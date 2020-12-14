Agricultural Drones Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026| , Trimble Navigation Ltd, DJI, PrecisionHawk

The global Agricultural Drones market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Agricultural Drones market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Agricultural Drones market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Agricultural Drones market, such as , Trimble Navigation Ltd, DJI, PrecisionHawk, Parrot SA, 3DR, AeroVironment, DroneDeploy, Aeryon Labs, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Avular BV, Blue Sky Agro, Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation, Draganfly Innovations, Effidence, Yamaha Motor Company, Resson Aerospace Corporation, Sentera They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Agricultural Drones market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Agricultural Drones market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Agricultural Drones market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Agricultural Drones industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Agricultural Drones market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2085055/global-and-china-agricultural-drones-market

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Agricultural Drones market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Agricultural Drones market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Agricultural Drones market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Agricultural Drones Market by Product: by Product Type, Fixed Wing Drones, Multi Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones, Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones), by Systems, Controller System, Propulsion System, Camera System, Navigation System

Global Agricultural Drones Market by Application: Field Mapping, VRA, Crop Spraying, Crop Scouting, Livestock, Agricultural Photography, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Agricultural Drones market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Agricultural Drones Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Enquire For Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2085055/global-and-china-agricultural-drones-market

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agricultural Drones market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Agricultural Drones industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agricultural Drones market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agricultural Drones market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agricultural Drones market?

Get Full Report in your Inbox within 24 Hours at USD(3900): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/7ea1d57382fc0d486d35eca093d1c120,0,1,global-and-china-agricultural-drones-market

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agricultural Drones Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Agricultural Drones Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fixed Wing Drones

1.4.3 Multi Rotor Drones

1.4.4 Hybrid Drones

1.4.5 Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Field Mapping

1.5.3 VRA

1.5.4 Crop Spraying

1.5.5 Crop Scouting

1.5.6 Livestock

1.5.7 Agricultural Photography

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Agricultural Drones Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Agricultural Drones Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Agricultural Drones, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Agricultural Drones Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Agricultural Drones Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Agricultural Drones Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Agricultural Drones Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Agricultural Drones Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Agricultural Drones Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Agricultural Drones Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Agricultural Drones Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Agricultural Drones Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Agricultural Drones Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Agricultural Drones Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Agricultural Drones Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Agricultural Drones Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agricultural Drones Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Agricultural Drones Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Agricultural Drones Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Agricultural Drones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Agricultural Drones Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Agricultural Drones Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Agricultural Drones Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Agricultural Drones Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Agricultural Drones Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Agricultural Drones Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Agricultural Drones Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Agricultural Drones Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Agricultural Drones Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Agricultural Drones Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Agricultural Drones Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Agricultural Drones Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Agricultural Drones Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Agricultural Drones Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Agricultural Drones Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Agricultural Drones Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Agricultural Drones Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Agricultural Drones Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Agricultural Drones Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Agricultural Drones Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Agricultural Drones Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Agricultural Drones Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Agricultural Drones Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Agricultural Drones Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Agricultural Drones Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Agricultural Drones Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Agricultural Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Agricultural Drones Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Agricultural Drones Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Agricultural Drones Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Agricultural Drones Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Agricultural Drones Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Agricultural Drones Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Agricultural Drones Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Agricultural Drones Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Agricultural Drones Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Agricultural Drones Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Agricultural Drones Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Agricultural Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Agricultural Drones Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Agricultural Drones Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Agricultural Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Agricultural Drones Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Agricultural Drones Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural Drones Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural Drones Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Agricultural Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Agricultural Drones Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Agricultural Drones Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Drones Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd

12.1.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd Corporation Information

12.1.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd Agricultural Drones Products Offered

12.1.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd Recent Development

12.2 DJI

12.2.1 DJI Corporation Information

12.2.2 DJI Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 DJI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 DJI Agricultural Drones Products Offered

12.2.5 DJI Recent Development

12.3 PrecisionHawk

12.3.1 PrecisionHawk Corporation Information

12.3.2 PrecisionHawk Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PrecisionHawk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 PrecisionHawk Agricultural Drones Products Offered

12.3.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Development

12.4 Parrot SA

12.4.1 Parrot SA Corporation Information

12.4.2 Parrot SA Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Parrot SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Parrot SA Agricultural Drones Products Offered

12.4.5 Parrot SA Recent Development

12.5 3DR

12.5.1 3DR Corporation Information

12.5.2 3DR Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 3DR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 3DR Agricultural Drones Products Offered

12.5.5 3DR Recent Development

12.6 AeroVironment

12.6.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information

12.6.2 AeroVironment Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 AeroVironment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 AeroVironment Agricultural Drones Products Offered

12.6.5 AeroVironment Recent Development

12.7 DroneDeploy

12.7.1 DroneDeploy Corporation Information

12.7.2 DroneDeploy Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 DroneDeploy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 DroneDeploy Agricultural Drones Products Offered

12.7.5 DroneDeploy Recent Development

12.8 Aeryon Labs

12.8.1 Aeryon Labs Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aeryon Labs Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Aeryon Labs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Aeryon Labs Agricultural Drones Products Offered

12.8.5 Aeryon Labs Recent Development

12.9 AgEagle Aerial Systems

12.9.1 AgEagle Aerial Systems Corporation Information

12.9.2 AgEagle Aerial Systems Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 AgEagle Aerial Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 AgEagle Aerial Systems Agricultural Drones Products Offered

12.9.5 AgEagle Aerial Systems Recent Development

12.10 Avular BV

12.10.1 Avular BV Corporation Information

12.10.2 Avular BV Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Avular BV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Avular BV Agricultural Drones Products Offered

12.10.5 Avular BV Recent Development

12.11 Trimble Navigation Ltd

12.11.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd Corporation Information

12.11.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd Agricultural Drones Products Offered

12.11.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd Recent Development

12.12 Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation

12.12.1 Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation Products Offered

12.12.5 Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation Recent Development

12.13 Draganfly Innovations

12.13.1 Draganfly Innovations Corporation Information

12.13.2 Draganfly Innovations Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Draganfly Innovations Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Draganfly Innovations Products Offered

12.13.5 Draganfly Innovations Recent Development

12.14 Effidence

12.14.1 Effidence Corporation Information

12.14.2 Effidence Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Effidence Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Effidence Products Offered

12.14.5 Effidence Recent Development

12.15 Yamaha Motor Company

12.15.1 Yamaha Motor Company Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yamaha Motor Company Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Yamaha Motor Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Yamaha Motor Company Products Offered

12.15.5 Yamaha Motor Company Recent Development

12.16 Resson Aerospace Corporation

12.16.1 Resson Aerospace Corporation Corporation Information

12.16.2 Resson Aerospace Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Resson Aerospace Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Resson Aerospace Corporation Products Offered

12.16.5 Resson Aerospace Corporation Recent Development

12.17 Sentera

12.17.1 Sentera Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sentera Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Sentera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Sentera Products Offered

12.17.5 Sentera Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Agricultural Drones Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Agricultural Drones Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.”

“