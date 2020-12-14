Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Opportunities And Forecast Analysis up to 2026 | John Deere, Mahindra, AGCO

“

The report titled Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Agriculture and Forestry Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Agriculture and Forestry Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: John Deere, Mahindra, AGCO, Agrostroj Pelhrimov, Concern Tractor Plants, Escorts Group, China National Machinery Industry, Valmont, Weifang Euroking Machinery, Same Deutz-Fahr

Market Segmentation by Product: Forest & agriculture tractors

Harvesters

Agriculture spraying machines

Soil preparation & cultivation machines

Milking & poultry machines

Haymaking machines

Other forest & agriculture equipment



Market Segmentation by Application: Comerical

Personal

Government



The Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Agriculture and Forestry Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Product Scope

1.2 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Forest & agriculture tractors

1.2.3 Harvesters

1.2.4 Agriculture spraying machines

1.2.5 Soil preparation & cultivation machines

1.2.6 Milking & poultry machines

1.2.7 Haymaking machines

1.2.8 Other forest & agriculture equipment

1.3 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Comerical

1.3.3 Personal

1.3.4 Government

1.4 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Agriculture and Forestry Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Business

12.1 John Deere

12.1.1 John Deere Corporation Information

12.1.2 John Deere Business Overview

12.1.3 John Deere Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 John Deere Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 John Deere Recent Development

12.2 Mahindra

12.2.1 Mahindra Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mahindra Business Overview

12.2.3 Mahindra Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Mahindra Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Mahindra Recent Development

12.3 AGCO

12.3.1 AGCO Corporation Information

12.3.2 AGCO Business Overview

12.3.3 AGCO Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 AGCO Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 AGCO Recent Development

12.4 Agrostroj Pelhrimov

12.4.1 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Corporation Information

12.4.2 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Business Overview

12.4.3 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Agrostroj Pelhrimov Recent Development

12.5 Concern Tractor Plants

12.5.1 Concern Tractor Plants Corporation Information

12.5.2 Concern Tractor Plants Business Overview

12.5.3 Concern Tractor Plants Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Concern Tractor Plants Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Concern Tractor Plants Recent Development

12.6 Escorts Group

12.6.1 Escorts Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Escorts Group Business Overview

12.6.3 Escorts Group Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Escorts Group Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Escorts Group Recent Development

12.7 China National Machinery Industry

12.7.1 China National Machinery Industry Corporation Information

12.7.2 China National Machinery Industry Business Overview

12.7.3 China National Machinery Industry Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 China National Machinery Industry Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 China National Machinery Industry Recent Development

12.8 Valmont

12.8.1 Valmont Corporation Information

12.8.2 Valmont Business Overview

12.8.3 Valmont Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Valmont Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Valmont Recent Development

12.9 Weifang Euroking Machinery

12.9.1 Weifang Euroking Machinery Corporation Information

12.9.2 Weifang Euroking Machinery Business Overview

12.9.3 Weifang Euroking Machinery Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Weifang Euroking Machinery Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Weifang Euroking Machinery Recent Development

12.10 Same Deutz-Fahr

12.10.1 Same Deutz-Fahr Corporation Information

12.10.2 Same Deutz-Fahr Business Overview

12.10.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Same Deutz-Fahr Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Same Deutz-Fahr Recent Development

13 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Agriculture and Forestry Equipment

13.4 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Distributors List

14.3 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Trends

15.2 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Challenges

15.4 Agriculture and Forestry Equipment Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

