Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Landis+Gyr, Itron, Alcara Technologies (GE Meter)

The report titled Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Landis+Gyr, Itron, Alcara Technologies (GE Meter), Silver Spring Networks, Honeywell Elster, Sensus, Siemens, EKA Systems (Eaton), Trilliant

Market Segmentation by Product: Smart Meter

Communication System

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

1.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Smart Meter

1.2.3 Communication System

1.2.4 Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

1.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production

3.4.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production

3.5.1 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production

3.6.1 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production

3.7.1 Japan Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Landis+Gyr

7.1.1 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Landis+Gyr Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Itron

7.2.1 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Itron Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Itron Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter)

7.3.1 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Silver Spring Networks

7.4.1 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Silver Spring Networks Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Silver Spring Networks Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Honeywell Elster

7.5.1 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Honeywell Elster Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Honeywell Elster Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Sensus

7.6.1 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Sensus Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Sensus Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Siemens

7.7.1 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Siemens Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 EKA Systems (Eaton)

7.8.1 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Corporation Information

7.8.2 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 EKA Systems (Eaton) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 EKA Systems (Eaton) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Trilliant

7.9.1 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Trilliant Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Trilliant Recent Developments/Updates

8 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

8.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Distributors List

9.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Industry Trends

10.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Growth Drivers

10.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Challenges

10.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

