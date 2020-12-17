Advanced Automotive Materials Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2026 | National Steel, DowDuPont, A. Schulman

“
The report titled Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Advanced Automotive Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Advanced Automotive Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Advanced Automotive Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Advanced Automotive Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Advanced Automotive Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Advanced Automotive Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Advanced Automotive Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Advanced Automotive Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Advanced Automotive Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Advanced Automotive Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Advanced Automotive Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: National Steel, DowDuPont, A. Schulman, Norsk Hydro, ThyssenKrupp AG, ArcelorMittal S.A., AK Steel, General Electric, Bayer AG, Alcoa, Johnson Matthey, Toray Industries Inc, Novelis Inc
Market Segmentation by Product: Engineered plastics
Composites
Metals
Thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs)
Market Segmentation by Application: Interior
Exterior
The Advanced Automotive Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Advanced Automotive Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Advanced Automotive Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Advanced Automotive Materials market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Advanced Automotive Materials industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Advanced Automotive Materials market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Advanced Automotive Materials market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Advanced Automotive Materials market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Advanced Automotive Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Engineered plastics
1.2.3 Composites
1.2.4 Metals
1.2.5 Thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Interior
1.3.3 Exterior
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Advanced Automotive Materials, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 Advanced Automotive Materials Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Advanced Automotive Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Advanced Automotive Materials Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Advanced Automotive Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Advanced Automotive Materials Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Advanced Automotive Materials Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Advanced Automotive Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Advanced Automotive Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Advanced Automotive Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Advanced Automotive Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Advanced Automotive Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Advanced Automotive Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Advanced Automotive Materials Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Advanced Automotive Materials Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Advanced Automotive Materials Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Advanced Automotive Materials Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Advanced Automotive Materials Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Advanced Automotive Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Advanced Automotive Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Advanced Automotive Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Advanced Automotive Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Advanced Automotive Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Advanced Automotive Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Advanced Automotive Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Advanced Automotive Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Advanced Automotive Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Advanced Automotive Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Advanced Automotive Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Advanced Automotive Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Advanced Automotive Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Advanced Automotive Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Advanced Automotive Materials Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Bayer AG Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Europe Bayer AG Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Bayer AG Sales by Country
9.2.2 Europe Bayer AG Revenue by Country
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Advanced Automotive Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Advanced Automotive Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Advanced Automotive Materials Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Automotive Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Automotive Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Automotive Materials Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Automotive Materials Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 National Steel
12.1.1 National Steel Corporation Information
12.1.2 National Steel Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 National Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 National Steel Advanced Automotive Materials Products Offered
12.1.5 National Steel Recent Development
12.2 DowDuPont
12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.2.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 DowDuPont Advanced Automotive Materials Products Offered
12.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
12.3 A. Schulman
12.3.1 A. Schulman Corporation Information
12.3.2 A. Schulman Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 A. Schulman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 A. Schulman Advanced Automotive Materials Products Offered
12.3.5 A. Schulman Recent Development
12.4 Norsk Hydro
12.4.1 Norsk Hydro Corporation Information
12.4.2 Norsk Hydro Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Norsk Hydro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Norsk Hydro Advanced Automotive Materials Products Offered
12.4.5 Norsk Hydro Recent Development
12.5 ThyssenKrupp AG
12.5.1 ThyssenKrupp AG Corporation Information
12.5.2 ThyssenKrupp AG Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 ThyssenKrupp AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 ThyssenKrupp AG Advanced Automotive Materials Products Offered
12.5.5 ThyssenKrupp AG Recent Development
12.6 ArcelorMittal S.A.
12.6.1 ArcelorMittal S.A. Corporation Information
12.6.2 ArcelorMittal S.A. Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 ArcelorMittal S.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 ArcelorMittal S.A. Advanced Automotive Materials Products Offered
12.6.5 ArcelorMittal S.A. Recent Development
12.7 AK Steel
12.7.1 AK Steel Corporation Information
12.7.2 AK Steel Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 AK Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 AK Steel Advanced Automotive Materials Products Offered
12.7.5 AK Steel Recent Development
12.8 General Electric
12.8.1 General Electric Corporation Information
12.8.2 General Electric Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 General Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 General Electric Advanced Automotive Materials Products Offered
12.8.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.9 Bayer AG
12.9.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information
12.9.2 Bayer AG Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Bayer AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Bayer AG Advanced Automotive Materials Products Offered
12.9.5 Bayer AG Recent Development
12.10 Alcoa
12.10.1 Alcoa Corporation Information
12.10.2 Alcoa Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Alcoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Alcoa Advanced Automotive Materials Products Offered
12.10.5 Alcoa Recent Development
12.12 Toray Industries Inc
12.12.1 Toray Industries Inc Corporation Information
12.12.2 Toray Industries Inc Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Toray Industries Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Toray Industries Inc Products Offered
12.12.5 Toray Industries Inc Recent Development
12.13 Novelis Inc
12.13.1 Novelis Inc Corporation Information
12.13.2 Novelis Inc Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Novelis Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Novelis Inc Products Offered
12.13.5 Novelis Inc Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Advanced Automotive Materials Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”