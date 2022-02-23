Aerospace Composites Market 2022: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2028 | SOLVAY GROUP, HEXCEL., ROYAL TENCATE N.V.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Aerospace Composites Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Aerospace Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Aerospace Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Aerospace Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Aerospace Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Aerospace Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Aerospace Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SOLVAY GROUP, HEXCEL., ROYAL TENCATE N.V., TEIJIN FIBERS, TORAY INDUSTRIES, SGL GROUP-THE CARBON, OWENS CORNING, MATERIONORATION

Market Segmentation by Product:

Market Segmentation by Application:

The Aerospace Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Aerospace Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Aerospace Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aerospace Composites Product Introduction

1.2 Global Aerospace Composites Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Aerospace Composites Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Aerospace Composites Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Aerospace Composites Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Aerospace Composites Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Aerospace Composites Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Aerospace Composites Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Aerospace Composites in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Aerospace Composites Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Aerospace Composites Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Aerospace Composites Industry Trends

1.5.2 Aerospace Composites Market Drivers

1.5.3 Aerospace Composites Market Challenges

1.5.4 Aerospace Composites Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Aerospace Composites Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 CelaneseCarbon Fiber

2.1.2 Glass Fiber

2.1.3 Aramid Fiber

2.1.4 Epoxy

2.1.5 Phenolic

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Aerospace Composites Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Aerospace Composites Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Aerospace Composites Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Aerospace Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Aerospace Composites Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Aerospace Composites Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Aerospace Composites Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Aerospace Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Aerospace Composites Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial Aviation

3.1.2 Military Aerospace

3.2 Global Aerospace Composites Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Aerospace Composites Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Aerospace Composites Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Aerospace Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Aerospace Composites Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Aerospace Composites Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Aerospace Composites Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Aerospace Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Aerospace Composites Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Aerospace Composites Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Aerospace Composites Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Aerospace Composites Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Aerospace Composites Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Aerospace Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Aerospace Composites Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Aerospace Composites Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Aerospace Composites in 2021

4.2.3 Global Aerospace Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Aerospace Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Aerospace Composites Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Aerospace Composites Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aerospace Composites Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Aerospace Composites Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Aerospace Composites Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Aerospace Composites Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Aerospace Composites Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Aerospace Composites Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Aerospace Composites Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Aerospace Composites Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Aerospace Composites Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Aerospace Composites Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Aerospace Composites Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Aerospace Composites Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Aerospace Composites Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Aerospace Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Aerospace Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aerospace Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aerospace Composites Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Aerospace Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Aerospace Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Aerospace Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Aerospace Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Aerospace Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Aerospace Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SOLVAY GROUP

7.1.1 SOLVAY GROUP Corporation Information

7.1.2 SOLVAY GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 SOLVAY GROUP Aerospace Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SOLVAY GROUP Aerospace Composites Products Offered

7.1.5 SOLVAY GROUP Recent Development

7.2 HEXCEL.

7.2.1 HEXCEL. Corporation Information

7.2.2 HEXCEL. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 HEXCEL. Aerospace Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 HEXCEL. Aerospace Composites Products Offered

7.2.5 HEXCEL. Recent Development

7.3 ROYAL TENCATE N.V.

7.3.1 ROYAL TENCATE N.V. Corporation Information

7.3.2 ROYAL TENCATE N.V. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ROYAL TENCATE N.V. Aerospace Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ROYAL TENCATE N.V. Aerospace Composites Products Offered

7.3.5 ROYAL TENCATE N.V. Recent Development

7.4 TEIJIN FIBERS

7.4.1 TEIJIN FIBERS Corporation Information

7.4.2 TEIJIN FIBERS Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 TEIJIN FIBERS Aerospace Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 TEIJIN FIBERS Aerospace Composites Products Offered

7.4.5 TEIJIN FIBERS Recent Development

7.5 TORAY INDUSTRIES

7.5.1 TORAY INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

7.5.2 TORAY INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 TORAY INDUSTRIES Aerospace Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 TORAY INDUSTRIES Aerospace Composites Products Offered

7.5.5 TORAY INDUSTRIES Recent Development

7.6 SGL GROUP-THE CARBON

7.6.1 SGL GROUP-THE CARBON Corporation Information

7.6.2 SGL GROUP-THE CARBON Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SGL GROUP-THE CARBON Aerospace Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SGL GROUP-THE CARBON Aerospace Composites Products Offered

7.6.5 SGL GROUP-THE CARBON Recent Development

7.7 OWENS CORNING

7.7.1 OWENS CORNING Corporation Information

7.7.2 OWENS CORNING Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 OWENS CORNING Aerospace Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 OWENS CORNING Aerospace Composites Products Offered

7.7.5 OWENS CORNING Recent Development

7.8 MATERIONORATION

7.8.1 MATERIONORATION Corporation Information

7.8.2 MATERIONORATION Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 MATERIONORATION Aerospace Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 MATERIONORATION Aerospace Composites Products Offered

7.8.5 MATERIONORATION Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Aerospace Composites Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Aerospace Composites Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Aerospace Composites Distributors

8.3 Aerospace Composites Production Mode & Process

8.4 Aerospace Composites Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Aerospace Composites Sales Channels

8.4.2 Aerospace Composites Distributors

8.5 Aerospace Composites Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

