Agricultural Equipment Market 2021 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2027 | John Deere, CNH, AGCO

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Agricultural Equipment Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Agricultural Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Agricultural Equipment report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Agricultural Equipment market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Agricultural Equipment specifications, and company profiles. The Agricultural Equipment study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1968114/global-agricultural-equipment-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Agricultural Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Agricultural Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Agricultural Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Agricultural Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Agricultural Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Agricultural Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: John Deere, CNH, AGCO, Claas, Same Deutz-Fahr, YTO Grouporation, Foton Lovol International Heavy Industry, Changzhou Dongfengricultural Machinery Group, Shandong Changlin Machinery Group, Jiangsu Changfa Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Harvesting Machinery

Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

Haying Machinery

Livestock Machinery



Market Segmentation by Application: Farm

Forest Farm

Other



The Agricultural Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Agricultural Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Agricultural Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agricultural Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Agricultural Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agricultural Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agricultural Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agricultural Equipment market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1968114/global-agricultural-equipment-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agricultural Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Agricultural Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Harvesting Machinery

1.2.3 Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

1.2.4 Haying Machinery

1.2.5 Livestock Machinery

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Agricultural Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Farm

1.3.3 Forest Farm

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Agricultural Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Agricultural Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Agricultural Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Agricultural Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Agricultural Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Agricultural Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Agricultural Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Agricultural Equipment Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Agricultural Equipment Market

2.4 Key Trends for Agricultural Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Agricultural Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agricultural Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Agricultural Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Agricultural Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Agricultural Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Agricultural Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Agricultural Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Agricultural Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Agricultural Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Agricultural Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Agricultural Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Agricultural Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Agricultural Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Agricultural Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Agricultural Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Agricultural Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Agricultural Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Agricultural Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Agricultural Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Agricultural Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Agricultural Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Agricultural Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Agricultural Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Agricultural Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Agricultural Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Agricultural Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Agricultural Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Agricultural Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Agricultural Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Agricultural Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Agricultural Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Agricultural Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Agricultural Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Agricultural Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Agricultural Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Agricultural Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Agricultural Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Agricultural Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Agricultural Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Agricultural Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Agricultural Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Agricultural Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Agricultural Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Agricultural Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Agricultural Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Agricultural Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 John Deere

8.1.1 John Deere Corporation Information

8.1.2 John Deere Overview

8.1.3 John Deere Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 John Deere Product Description

8.1.5 John Deere Related Developments

8.2 CNH

8.2.1 CNH Corporation Information

8.2.2 CNH Overview

8.2.3 CNH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 CNH Product Description

8.2.5 CNH Related Developments

8.3 AGCO

8.3.1 AGCO Corporation Information

8.3.2 AGCO Overview

8.3.3 AGCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 AGCO Product Description

8.3.5 AGCO Related Developments

8.4 Claas

8.4.1 Claas Corporation Information

8.4.2 Claas Overview

8.4.3 Claas Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Claas Product Description

8.4.5 Claas Related Developments

8.5 Same Deutz-Fahr

8.5.1 Same Deutz-Fahr Corporation Information

8.5.2 Same Deutz-Fahr Overview

8.5.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Same Deutz-Fahr Product Description

8.5.5 Same Deutz-Fahr Related Developments

8.6 YTO Grouporation

8.6.1 YTO Grouporation Corporation Information

8.6.2 YTO Grouporation Overview

8.6.3 YTO Grouporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 YTO Grouporation Product Description

8.6.5 YTO Grouporation Related Developments

8.7 Foton Lovol International Heavy Industry

8.7.1 Foton Lovol International Heavy Industry Corporation Information

8.7.2 Foton Lovol International Heavy Industry Overview

8.7.3 Foton Lovol International Heavy Industry Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Foton Lovol International Heavy Industry Product Description

8.7.5 Foton Lovol International Heavy Industry Related Developments

8.8 Changzhou Dongfengricultural Machinery Group

8.8.1 Changzhou Dongfengricultural Machinery Group Corporation Information

8.8.2 Changzhou Dongfengricultural Machinery Group Overview

8.8.3 Changzhou Dongfengricultural Machinery Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Changzhou Dongfengricultural Machinery Group Product Description

8.8.5 Changzhou Dongfengricultural Machinery Group Related Developments

8.9 Shandong Changlin Machinery Group

8.9.1 Shandong Changlin Machinery Group Corporation Information

8.9.2 Shandong Changlin Machinery Group Overview

8.9.3 Shandong Changlin Machinery Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Shandong Changlin Machinery Group Product Description

8.9.5 Shandong Changlin Machinery Group Related Developments

8.10 Jiangsu Changfa Group

8.10.1 Jiangsu Changfa Group Corporation Information

8.10.2 Jiangsu Changfa Group Overview

8.10.3 Jiangsu Changfa Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Jiangsu Changfa Group Product Description

8.10.5 Jiangsu Changfa Group Related Developments

9 Agricultural Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Agricultural Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Agricultural Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Agricultural Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Agricultural Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Agricultural Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Agricultural Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Agricultural Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Agricultural Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Agricultural Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Agricultural Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Agricultural Equipment Distributors

11.3 Agricultural Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Agricultural Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Agricultural Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1968114/global-agricultural-equipment-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”