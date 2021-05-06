Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2027 | 3M Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Intertek Group PLC

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market.

The research report on the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Leading Players

3M Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Intertek Group PLC, BioControl Systems, C-Qentec Diagnostics, IDEXX Laboratories, Agdia, BioMerieux SA, R-Biopharm AG, PerkinElmer, Romer Labs, Neogen Corporation, Charm Sciences, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Accugen Laboratories, Michigan Testing, Bio-Rad, Eurofins Scientific

Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Segmentation by Product

Microbiology, Mycotoxin, Pesticide Residue Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics

Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Segmentation by Application

, Agriculture, Enviornment

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market?

How will the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Microbiology

1.2.3 Mycotoxin

1.2.4 Pesticide Residue

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Enviornment

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Trends

2.3.2 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Revenue

3.4 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Revenue in 2020

3.5 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 3M Company

11.1.1 3M Company Company Details

11.1.2 3M Company Business Overview

11.1.3 3M Company Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.1.4 3M Company Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 3M Company Recent Development

11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

11.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

11.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

11.3 Intertek Group PLC

11.3.1 Intertek Group PLC Company Details

11.3.2 Intertek Group PLC Business Overview

11.3.3 Intertek Group PLC Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.3.4 Intertek Group PLC Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Intertek Group PLC Recent Development

11.4 BioControl Systems

11.4.1 BioControl Systems Company Details

11.4.2 BioControl Systems Business Overview

11.4.3 BioControl Systems Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.4.4 BioControl Systems Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 BioControl Systems Recent Development

11.5 C-Qentec Diagnostics

11.5.1 C-Qentec Diagnostics Company Details

11.5.2 C-Qentec Diagnostics Business Overview

11.5.3 C-Qentec Diagnostics Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.5.4 C-Qentec Diagnostics Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 C-Qentec Diagnostics Recent Development

11.6 IDEXX Laboratories

11.6.1 IDEXX Laboratories Company Details

11.6.2 IDEXX Laboratories Business Overview

11.6.3 IDEXX Laboratories Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.6.4 IDEXX Laboratories Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 IDEXX Laboratories Recent Development

11.7 Agdia

11.7.1 Agdia Company Details

11.7.2 Agdia Business Overview

11.7.3 Agdia Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.7.4 Agdia Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Agdia Recent Development

11.8 BioMerieux SA

11.8.1 BioMerieux SA Company Details

11.8.2 BioMerieux SA Business Overview

11.8.3 BioMerieux SA Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.8.4 BioMerieux SA Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 BioMerieux SA Recent Development

11.9 R-Biopharm AG

11.9.1 R-Biopharm AG Company Details

11.9.2 R-Biopharm AG Business Overview

11.9.3 R-Biopharm AG Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.9.4 R-Biopharm AG Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 R-Biopharm AG Recent Development

11.10 PerkinElmer

11.10.1 PerkinElmer Company Details

11.10.2 PerkinElmer Business Overview

11.10.3 PerkinElmer Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.10.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development

11.11 Romer Labs

11.11.1 Romer Labs Company Details

11.11.2 Romer Labs Business Overview

11.11.3 Romer Labs Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.11.4 Romer Labs Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Romer Labs Recent Development

11.12 Neogen Corporation

11.12.1 Neogen Corporation Company Details

11.12.2 Neogen Corporation Business Overview

11.12.3 Neogen Corporation Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.12.4 Neogen Corporation Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Neogen Corporation Recent Development

11.13 Charm Sciences

11.13.1 Charm Sciences Company Details

11.13.2 Charm Sciences Business Overview

11.13.3 Charm Sciences Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.13.4 Charm Sciences Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Charm Sciences Recent Development

11.14 Roche Diagnostics

11.14.1 Roche Diagnostics Company Details

11.14.2 Roche Diagnostics Business Overview

11.14.3 Roche Diagnostics Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.14.4 Roche Diagnostics Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development

11.15 Danaher Corporation

11.15.1 Danaher Corporation Company Details

11.15.2 Danaher Corporation Business Overview

11.15.3 Danaher Corporation Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.15.4 Danaher Corporation Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development

11.16 Accugen Laboratories

11.16.1 Accugen Laboratories Company Details

11.16.2 Accugen Laboratories Business Overview

11.16.3 Accugen Laboratories Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.16.4 Accugen Laboratories Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Accugen Laboratories Recent Development

11.17 Michigan Testing

11.17.1 Michigan Testing Company Details

11.17.2 Michigan Testing Business Overview

11.17.3 Michigan Testing Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.17.4 Michigan Testing Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Michigan Testing Recent Development

11.18 Bio-Rad

11.18.1 Bio-Rad Company Details

11.18.2 Bio-Rad Business Overview

11.18.3 Bio-Rad Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

11.18.4 Bio-Rad Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Bio-Rad Recent Development

11.18 Eurofins Scientific

.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview

.3 Eurofins Scientific Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Introduction

.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Agricultural and Environmental Diagnostics Business (2016-2021)

.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

