Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 |Lonza, Croda, FMC

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Agrochemical Active Ingredients market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market.

The research report on the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Agrochemical Active Ingredients market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Agrochemical Active Ingredients research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Agrochemical Active Ingredients market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Leading Players

, Lonza, Croda, FMC, United Phosphorus, Nufarm, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Nutrien, Israel Chemicals, K+S, Sipcam

Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Agrochemical Active Ingredients market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Agrochemical Active Ingredients Segmentation by Product

Acephate

Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt)

Bendiocarb

Bifenthrin

Azoxystrobin

Boscalid

Fludioxonil

1-Methylcyclopropene

Benzyl Adenine

Calcium Chloride

Agrochemical Active Ingredients Segmentation by Application

Insecticides

Fungicides

Herbicides

Plant Growth Regulators

Rodenticides

Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market?

How will the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Agrochemical Active Ingredients market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Agrochemical Active Ingredients Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acephate

1.4.3 Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt)

1.4.4 Bendiocarb

1.4.5 Bifenthrin

1.4.6 Azoxystrobin

1.4.7 Boscalid

1.4.8 Fludioxonil

1.4.9 1-Methylcyclopropene

1.4.10 Benzyl Adenine

1.4.11 Calcium Chloride 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Insecticides

1.5.3 Fungicides

1.5.4 Herbicides

1.5.5 Plant Growth Regulators

1.5.6 Rodenticides

1.5.7 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Agrochemical Active Ingredients Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Agrochemical Active Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Agrochemical Active Ingredients Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Agrochemical Active Ingredients Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Agrochemical Active Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical Active Ingredients Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agrochemical Active Ingredients Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Lonza

12.1.1 Lonza Corporation Information

12.1.2 Lonza Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Lonza Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Lonza Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

12.1.5 Lonza Recent Development 12.2 Croda

12.2.1 Croda Corporation Information

12.2.2 Croda Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Croda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Croda Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

12.2.5 Croda Recent Development 12.3 FMC

12.3.1 FMC Corporation Information

12.3.2 FMC Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 FMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 FMC Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

12.3.5 FMC Recent Development 12.4 United Phosphorus

12.4.1 United Phosphorus Corporation Information

12.4.2 United Phosphorus Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 United Phosphorus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 United Phosphorus Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

12.4.5 United Phosphorus Recent Development 12.5 Nufarm

12.5.1 Nufarm Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nufarm Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Nufarm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Nufarm Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

12.5.5 Nufarm Recent Development 12.6 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

12.6.1 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Corporation Information

12.6.2 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

12.6.5 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Recent Development 12.7 Nutrien

12.7.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nutrien Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Nutrien Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Nutrien Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

12.7.5 Nutrien Recent Development 12.8 Israel Chemicals

12.8.1 Israel Chemicals Corporation Information

12.8.2 Israel Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Israel Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Israel Chemicals Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

12.8.5 Israel Chemicals Recent Development 12.9 K+S

12.9.1 K+S Corporation Information

12.9.2 K+S Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 K+S Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 K+S Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

12.9.5 K+S Recent Development 12.10 Sipcam

12.10.1 Sipcam Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sipcam Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sipcam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Sipcam Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

12.10.5 Sipcam Recent Development 12.11 Lonza

12.11.1 Lonza Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lonza Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Lonza Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Lonza Agrochemical Active Ingredients Products Offered

12.11.5 Lonza Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Agrochemical Active Ingredients Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Agrochemical Active Ingredients Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

