Overview
12.14.3 Locus Robotics AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Locus Robotics AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.14.5 Locus Robotics Related Developments
12.15 Savioke
12.15.1 Savioke Corporation Information
12.15.2 Savioke Overview
12.15.3 Savioke AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Savioke AGV & AMR in Logistics Product Description
12.15.5 Savioke Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 AGV & AMR in Logistics Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 AGV & AMR in Logistics Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 AGV & AMR in Logistics Production Mode & Process
13.4 AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 AGV & AMR in Logistics Sales Channels
13.4.2 AGV & AMR in Logistics Distributors
13.5 AGV & AMR in Logistics Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 AGV & AMR in Logistics Industry Trends
14.2 AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Drivers
14.3 AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Challenges
14.4 AGV & AMR in Logistics Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global AGV & AMR in Logistics Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
”