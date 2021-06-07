Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Complete Competitive Analysis and Detailed Geographical Study 2021 – 2027|SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP AG

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Advanced and Predictive Analytics report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3185466/global-advanced-and-predictive-analytics-market

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Research Report: , International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP AG, Tableau Software Inc., Information Builders, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Teradata Corporation, Acxiom Corporation, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc.

Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Segmentation by Product: Data Mining

Statistical

Testing Analytics by Application

this report covers the following segments

Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Government

Public Administration and Utilities

Pharmaceuticals

Telecom and IT predictive

Retail (Consumer Goods)

Transportation and Logistics

Others

The Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories: product type, application, end-user, and region. Every segment is evaluated based on CAGR, share, and growth potential. The report highlights the prospective region in the regional analysis, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Advanced and Predictive Analytics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Advanced and Predictive Analytics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics market?

Request for customization in Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3185466/global-advanced-and-predictive-analytics-market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Advanced and Predictive Analytics

1.1 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Overview

1.1.1 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Product Scope

1.1.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Data Mining

2.5 Statistical

2.6 Testing Analytics 3 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Banking and Financial Services

3.5 Insurance

3.6 Government, Public Administration and Utilities

3.7 Pharmaceuticals

3.8 Telecom and IT predictive

3.9 Retail (Consumer Goods)

3.10 Transportation and Logistics

3.11 Others 4 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Advanced and Predictive Analytics as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Advanced and Predictive Analytics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Advanced and Predictive Analytics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

5.1.1 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Profile

5.1.2 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Main Business

5.1.3 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Advanced and Predictive Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Recent Developments

5.2 SAS Institute Inc.

5.2.1 SAS Institute Inc. Profile

5.2.2 SAS Institute Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 SAS Institute Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 SAS Institute Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 SAS Institute Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 Microsoft Corporation

5.5.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.3.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business

5.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Microsoft Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 SAP AG Recent Developments

5.4 SAP AG

5.4.1 SAP AG Profile

5.4.2 SAP AG Main Business

5.4.3 SAP AG Advanced and Predictive Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SAP AG Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 SAP AG Recent Developments

5.5 Tableau Software Inc.

5.5.1 Tableau Software Inc. Profile

5.5.2 Tableau Software Inc. Main Business

5.5.3 Tableau Software Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Tableau Software Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Tableau Software Inc. Recent Developments

5.6 Information Builders, Inc.

5.6.1 Information Builders, Inc. Profile

5.6.2 Information Builders, Inc. Main Business

5.6.3 Information Builders, Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Information Builders, Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Information Builders, Inc. Recent Developments

5.7 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

5.7.1 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Profile

5.7.2 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Main Business

5.7.3 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Advanced and Predictive Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Recent Developments

5.8 Teradata Corporation

5.8.1 Teradata Corporation Profile

5.8.2 Teradata Corporation Main Business

5.8.3 Teradata Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Teradata Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Teradata Corporation Recent Developments

5.9 Acxiom Corporation

5.9.1 Acxiom Corporation Profile

5.9.2 Acxiom Corporation Main Business

5.9.3 Acxiom Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Acxiom Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Acxiom Corporation Recent Developments

5.10 Oracle Corporation

5.10.1 Oracle Corporation Profile

5.10.2 Oracle Corporation Main Business

5.10.3 Oracle Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Oracle Corporation Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Developments

5.11 TIBCO Software Inc.

5.11.1 TIBCO Software Inc. Profile

5.11.2 TIBCO Software Inc. Main Business

5.11.3 TIBCO Software Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 TIBCO Software Inc. Advanced and Predictive Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 TIBCO Software Inc. Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Dynamics

11.1 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Industry Trends

11.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Drivers

11.3 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Challenges

11.4 Advanced and Predictive Analytics Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us

QY Research established in 2007, focuses on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, database, and seminar services. The company owned a large basic database (such as the National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database, etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods, etc.