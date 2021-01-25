Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Bayer HealthCare, Novartis, Roche

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a disease that blurs the sharp, central vision you need for “straight-ahead” activities such as reading, sewing, and driving. AMD affects the macula, the part of the eye that allows you to see fine detail. Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug is widely used in hospitals, clinics and other field. The most proportion of Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug is used in Hospital, and the proportion in 2017 is 72%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 65.6% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market The global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug market size is projected to reach US$ 10290 million by 2026, from US$ 7294.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Scope and Segment Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare, Novartis, Roche, Kanghong Pharma

Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Breakdown Data by Type

Lucentis, Eylea, Avastin, Other

Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals, Clinics, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lucentis

1.4.3 Eylea

1.2.4 Avastin

1.2.5 Other 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

11.1.1 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.1.2 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.1.3 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Product Description

11.1.5 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Related Developments 11.2 Bayer HealthCare

11.2.1 Bayer HealthCare Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bayer HealthCare Overview

11.2.3 Bayer HealthCare Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Bayer HealthCare Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Product Description

11.2.5 Bayer HealthCare Related Developments 11.3 Novartis

11.3.1 Novartis Corporation Information

11.3.2 Novartis Overview

11.3.3 Novartis Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Novartis Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Product Description

11.3.5 Novartis Related Developments 11.4 Roche

11.4.1 Roche Corporation Information

11.4.2 Roche Overview

11.4.3 Roche Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Roche Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Product Description

11.4.5 Roche Related Developments 11.5 Kanghong Pharma

11.5.1 Kanghong Pharma Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kanghong Pharma Overview

11.5.3 Kanghong Pharma Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Kanghong Pharma Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Product Description

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Production Mode & Process 12.4 Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Sales Channels

12.4.2 Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Distributors 12.5 Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Industry Trends 13.2 Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Drivers 13.3 Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Challenges 13.4 Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

About Us