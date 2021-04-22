Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 | Landis+Gyr, Itron, Alcara Technologies (GE Meter)

“

The report titled Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Landis+Gyr, Itron, Alcara Technologies (GE Meter), Silver Spring Networks, Honeywell Elster, Sensus, Siemens, EKA Systems (Eaton), Trilliant

Market Segmentation by Product: Smart Meter

Communication System

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Overview

1.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Overview

1.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Smart Meter

1.2.2 Communication System

1.2.3 Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

1.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Application

4.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Country

5.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Country

6.1 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Country

8.1 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Business

10.1 Landis+Gyr

10.1.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information

10.1.2 Landis+Gyr Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

10.1.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development

10.2 Itron

10.2.1 Itron Corporation Information

10.2.2 Itron Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

10.2.5 Itron Recent Development

10.3 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter)

10.3.1 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

10.3.5 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Recent Development

10.4 Silver Spring Networks

10.4.1 Silver Spring Networks Corporation Information

10.4.2 Silver Spring Networks Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

10.4.5 Silver Spring Networks Recent Development

10.5 Honeywell Elster

10.5.1 Honeywell Elster Corporation Information

10.5.2 Honeywell Elster Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

10.5.5 Honeywell Elster Recent Development

10.6 Sensus

10.6.1 Sensus Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sensus Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

10.6.5 Sensus Recent Development

10.7 Siemens

10.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.7.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

10.7.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.8 EKA Systems (Eaton)

10.8.1 EKA Systems (Eaton) Corporation Information

10.8.2 EKA Systems (Eaton) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

10.8.5 EKA Systems (Eaton) Recent Development

10.9 Trilliant

10.9.1 Trilliant Corporation Information

10.9.2 Trilliant Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

10.9.5 Trilliant Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Distributors

12.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

