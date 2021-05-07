Advanced Baby Monitor Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027| Hisense, Mayborn Group, Snuza International

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Advanced Baby Monitor market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Advanced Baby Monitor market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Advanced Baby Monitor market.

The research report on the global Advanced Baby Monitor market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Advanced Baby Monitor market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Advanced Baby Monitor research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Advanced Baby Monitor market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Advanced Baby Monitor market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Advanced Baby Monitor market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Advanced Baby Monitor Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Advanced Baby Monitor market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Advanced Baby Monitor market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Advanced Baby Monitor Market Leading Players

Angelcare, Hisense, Mayborn Group, Snuza International, iBabyGuard International, Jablotron, Mattel, MonDevices, Owlet Baby Care, Respisense, Rest Devices, Safetosleep

Advanced Baby Monitor Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Advanced Baby Monitor market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Advanced Baby Monitor market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Advanced Baby Monitor Segmentation by Product



Under-the-Mattress Type

Diaper Attachment Type

Smart Wearable Type

Advanced Baby Monitor Segmentation by Application

Commercial (Hospital & Early Learning Centre)

Home Use

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Advanced Baby Monitor market?

How will the global Advanced Baby Monitor market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Advanced Baby Monitor market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Advanced Baby Monitor market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Advanced Baby Monitor market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Advanced Baby Monitor Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Advanced Baby Monitor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Under-the-Mattress Type

1.4.3 Diaper Attachment Type

1.4.4 Smart Wearable Type 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial (Hospital & Early Learning Centre)

1.5.3 Home Use 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Advanced Baby Monitor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Advanced Baby Monitor Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Advanced Baby Monitor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Advanced Baby Monitor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Advanced Baby Monitor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Advanced Baby Monitor Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Advanced Baby Monitor Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Advanced Baby Monitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Advanced Baby Monitor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Advanced Baby Monitor Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Advanced Baby Monitor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application 6.1 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Advanced Baby Monitor Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Advanced Baby Monitor Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Advanced Baby Monitor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Advanced Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Advanced Baby Monitor Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Advanced Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Advanced Baby Monitor Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Baby Monitor Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Advanced Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Advanced Baby Monitor Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Baby Monitor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Baby Monitor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Baby Monitor Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Baby Monitor Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Angelcare

12.1.1 Angelcare Corporation Information

12.1.2 Angelcare Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Angelcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Angelcare Advanced Baby Monitor Products Offered

12.1.5 Angelcare Recent Development 12.2 Hisense

12.2.1 Hisense Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hisense Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hisense Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Hisense Advanced Baby Monitor Products Offered

12.2.5 Hisense Recent Development 12.3 Mayborn Group

12.3.1 Mayborn Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mayborn Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mayborn Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Mayborn Group Advanced Baby Monitor Products Offered

12.3.5 Mayborn Group Recent Development 12.4 Snuza International

12.4.1 Snuza International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Snuza International Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Snuza International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Snuza International Advanced Baby Monitor Products Offered

12.4.5 Snuza International Recent Development 12.5 iBabyGuard International

12.5.1 iBabyGuard International Corporation Information

12.5.2 iBabyGuard International Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 iBabyGuard International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 iBabyGuard International Advanced Baby Monitor Products Offered

12.5.5 iBabyGuard International Recent Development 12.6 Jablotron

12.6.1 Jablotron Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jablotron Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Jablotron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Jablotron Advanced Baby Monitor Products Offered

12.6.5 Jablotron Recent Development 12.7 Mattel

12.7.1 Mattel Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mattel Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mattel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Mattel Advanced Baby Monitor Products Offered

12.7.5 Mattel Recent Development 12.8 MonDevices

12.8.1 MonDevices Corporation Information

12.8.2 MonDevices Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MonDevices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 MonDevices Advanced Baby Monitor Products Offered

12.8.5 MonDevices Recent Development 12.9 Owlet Baby Care

12.9.1 Owlet Baby Care Corporation Information

12.9.2 Owlet Baby Care Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Owlet Baby Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Owlet Baby Care Advanced Baby Monitor Products Offered

12.9.5 Owlet Baby Care Recent Development 12.10 Respisense

12.10.1 Respisense Corporation Information

12.10.2 Respisense Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Respisense Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Respisense Advanced Baby Monitor Products Offered

12.12.1 Safetosleep Corporation Information

12.12.2 Safetosleep Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Safetosleep Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Safetosleep Products Offered

12.12.5 Safetosleep Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Advanced Baby Monitor Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Advanced Baby Monitor Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

