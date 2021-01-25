Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | John Deere, Mahindra, AGCO

“

The report titled Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Agriculture and Forestry Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Agriculture and Forestry Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: John Deere, Mahindra, AGCO, Agrostroj Pelhrimov, Concern Tractor Plants, Escorts Group, China National Machinery Industry, Valmont, Weifang Euroking Machinery, Same Deutz-Fahr

Market Segmentation by Product: Forest & agriculture tractors

Harvesters

Agriculture spraying machines

Soil preparation & cultivation machines

Milking & poultry machines

Haymaking machines

Other forest & agriculture equipment



Market Segmentation by Application: Comerical

Personal

Government



The Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Agriculture and Forestry Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Forest & agriculture tractors

1.2.3 Harvesters

1.2.4 Agriculture spraying machines

1.2.5 Soil preparation & cultivation machines

1.2.6 Milking & poultry machines

1.2.7 Haymaking machines

1.2.8 Other forest & agriculture equipment

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Comerical

1.3.3 Personal

1.3.4 Government

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Production

2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 John Deere

12.1.1 John Deere Corporation Information

12.1.2 John Deere Overview

12.1.3 John Deere Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 John Deere Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description

12.1.5 John Deere Related Developments

12.2 Mahindra

12.2.1 Mahindra Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mahindra Overview

12.2.3 Mahindra Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mahindra Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description

12.2.5 Mahindra Related Developments

12.3 AGCO

12.3.1 AGCO Corporation Information

12.3.2 AGCO Overview

12.3.3 AGCO Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AGCO Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description

12.3.5 AGCO Related Developments

12.4 Agrostroj Pelhrimov

12.4.1 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Corporation Information

12.4.2 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Overview

12.4.3 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description

12.4.5 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Related Developments

12.5 Concern Tractor Plants

12.5.1 Concern Tractor Plants Corporation Information

12.5.2 Concern Tractor Plants Overview

12.5.3 Concern Tractor Plants Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Concern Tractor Plants Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description

12.5.5 Concern Tractor Plants Related Developments

12.6 Escorts Group

12.6.1 Escorts Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Escorts Group Overview

12.6.3 Escorts Group Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Escorts Group Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description

12.6.5 Escorts Group Related Developments

12.7 China National Machinery Industry

12.7.1 China National Machinery Industry Corporation Information

12.7.2 China National Machinery Industry Overview

12.7.3 China National Machinery Industry Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 China National Machinery Industry Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description

12.7.5 China National Machinery Industry Related Developments

12.8 Valmont

12.8.1 Valmont Corporation Information

12.8.2 Valmont Overview

12.8.3 Valmont Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Valmont Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description

12.8.5 Valmont Related Developments

12.9 Weifang Euroking Machinery

12.9.1 Weifang Euroking Machinery Corporation Information

12.9.2 Weifang Euroking Machinery Overview

12.9.3 Weifang Euroking Machinery Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Weifang Euroking Machinery Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description

12.9.5 Weifang Euroking Machinery Related Developments

12.10 Same Deutz-Fahr

12.10.1 Same Deutz-Fahr Corporation Information

12.10.2 Same Deutz-Fahr Overview

12.10.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Same Deutz-Fahr Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description

12.10.5 Same Deutz-Fahr Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Distributors

13.5 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Industry Trends

14.2 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Drivers

14.3 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Challenges

14.4 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

