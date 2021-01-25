Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | John Deere, Mahindra, AGCO

“
The report titled Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Agriculture and Forestry Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Agriculture and Forestry Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: John Deere, Mahindra, AGCO, Agrostroj Pelhrimov, Concern Tractor Plants, Escorts Group, China National Machinery Industry, Valmont, Weifang Euroking Machinery, Same Deutz-Fahr
Market Segmentation by Product: Forest & agriculture tractors
Harvesters
Agriculture spraying machines
Soil preparation & cultivation machines
Milking & poultry machines
Haymaking machines
Other forest & agriculture equipment
Market Segmentation by Application: Comerical
Personal
Government
The Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Agriculture and Forestry Equipment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Forest & agriculture tractors
1.2.3 Harvesters
1.2.4 Agriculture spraying machines
1.2.5 Soil preparation & cultivation machines
1.2.6 Milking & poultry machines
1.2.7 Haymaking machines
1.2.8 Other forest & agriculture equipment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Comerical
1.3.3 Personal
1.3.4 Government
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Production
2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 John Deere
12.1.1 John Deere Corporation Information
12.1.2 John Deere Overview
12.1.3 John Deere Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 John Deere Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description
12.1.5 John Deere Related Developments
12.2 Mahindra
12.2.1 Mahindra Corporation Information
12.2.2 Mahindra Overview
12.2.3 Mahindra Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Mahindra Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description
12.2.5 Mahindra Related Developments
12.3 AGCO
12.3.1 AGCO Corporation Information
12.3.2 AGCO Overview
12.3.3 AGCO Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 AGCO Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description
12.3.5 AGCO Related Developments
12.4 Agrostroj Pelhrimov
12.4.1 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Corporation Information
12.4.2 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Overview
12.4.3 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description
12.4.5 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Related Developments
12.5 Concern Tractor Plants
12.5.1 Concern Tractor Plants Corporation Information
12.5.2 Concern Tractor Plants Overview
12.5.3 Concern Tractor Plants Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Concern Tractor Plants Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description
12.5.5 Concern Tractor Plants Related Developments
12.6 Escorts Group
12.6.1 Escorts Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Escorts Group Overview
12.6.3 Escorts Group Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Escorts Group Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description
12.6.5 Escorts Group Related Developments
12.7 China National Machinery Industry
12.7.1 China National Machinery Industry Corporation Information
12.7.2 China National Machinery Industry Overview
12.7.3 China National Machinery Industry Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 China National Machinery Industry Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description
12.7.5 China National Machinery Industry Related Developments
12.8 Valmont
12.8.1 Valmont Corporation Information
12.8.2 Valmont Overview
12.8.3 Valmont Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Valmont Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description
12.8.5 Valmont Related Developments
12.9 Weifang Euroking Machinery
12.9.1 Weifang Euroking Machinery Corporation Information
12.9.2 Weifang Euroking Machinery Overview
12.9.3 Weifang Euroking Machinery Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Weifang Euroking Machinery Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description
12.9.5 Weifang Euroking Machinery Related Developments
12.10 Same Deutz-Fahr
12.10.1 Same Deutz-Fahr Corporation Information
12.10.2 Same Deutz-Fahr Overview
12.10.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Same Deutz-Fahr Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Description
12.10.5 Same Deutz-Fahr Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Production Mode & Process
13.4 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Channels
13.4.2 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Distributors
13.5 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Industry Trends
14.2 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Drivers
14.3 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Challenges
14.4 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
