Advanced Composites Market SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2020-2026 | AGY Holdings, Cytec Solvay, DuPont

The report titled Global Advanced Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Advanced Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Advanced Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Advanced Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Advanced Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Advanced Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Advanced Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Advanced Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Advanced Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Advanced Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Advanced Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Advanced Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: AGY Holdings, Cytec Solvay, DuPont, Formosa Plasticsoration, Hexceloration, Huntsmanoration, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Momentive Performance Materials, Owens Corning, Plasan Carbon Composites, SGL-Group, TEIJIN FIBERS, Toray Industries, WS Atkins, Reliance Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: Thermosetting Advanced Composite

Aramid Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

S-Glass Composites



Market Segmentation by Application: Sporting Goods

Construction

Wind Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics



The Advanced Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Advanced Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Advanced Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Advanced Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Advanced Composites

1.2 Advanced Composites Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Advanced Composites Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Thermosetting Advanced Composite

1.2.3 Aramid Fiber Composites

1.2.4 Carbon Fiber Composites

1.2.5 S-Glass Composites

1.3 Advanced Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Advanced Composites Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Sporting Goods

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Wind Energy

1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.6 Electronics

1.4 Global Advanced Composites Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Advanced Composites Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Advanced Composites Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Advanced Composites Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Advanced Composites Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Advanced Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Advanced Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Advanced Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Advanced Composites Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Advanced Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Advanced Composites Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Advanced Composites Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Advanced Composites Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Advanced Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Advanced Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Advanced Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Advanced Composites Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Advanced Composites Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Advanced Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Advanced Composites Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Advanced Composites Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Advanced Composites Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Composites Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Composites Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Advanced Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Advanced Composites Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Advanced Composites Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Advanced Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Composites Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Composites Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Advanced Composites Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Advanced Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Advanced Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Advanced Composites Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Advanced Composites Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Advanced Composites Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Advanced Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Advanced Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Advanced Composites Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Advanced Composites Business

6.1 AGY Holdings

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 AGY Holdings Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 AGY Holdings Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 AGY Holdings Products Offered

6.1.5 AGY Holdings Recent Development

6.2 Cytec Solvay

6.2.1 Cytec Solvay Corporation Information

6.2.2 Cytec Solvay Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 Cytec Solvay Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Cytec Solvay Products Offered

6.2.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Development

6.3 DuPont

6.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

6.3.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 DuPont Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 DuPont Products Offered

6.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

6.4 Formosa Plasticsoration

6.4.1 Formosa Plasticsoration Corporation Information

6.4.2 Formosa Plasticsoration Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 Formosa Plasticsoration Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Formosa Plasticsoration Products Offered

6.4.5 Formosa Plasticsoration Recent Development

6.5 Hexceloration

6.5.1 Hexceloration Corporation Information

6.5.2 Hexceloration Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Hexceloration Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Hexceloration Products Offered

6.5.5 Hexceloration Recent Development

6.6 Huntsmanoration

6.6.1 Huntsmanoration Corporation Information

6.6.2 Huntsmanoration Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Huntsmanoration Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Huntsmanoration Products Offered

6.6.5 Huntsmanoration Recent Development

6.7 Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

6.6.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate NV Corporation Information

6.6.2 Koninklijke Ten Cate NV Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate NV Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate NV Products Offered

6.7.5 Koninklijke Ten Cate NV Recent Development

6.8 Momentive Performance Materials

6.8.1 Momentive Performance Materials Corporation Information

6.8.2 Momentive Performance Materials Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Momentive Performance Materials Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Momentive Performance Materials Products Offered

6.8.5 Momentive Performance Materials Recent Development

6.9 Owens Corning

6.9.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

6.9.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Owens Corning Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Owens Corning Products Offered

6.9.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

6.10 Plasan Carbon Composites

6.10.1 Plasan Carbon Composites Corporation Information

6.10.2 Plasan Carbon Composites Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Plasan Carbon Composites Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Plasan Carbon Composites Products Offered

6.10.5 Plasan Carbon Composites Recent Development

6.11 SGL-Group

6.11.1 SGL-Group Corporation Information

6.11.2 SGL-Group Advanced Composites Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 SGL-Group Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 SGL-Group Products Offered

6.11.5 SGL-Group Recent Development

6.12 TEIJIN FIBERS

6.12.1 TEIJIN FIBERS Corporation Information

6.12.2 TEIJIN FIBERS Advanced Composites Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 TEIJIN FIBERS Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 TEIJIN FIBERS Products Offered

6.12.5 TEIJIN FIBERS Recent Development

6.13 Toray Industries

6.13.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

6.13.2 Toray Industries Advanced Composites Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Toray Industries Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Toray Industries Products Offered

6.13.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

6.14 WS Atkins

6.14.1 WS Atkins Corporation Information

6.14.2 WS Atkins Advanced Composites Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 WS Atkins Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 WS Atkins Products Offered

6.14.5 WS Atkins Recent Development

6.15 Reliance Industries

6.15.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information

6.15.2 Reliance Industries Advanced Composites Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Reliance Industries Advanced Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Reliance Industries Products Offered

6.15.5 Reliance Industries Recent Development

7 Advanced Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Advanced Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Advanced Composites

7.4 Advanced Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Advanced Composites Distributors List

8.3 Advanced Composites Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Advanced Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Advanced Composites by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Advanced Composites by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Advanced Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Advanced Composites by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Advanced Composites by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Advanced Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Advanced Composites by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Advanced Composites by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

