Advanced Polymer Screws Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2026 | Abbott Interfast, Associated Fastening Products, Inc.

“
The report titled Global Advanced Polymer Screws Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Advanced Polymer Screws market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Advanced Polymer Screws market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Advanced Polymer Screws market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Advanced Polymer Screws market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Advanced Polymer Screws report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2186292/global-advanced-polymer-screws-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Advanced Polymer Screws report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Advanced Polymer Screws market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Advanced Polymer Screws market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Advanced Polymer Screws market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Advanced Polymer Screws market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Advanced Polymer Screws market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Abbott Interfast, Associated Fastening Products, Inc., Bluemay, BOCAST, BültePlastics, Caterpillar Red, CELO, E & T Fasteners, Ed’s Precision Manufacturing, Elge Precision Machining, Elgen Manufacturing Company, Ever Hardware, Hague Fasteners, Hanil Hi-Tech, JG Coates(Burnley), Kyeongdong Environment & Safety, Nippon Chemical Screw, Nippon Chemical Screw, PENCOM, Plastic Engineering Works, Product Components Corporation, Rising Star Industry, Steelnet, SUPREME FASTENERS AND COMPONENTS, TSI Plastics, Vital Parts, Volt Industrial Plastics, Wave Manufacturing Company
Market Segmentation by Product: PC
PPS
RENY
PEEK
PVDF
PP
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical Processing
Aerospace & Military
Medical
Power Generation
Oil & Gas
Water Systems
Others
The Advanced Polymer Screws Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Advanced Polymer Screws market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Advanced Polymer Screws market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Advanced Polymer Screws market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Advanced Polymer Screws industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Advanced Polymer Screws market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Advanced Polymer Screws market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Advanced Polymer Screws market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2186292/global-advanced-polymer-screws-market
Table of Contents:
1 Advanced Polymer Screws Market Overview
1.1 Advanced Polymer Screws Product Overview
1.2 Advanced Polymer Screws Market Segment by Material
1.2.1 PC
1.2.2 PPS
1.2.3 RENY
1.2.4 PEEK
1.2.5 PVDF
1.2.6 PP
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Market Size by Material (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Market Size Overview by Material (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Historic Market Size Review by Material (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Market Share Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Market Size Forecast by Material (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Market Share Breakdown by Material (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Material (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Material (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Breakdown by Material (2015-2020)
2 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Advanced Polymer Screws Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Advanced Polymer Screws Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Advanced Polymer Screws Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Advanced Polymer Screws Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Advanced Polymer Screws Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Advanced Polymer Screws Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Advanced Polymer Screws as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Advanced Polymer Screws Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Advanced Polymer Screws Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Advanced Polymer Screws by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Advanced Polymer Screws by Application
4.1 Advanced Polymer Screws Segment by Application
4.1.1 Chemical Processing
4.1.2 Aerospace & Military
4.1.3 Medical
4.1.4 Power Generation
4.1.5 Oil & Gas
4.1.6 Water Systems
4.1.7 Others
4.2 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Advanced Polymer Screws Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Advanced Polymer Screws Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Advanced Polymer Screws by Application
4.5.2 Europe Advanced Polymer Screws by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced Polymer Screws by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Advanced Polymer Screws by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Advanced Polymer Screws by Application
5 North America Advanced Polymer Screws Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Advanced Polymer Screws Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Advanced Polymer Screws Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Advanced Polymer Screws Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Advanced Polymer Screws Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Polymer Screws Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Polymer Screws Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Advanced Polymer Screws Business
10.1 Abbott Interfast
10.1.1 Abbott Interfast Corporation Information
10.1.2 Abbott Interfast Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Abbott Interfast Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Abbott Interfast Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.1.5 Abbott Interfast Recent Developments
10.2 Associated Fastening Products, Inc.
10.2.1 Associated Fastening Products, Inc. Corporation Information
10.2.2 Associated Fastening Products, Inc. Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Associated Fastening Products, Inc. Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Abbott Interfast Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.2.5 Associated Fastening Products, Inc. Recent Developments
10.3 Bluemay
10.3.1 Bluemay Corporation Information
10.3.2 Bluemay Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Bluemay Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Bluemay Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.3.5 Bluemay Recent Developments
10.4 BOCAST
10.4.1 BOCAST Corporation Information
10.4.2 BOCAST Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 BOCAST Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 BOCAST Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.4.5 BOCAST Recent Developments
10.5 BültePlastics
10.5.1 BültePlastics Corporation Information
10.5.2 BültePlastics Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 BültePlastics Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 BültePlastics Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.5.5 BültePlastics Recent Developments
10.6 Caterpillar Red
10.6.1 Caterpillar Red Corporation Information
10.6.2 Caterpillar Red Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Caterpillar Red Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Caterpillar Red Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.6.5 Caterpillar Red Recent Developments
10.7 CELO
10.7.1 CELO Corporation Information
10.7.2 CELO Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 CELO Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 CELO Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.7.5 CELO Recent Developments
10.8 E & T Fasteners
10.8.1 E & T Fasteners Corporation Information
10.8.2 E & T Fasteners Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 E & T Fasteners Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 E & T Fasteners Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.8.5 E & T Fasteners Recent Developments
10.9 Ed’s Precision Manufacturing
10.9.1 Ed’s Precision Manufacturing Corporation Information
10.9.2 Ed’s Precision Manufacturing Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Ed’s Precision Manufacturing Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Ed’s Precision Manufacturing Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.9.5 Ed’s Precision Manufacturing Recent Developments
10.10 Elge Precision Machining
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Advanced Polymer Screws Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Elge Precision Machining Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Elge Precision Machining Recent Developments
10.11 Elgen Manufacturing Company
10.11.1 Elgen Manufacturing Company Corporation Information
10.11.2 Elgen Manufacturing Company Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Elgen Manufacturing Company Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Elgen Manufacturing Company Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.11.5 Elgen Manufacturing Company Recent Developments
10.12 Ever Hardware
10.12.1 Ever Hardware Corporation Information
10.12.2 Ever Hardware Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Ever Hardware Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Ever Hardware Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.12.5 Ever Hardware Recent Developments
10.13 Hague Fasteners
10.13.1 Hague Fasteners Corporation Information
10.13.2 Hague Fasteners Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Hague Fasteners Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Hague Fasteners Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.13.5 Hague Fasteners Recent Developments
10.14 Hanil Hi-Tech
10.14.1 Hanil Hi-Tech Corporation Information
10.14.2 Hanil Hi-Tech Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Hanil Hi-Tech Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Hanil Hi-Tech Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.14.5 Hanil Hi-Tech Recent Developments
10.15 JG Coates(Burnley)
10.15.1 JG Coates(Burnley) Corporation Information
10.15.2 JG Coates(Burnley) Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 JG Coates(Burnley) Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 JG Coates(Burnley) Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.15.5 JG Coates(Burnley) Recent Developments
10.16 Kyeongdong Environment & Safety
10.16.1 Kyeongdong Environment & Safety Corporation Information
10.16.2 Kyeongdong Environment & Safety Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Kyeongdong Environment & Safety Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Kyeongdong Environment & Safety Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.16.5 Kyeongdong Environment & Safety Recent Developments
10.17 Nippon Chemical Screw
10.17.1 Nippon Chemical Screw Corporation Information
10.17.2 Nippon Chemical Screw Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Nippon Chemical Screw Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Nippon Chemical Screw Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.17.5 Nippon Chemical Screw Recent Developments
10.18 Nippon Chemical Screw
10.18.1 Nippon Chemical Screw Corporation Information
10.18.2 Nippon Chemical Screw Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Nippon Chemical Screw Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Nippon Chemical Screw Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.18.5 Nippon Chemical Screw Recent Developments
10.19 PENCOM
10.19.1 PENCOM Corporation Information
10.19.2 PENCOM Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 PENCOM Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 PENCOM Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.19.5 PENCOM Recent Developments
10.20 Plastic Engineering Works
10.20.1 Plastic Engineering Works Corporation Information
10.20.2 Plastic Engineering Works Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 Plastic Engineering Works Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Plastic Engineering Works Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.20.5 Plastic Engineering Works Recent Developments
10.21 Product Components Corporation
10.21.1 Product Components Corporation Corporation Information
10.21.2 Product Components Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.21.3 Product Components Corporation Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Product Components Corporation Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.21.5 Product Components Corporation Recent Developments
10.22 Rising Star Industry
10.22.1 Rising Star Industry Corporation Information
10.22.2 Rising Star Industry Description, Business Overview
10.22.3 Rising Star Industry Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Rising Star Industry Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.22.5 Rising Star Industry Recent Developments
10.23 Steelnet
10.23.1 Steelnet Corporation Information
10.23.2 Steelnet Description, Business Overview
10.23.3 Steelnet Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Steelnet Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.23.5 Steelnet Recent Developments
10.24 SUPREME FASTENERS AND COMPONENTS
10.24.1 SUPREME FASTENERS AND COMPONENTS Corporation Information
10.24.2 SUPREME FASTENERS AND COMPONENTS Description, Business Overview
10.24.3 SUPREME FASTENERS AND COMPONENTS Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 SUPREME FASTENERS AND COMPONENTS Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.24.5 SUPREME FASTENERS AND COMPONENTS Recent Developments
10.25 TSI Plastics
10.25.1 TSI Plastics Corporation Information
10.25.2 TSI Plastics Description, Business Overview
10.25.3 TSI Plastics Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 TSI Plastics Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.25.5 TSI Plastics Recent Developments
10.26 Vital Parts
10.26.1 Vital Parts Corporation Information
10.26.2 Vital Parts Description, Business Overview
10.26.3 Vital Parts Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.26.4 Vital Parts Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.26.5 Vital Parts Recent Developments
10.27 Volt Industrial Plastics
10.27.1 Volt Industrial Plastics Corporation Information
10.27.2 Volt Industrial Plastics Description, Business Overview
10.27.3 Volt Industrial Plastics Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.27.4 Volt Industrial Plastics Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.27.5 Volt Industrial Plastics Recent Developments
10.28 Wave Manufacturing Company
10.28.1 Wave Manufacturing Company Corporation Information
10.28.2 Wave Manufacturing Company Description, Business Overview
10.28.3 Wave Manufacturing Company Advanced Polymer Screws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.28.4 Wave Manufacturing Company Advanced Polymer Screws Products Offered
10.28.5 Wave Manufacturing Company Recent Developments
11 Advanced Polymer Screws Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Advanced Polymer Screws Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Advanced Polymer Screws Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Advanced Polymer Screws Industry Trends
11.4.2 Advanced Polymer Screws Market Drivers
11.4.3 Advanced Polymer Screws Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”