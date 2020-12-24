Adult’s Nightwear Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Adidas, Alfani, Calvin Klein

“

The report titled Global Adult’s Nightwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adult’s Nightwear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adult’s Nightwear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adult’s Nightwear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adult’s Nightwear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adult’s Nightwear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adult’s Nightwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adult’s Nightwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adult’s Nightwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adult’s Nightwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adult’s Nightwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adult’s Nightwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Adidas, Alfani, Calvin Klein, Champion, Emporio Armani, ExOfficio, Fruit of the Loom, Hanes, Jockey, L.L.Bean, Patagonia

Market Segmentation by Product: Cosiest Pyjamas

Nightdresses

Robes



Market Segmentation by Application: E-commercial

Shopping Mall

Exclusive Shop



The Adult’s Nightwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adult’s Nightwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adult’s Nightwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adult’s Nightwear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adult’s Nightwear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adult’s Nightwear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adult’s Nightwear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adult’s Nightwear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Adult’s Nightwear Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Adult’s Nightwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cosiest Pyjamas

1.4.3 Nightdresses

1.2.4 Robes

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Adult’s Nightwear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 E-commercial

1.3.3 Shopping Mall

1.3.4 Exclusive Shop

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Adult’s Nightwear Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Adult’s Nightwear Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Adult’s Nightwear Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Adult’s Nightwear, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Adult’s Nightwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Adult’s Nightwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Adult’s Nightwear Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Adult’s Nightwear Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Adult’s Nightwear Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Adult’s Nightwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Adult’s Nightwear Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Adult’s Nightwear Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Adult’s Nightwear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Adult’s Nightwear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Adult’s Nightwear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adult’s Nightwear Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Adult’s Nightwear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Adult’s Nightwear Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Adult’s Nightwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Adult’s Nightwear Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Adult’s Nightwear Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Adult’s Nightwear Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Adult’s Nightwear Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Adult’s Nightwear Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Adult’s Nightwear Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Adult’s Nightwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Adult’s Nightwear Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Adult’s Nightwear Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Adult’s Nightwear Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Adult’s Nightwear Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Adult’s Nightwear Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Adult’s Nightwear Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Adult’s Nightwear Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Adult’s Nightwear Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Adult’s Nightwear Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Adult’s Nightwear Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Adult’s Nightwear Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Adult’s Nightwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Adult’s Nightwear Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Adult’s Nightwear Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Adult’s Nightwear Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Adult’s Nightwear Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Adult’s Nightwear Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Adult’s Nightwear Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Adult’s Nightwear Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Adult’s Nightwear Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Adult’s Nightwear Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adult’s Nightwear Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adult’s Nightwear Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Adult’s Nightwear Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Adidas

11.1.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.1.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Adidas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Adidas Adult’s Nightwear Products Offered

11.1.5 Adidas Related Developments

11.2 Alfani

11.2.1 Alfani Corporation Information

11.2.2 Alfani Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Alfani Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Alfani Adult’s Nightwear Products Offered

11.2.5 Alfani Related Developments

11.3 Calvin Klein

11.3.1 Calvin Klein Corporation Information

11.3.2 Calvin Klein Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Calvin Klein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Calvin Klein Adult’s Nightwear Products Offered

11.3.5 Calvin Klein Related Developments

11.4 Champion

11.4.1 Champion Corporation Information

11.4.2 Champion Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Champion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Champion Adult’s Nightwear Products Offered

11.4.5 Champion Related Developments

11.5 Emporio Armani

11.5.1 Emporio Armani Corporation Information

11.5.2 Emporio Armani Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Emporio Armani Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Emporio Armani Adult’s Nightwear Products Offered

11.5.5 Emporio Armani Related Developments

11.6 ExOfficio

11.6.1 ExOfficio Corporation Information

11.6.2 ExOfficio Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 ExOfficio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 ExOfficio Adult’s Nightwear Products Offered

11.6.5 ExOfficio Related Developments

11.7 Fruit of the Loom

11.7.1 Fruit of the Loom Corporation Information

11.7.2 Fruit of the Loom Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Fruit of the Loom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Fruit of the Loom Adult’s Nightwear Products Offered

11.7.5 Fruit of the Loom Related Developments

11.8 Hanes

11.8.1 Hanes Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hanes Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Hanes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Hanes Adult’s Nightwear Products Offered

11.8.5 Hanes Related Developments

11.9 Jockey

11.9.1 Jockey Corporation Information

11.9.2 Jockey Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Jockey Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Jockey Adult’s Nightwear Products Offered

11.9.5 Jockey Related Developments

11.10 L.L.Bean

11.10.1 L.L.Bean Corporation Information

11.10.2 L.L.Bean Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 L.L.Bean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 L.L.Bean Adult’s Nightwear Products Offered

11.10.5 L.L.Bean Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Adult’s Nightwear Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Adult’s Nightwear Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Adult’s Nightwear Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Adult’s Nightwear Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Adult’s Nightwear Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Adult’s Nightwear Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Adult’s Nightwear Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Adult’s Nightwear Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Adult’s Nightwear Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Adult’s Nightwear Market Challenges

13.3 Adult’s Nightwear Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Adult’s Nightwear Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Adult’s Nightwear Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Adult’s Nightwear Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”