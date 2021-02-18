Agriculture Equipment Market Progresses, Global Trends, Size, Evolution Rate And Forecast 2021-2027 | John Deere, CNH Industrial, Kubota

“

The report titled Global Agriculture Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Agriculture Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Agriculture Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Agriculture Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Agriculture Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Agriculture Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1641141/global-agriculture-equipment-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Agriculture Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Agriculture Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Agriculture Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Agriculture Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Agriculture Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Agriculture Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: John Deere, CNH Industrial, Kubota, AGCO, Claas, Yanmar, Mahindra, LOVOL, SDF, JCB, TAFE, YTO Group, Exel Industries, Jiangsu Wode Group, ISEKI, Rostselmash, Wuzheng, Dongfeng farm, Shandong Shifeng, Zoomlion

Market Segmentation by Product: Wheel Drive Tractors

Crawler Tractors

Harvesters

Sprayers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Plowing

Sowing

Plant Protection & Fertilizing

Harvesting & Threshing

Others



The Agriculture Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Agriculture Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Agriculture Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agriculture Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Agriculture Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agriculture Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agriculture Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agriculture Equipment market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1641141/global-agriculture-equipment-market

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Agriculture Equipment

1.1 Agriculture Equipment Market Overview

1.1.1 Agriculture Equipment Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Agriculture Equipment Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Agriculture Equipment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Agriculture Equipment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Agriculture Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Wheel Drive Tractors

2.5 Crawler Tractors

2.6 Harvesters

2.7 Sprayers

2.8 Others

3 Agriculture Equipment Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Agriculture Equipment Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Agriculture Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Plowing

3.5 Sowing

3.6 Plant Protection & Fertilizing

3.7 Harvesting & Threshing

3.8 Others

4 Global Agriculture Equipment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Agriculture Equipment as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Agriculture Equipment Market

4.4 Global Top Players Agriculture Equipment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Agriculture Equipment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Agriculture Equipment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 John Deere

5.1.1 John Deere Profile

5.1.2 John Deere Main Business

5.1.3 John Deere Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 John Deere Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 John Deere Recent Developments

5.2 CNH Industrial

5.2.1 CNH Industrial Profile

5.2.2 CNH Industrial Main Business

5.2.3 CNH Industrial Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 CNH Industrial Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 CNH Industrial Recent Developments

5.3 Kubota

5.5.1 Kubota Profile

5.3.2 Kubota Main Business

5.3.3 Kubota Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Kubota Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 AGCO Recent Developments

5.4 AGCO

5.4.1 AGCO Profile

5.4.2 AGCO Main Business

5.4.3 AGCO Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 AGCO Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 AGCO Recent Developments

5.5 Claas

5.5.1 Claas Profile

5.5.2 Claas Main Business

5.5.3 Claas Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Claas Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Claas Recent Developments

5.6 Yanmar

5.6.1 Yanmar Profile

5.6.2 Yanmar Main Business

5.6.3 Yanmar Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Yanmar Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Yanmar Recent Developments

5.7 Mahindra

5.7.1 Mahindra Profile

5.7.2 Mahindra Main Business

5.7.3 Mahindra Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Mahindra Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Mahindra Recent Developments

5.8 LOVOL

5.8.1 LOVOL Profile

5.8.2 LOVOL Main Business

5.8.3 LOVOL Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 LOVOL Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 LOVOL Recent Developments

5.9 SDF

5.9.1 SDF Profile

5.9.2 SDF Main Business

5.9.3 SDF Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 SDF Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 SDF Recent Developments

5.10 JCB

5.10.1 JCB Profile

5.10.2 JCB Main Business

5.10.3 JCB Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 JCB Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 JCB Recent Developments

5.11 TAFE

5.11.1 TAFE Profile

5.11.2 TAFE Main Business

5.11.3 TAFE Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 TAFE Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 TAFE Recent Developments

5.12 YTO Group

5.12.1 YTO Group Profile

5.12.2 YTO Group Main Business

5.12.3 YTO Group Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 YTO Group Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 YTO Group Recent Developments

5.13 Exel Industries

5.13.1 Exel Industries Profile

5.13.2 Exel Industries Main Business

5.13.3 Exel Industries Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Exel Industries Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Exel Industries Recent Developments

5.14 Jiangsu Wode Group

5.14.1 Jiangsu Wode Group Profile

5.14.2 Jiangsu Wode Group Main Business

5.14.3 Jiangsu Wode Group Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Jiangsu Wode Group Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Jiangsu Wode Group Recent Developments

5.15 ISEKI

5.15.1 ISEKI Profile

5.15.2 ISEKI Main Business

5.15.3 ISEKI Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 ISEKI Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 ISEKI Recent Developments

5.16 Rostselmash

5.16.1 Rostselmash Profile

5.16.2 Rostselmash Main Business

5.16.3 Rostselmash Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Rostselmash Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Rostselmash Recent Developments

5.17 Wuzheng

5.17.1 Wuzheng Profile

5.17.2 Wuzheng Main Business

5.17.3 Wuzheng Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Wuzheng Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Wuzheng Recent Developments

5.18 Dongfeng farm

5.18.1 Dongfeng farm Profile

5.18.2 Dongfeng farm Main Business

5.18.3 Dongfeng farm Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Dongfeng farm Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Dongfeng farm Recent Developments

5.19 Shandong Shifeng

5.19.1 Shandong Shifeng Profile

5.19.2 Shandong Shifeng Main Business

5.19.3 Shandong Shifeng Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Shandong Shifeng Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Shandong Shifeng Recent Developments

5.20 Zoomlion

5.20.1 Zoomlion Profile

5.20.2 Zoomlion Main Business

5.20.3 Zoomlion Agriculture Equipment Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Zoomlion Agriculture Equipment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Zoomlion Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Agriculture Equipment Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1641141/global-agriculture-equipment-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”