Agriculture Biotechnology Market 2021-2027: Global Analysis, Growth Trends And Forecast|Vilmorin, Bayer, Biocentury Transgene

Los Angeles, United State: The global Agriculture Biotechnology market is elaborately discussed in the report to help readers to gain a sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Agriculture Biotechnology report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Agriculture Biotechnology report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Agriculture Biotechnology market.

The research study provides a special analysis of the competitive landscape and key players of the global Agriculture Biotechnology market. It includes detailed company profiling of leading players with a large focus on their markets served, capacity, sales, market share, recent developments, and revenue and production growth. The authors of the Agriculture Biotechnology report have listed key successes of top players throughout the forecast period and the strategies used to achieve them. They have also shown the progress of players in important segments and regions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Research Report: ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Vilmorin, Bayer, Biocentury Transgene, Certis, DowDuPont, Eurofins, Evogene, Global Bio-chem Technology, Syngenta, KWS Saat, Marina Biotech, Monsanto

Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market by Type: Biochips, Deoxy ribonucleic acid (DNS) sequencing, Genome editing tools, Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAI), Synthetic biology Agriculture Biotechnology

Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market by Application: , Transgenic crops market, Synthetic biology-enabled products market

The researchers used market breakdown and data triangulation methods to segment the global Agriculture Biotechnology market and estimate the market size of each product and application segment. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to identify key growth pockets of the global Agriculture Biotechnology market and prepare powerful strategies to cash in on them. The research study includes a brilliant and specific analysis of top regions expected to attract strong growth in the global Agriculture Biotechnology market. The analysts have focused on the market share, revenue growth, recent developments, price, and other key factors of regional markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Agriculture Biotechnology market?

What will be the size of the global Agriculture Biotechnology market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Agriculture Biotechnology market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Agriculture Biotechnology market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Agriculture Biotechnology market?

TOC

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Biochips

1.2.3 Deoxy ribonucleic acid (DNS) sequencing

1.2.4 Genome editing tools

1.2.5 Ribonucleic acid interference (RNAI)

1.2.6 Synthetic biology 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Transgenic crops market

1.3.3 Synthetic biology-enabled products market 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Agriculture Biotechnology Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Agriculture Biotechnology Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Agriculture Biotechnology Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Agriculture Biotechnology Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Agriculture Biotechnology Revenue 3.4 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agriculture Biotechnology Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Agriculture Biotechnology Area Served 3.6 Key Players Agriculture Biotechnology Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Agriculture Biotechnology Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Agriculture Biotechnology Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Agriculture Biotechnology Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Agriculture Biotechnology Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Agriculture Biotechnology Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

11.1.1 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Company Details

11.1.2 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Business Overview

11.1.3 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Agriculture Biotechnology Introduction

11.1.4 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Revenue in Agriculture Biotechnology Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Recent Development 11.2 Vilmorin

11.2.1 Vilmorin Company Details

11.2.2 Vilmorin Business Overview

11.2.3 Vilmorin Agriculture Biotechnology Introduction

11.2.4 Vilmorin Revenue in Agriculture Biotechnology Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Vilmorin Recent Development 11.3 Bayer

11.3.1 Bayer Company Details

11.3.2 Bayer Business Overview

11.3.3 Bayer Agriculture Biotechnology Introduction

11.3.4 Bayer Revenue in Agriculture Biotechnology Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Bayer Recent Development 11.4 Biocentury Transgene

11.4.1 Biocentury Transgene Company Details

11.4.2 Biocentury Transgene Business Overview

11.4.3 Biocentury Transgene Agriculture Biotechnology Introduction

11.4.4 Biocentury Transgene Revenue in Agriculture Biotechnology Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Biocentury Transgene Recent Development 11.5 Certis

11.5.1 Certis Company Details

11.5.2 Certis Business Overview

11.5.3 Certis Agriculture Biotechnology Introduction

11.5.4 Certis Revenue in Agriculture Biotechnology Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Certis Recent Development 11.6 DowDuPont

11.6.1 DowDuPont Company Details

11.6.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

11.6.3 DowDuPont Agriculture Biotechnology Introduction

11.6.4 DowDuPont Revenue in Agriculture Biotechnology Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 DowDuPont Recent Development 11.7 Eurofins

11.7.1 Eurofins Company Details

11.7.2 Eurofins Business Overview

11.7.3 Eurofins Agriculture Biotechnology Introduction

11.7.4 Eurofins Revenue in Agriculture Biotechnology Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Eurofins Recent Development 11.8 Evogene

11.8.1 Evogene Company Details

11.8.2 Evogene Business Overview

11.8.3 Evogene Agriculture Biotechnology Introduction

11.8.4 Evogene Revenue in Agriculture Biotechnology Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Evogene Recent Development 11.9 Global Bio-chem Technology

11.9.1 Global Bio-chem Technology Company Details

11.9.2 Global Bio-chem Technology Business Overview

11.9.3 Global Bio-chem Technology Agriculture Biotechnology Introduction

11.9.4 Global Bio-chem Technology Revenue in Agriculture Biotechnology Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Global Bio-chem Technology Recent Development 11.10 Syngenta

11.10.1 Syngenta Company Details

11.10.2 Syngenta Business Overview

11.10.3 Syngenta Agriculture Biotechnology Introduction

11.10.4 Syngenta Revenue in Agriculture Biotechnology Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Syngenta Recent Development 11.11 KWS Saat

10.11.1 KWS Saat Company Details

10.11.2 KWS Saat Business Overview

10.11.3 KWS Saat Agriculture Biotechnology Introduction

10.11.4 KWS Saat Revenue in Agriculture Biotechnology Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 KWS Saat Recent Development 11.12 Marina Biotech

10.12.1 Marina Biotech Company Details

10.12.2 Marina Biotech Business Overview

10.12.3 Marina Biotech Agriculture Biotechnology Introduction

10.12.4 Marina Biotech Revenue in Agriculture Biotechnology Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Marina Biotech Recent Development 11.13 Monsanto

10.13.1 Monsanto Company Details

10.13.2 Monsanto Business Overview

10.13.3 Monsanto Agriculture Biotechnology Introduction

10.13.4 Monsanto Revenue in Agriculture Biotechnology Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Monsanto Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

