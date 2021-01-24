Agriculture Urea Market 2021 Overview, Manufacturing Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Analysis to 2027 | Yara, CF Industries, QAFCO

“
The report titled Global Agriculture Urea Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Agriculture Urea market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Agriculture Urea market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Agriculture Urea market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Agriculture Urea market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Agriculture Urea report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Agriculture Urea report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Agriculture Urea market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Agriculture Urea market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Agriculture Urea market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Agriculture Urea market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Agriculture Urea market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Yara, CF Industries, QAFCO, EuroChem, KOCH, Nutrien, OCI, Yangmei Chemical, Hualu-hengsheng, SABIC, Rui Xing Group, Sichuan Lutianhua, Huajin Chemical Industries, Lanhua Sci-tech, Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, Group DF
Market Segmentation by Product: Granular Urea
Prilled Urea
Market Segmentation by Application: Fertilizer
Animal Feed Additive
The Agriculture Urea Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Agriculture Urea market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Agriculture Urea market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Agriculture Urea market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Agriculture Urea industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Agriculture Urea market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Agriculture Urea market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agriculture Urea market?
Table of Contents:
1 Agriculture Urea Market Overview
1.1 Agriculture Urea Product Scope
1.2 Agriculture Urea Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Agriculture Urea Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Granular Urea
1.2.3 Prilled Urea
1.3 Agriculture Urea Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Agriculture Urea Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Fertilizer
1.3.3 Animal Feed Additive
1.4 Agriculture Urea Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Agriculture Urea Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Agriculture Urea Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Agriculture Urea Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Agriculture Urea Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Agriculture Urea Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Agriculture Urea Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Agriculture Urea Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Agriculture Urea Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Agriculture Urea Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Agriculture Urea Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Agriculture Urea Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Agriculture Urea Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Agriculture Urea Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Agriculture Urea Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Agriculture Urea Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Agriculture Urea Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Agriculture Urea Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Agriculture Urea Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Agriculture Urea Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Agriculture Urea Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Agriculture Urea as of 2019)
3.4 Global Agriculture Urea Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Agriculture Urea Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Agriculture Urea Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Agriculture Urea Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Agriculture Urea Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Agriculture Urea Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Agriculture Urea Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Agriculture Urea Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Agriculture Urea Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Agriculture Urea Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Agriculture Urea Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Agriculture Urea Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Agriculture Urea Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Agriculture Urea Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Agriculture Urea Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Agriculture Urea Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Agriculture Urea Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Agriculture Urea Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Agriculture Urea Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Agriculture Urea Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Agriculture Urea Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Agriculture Urea Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Agriculture Urea Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Agriculture Urea Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Agriculture Urea Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Agriculture Urea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Agriculture Urea Business
12.1 Yara
12.1.1 Yara Corporation Information
12.1.2 Yara Business Overview
12.1.3 Yara Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Yara Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.1.5 Yara Recent Development
12.2 CF Industries
12.2.1 CF Industries Corporation Information
12.2.2 CF Industries Business Overview
12.2.3 CF Industries Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 CF Industries Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.2.5 CF Industries Recent Development
12.3 QAFCO
12.3.1 QAFCO Corporation Information
12.3.2 QAFCO Business Overview
12.3.3 QAFCO Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 QAFCO Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.3.5 QAFCO Recent Development
12.4 EuroChem
12.4.1 EuroChem Corporation Information
12.4.2 EuroChem Business Overview
12.4.3 EuroChem Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 EuroChem Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.4.5 EuroChem Recent Development
12.5 KOCH
12.5.1 KOCH Corporation Information
12.5.2 KOCH Business Overview
12.5.3 KOCH Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 KOCH Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.5.5 KOCH Recent Development
12.6 Nutrien
12.6.1 Nutrien Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nutrien Business Overview
12.6.3 Nutrien Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Nutrien Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.6.5 Nutrien Recent Development
12.7 OCI
12.7.1 OCI Corporation Information
12.7.2 OCI Business Overview
12.7.3 OCI Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 OCI Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.7.5 OCI Recent Development
12.8 Yangmei Chemical
12.8.1 Yangmei Chemical Corporation Information
12.8.2 Yangmei Chemical Business Overview
12.8.3 Yangmei Chemical Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Yangmei Chemical Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.8.5 Yangmei Chemical Recent Development
12.9 Hualu-hengsheng
12.9.1 Hualu-hengsheng Corporation Information
12.9.2 Hualu-hengsheng Business Overview
12.9.3 Hualu-hengsheng Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Hualu-hengsheng Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.9.5 Hualu-hengsheng Recent Development
12.10 SABIC
12.10.1 SABIC Corporation Information
12.10.2 SABIC Business Overview
12.10.3 SABIC Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 SABIC Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.10.5 SABIC Recent Development
12.11 Rui Xing Group
12.11.1 Rui Xing Group Corporation Information
12.11.2 Rui Xing Group Business Overview
12.11.3 Rui Xing Group Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Rui Xing Group Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.11.5 Rui Xing Group Recent Development
12.12 Sichuan Lutianhua
12.12.1 Sichuan Lutianhua Corporation Information
12.12.2 Sichuan Lutianhua Business Overview
12.12.3 Sichuan Lutianhua Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Sichuan Lutianhua Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.12.5 Sichuan Lutianhua Recent Development
12.13 Huajin Chemical Industries
12.13.1 Huajin Chemical Industries Corporation Information
12.13.2 Huajin Chemical Industries Business Overview
12.13.3 Huajin Chemical Industries Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Huajin Chemical Industries Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.13.5 Huajin Chemical Industries Recent Development
12.14 Lanhua Sci-tech
12.14.1 Lanhua Sci-tech Corporation Information
12.14.2 Lanhua Sci-tech Business Overview
12.14.3 Lanhua Sci-tech Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Lanhua Sci-tech Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.14.5 Lanhua Sci-tech Recent Development
12.15 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry
12.15.1 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Corporation Information
12.15.2 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Business Overview
12.15.3 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.15.5 Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Recent Development
12.16 Group DF
12.16.1 Group DF Corporation Information
12.16.2 Group DF Business Overview
12.16.3 Group DF Agriculture Urea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Group DF Agriculture Urea Products Offered
12.16.5 Group DF Recent Development
13 Agriculture Urea Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Agriculture Urea Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Agriculture Urea
13.4 Agriculture Urea Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Agriculture Urea Distributors List
14.3 Agriculture Urea Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Agriculture Urea Market Trends
15.2 Agriculture Urea Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Agriculture Urea Market Challenges
15.4 Agriculture Urea Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
