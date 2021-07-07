Adult Toys Market 2021 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor | Doc Johnson, Durex, FUN FACTORY

“

The report titled Global Adult Toys Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adult Toys market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adult Toys market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adult Toys market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adult Toys market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adult Toys report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adult Toys report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adult Toys market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adult Toys market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adult Toys market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adult Toys market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adult Toys market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Doc Johnson, Durex, FUN FACTORY, Lelo, California Exotic, Shenzhen Jizhimei, Church & Dwight, Nalone, Liaoyang Baile, Lover Health, Nanma, LETEN, SVAKOM, Tenga, BMS Factory

Market Segmentation by Product: Vibrators

Rubber Penis

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Women Use

Men Use



The Adult Toys Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adult Toys market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adult Toys market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adult Toys market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adult Toys industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adult Toys market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adult Toys market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adult Toys market?

Table of Contents:

1 Adult Toys Market Overview

1.1 Adult Toys Product Overview

1.2 Adult Toys Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Vibrators

1.2.2 Rubber Penis

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Adult Toys Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Adult Toys Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Adult Toys Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Adult Toys Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Adult Toys Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Adult Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Adult Toys Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Adult Toys Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Adult Toys Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Adult Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Adult Toys Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Adult Toys Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Adult Toys Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Adult Toys Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Adult Toys Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Adult Toys Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Adult Toys Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Adult Toys Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Adult Toys Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Adult Toys Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Adult Toys Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adult Toys Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Adult Toys Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Adult Toys as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Adult Toys Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Adult Toys Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Adult Toys Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Adult Toys Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Adult Toys Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Adult Toys Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Adult Toys Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Adult Toys Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Adult Toys Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Adult Toys Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Adult Toys Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Adult Toys Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Adult Toys by End Users

4.1 Adult Toys Market Segment by End Users

4.1.1 Women Use

4.1.2 Men Use

4.2 Global Adult Toys Market Size by End Users

4.2.1 Global Adult Toys Market Size Overview by End Users (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Adult Toys Historic Market Size Review by End Users (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Adult Toys Sales Breakdown in Volume, by End Users (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Adult Toys Sales Breakdown in Value, by End Users (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Adult Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by End Users (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Adult Toys Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Adult Toys Sales Breakdown in Volume, by End Users (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Adult Toys Sales Breakdown in Value, by End Users (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Adult Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by End Users (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by End Users

4.3.1 North America Adult Toys Sales Breakdown by End Users (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Adult Toys Sales Breakdown by End Users (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Adult Toys Sales Breakdown by End Users (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Adult Toys Sales Breakdown by End Users (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Adult Toys Sales Breakdown by End Users (2016-2021)

5 North America Adult Toys by Country

5.1 North America Adult Toys Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Adult Toys Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Adult Toys Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Adult Toys Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Adult Toys Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Adult Toys Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Adult Toys by Country

6.1 Europe Adult Toys Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Adult Toys Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Adult Toys Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Adult Toys Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Adult Toys Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Adult Toys Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Adult Toys by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Adult Toys Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Adult Toys Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Adult Toys Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Adult Toys Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Adult Toys Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Adult Toys Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Adult Toys by Country

8.1 Latin America Adult Toys Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Adult Toys Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Adult Toys Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Adult Toys Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Adult Toys Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Adult Toys Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Adult Toys by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Toys Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Toys Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Toys Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Toys Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Toys Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Toys Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adult Toys Business

10.1 Doc Johnson

10.1.1 Doc Johnson Corporation Information

10.1.2 Doc Johnson Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Doc Johnson Adult Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Doc Johnson Adult Toys Products Offered

10.1.5 Doc Johnson Recent Development

10.2 Durex

10.2.1 Durex Corporation Information

10.2.2 Durex Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Durex Adult Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Durex Adult Toys Products Offered

10.2.5 Durex Recent Development

10.3 FUN FACTORY

10.3.1 FUN FACTORY Corporation Information

10.3.2 FUN FACTORY Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 FUN FACTORY Adult Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 FUN FACTORY Adult Toys Products Offered

10.3.5 FUN FACTORY Recent Development

10.4 Lelo

10.4.1 Lelo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lelo Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Lelo Adult Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Lelo Adult Toys Products Offered

10.4.5 Lelo Recent Development

10.5 California Exotic

10.5.1 California Exotic Corporation Information

10.5.2 California Exotic Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 California Exotic Adult Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 California Exotic Adult Toys Products Offered

10.5.5 California Exotic Recent Development

10.6 Shenzhen Jizhimei

10.6.1 Shenzhen Jizhimei Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shenzhen Jizhimei Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Shenzhen Jizhimei Adult Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Shenzhen Jizhimei Adult Toys Products Offered

10.6.5 Shenzhen Jizhimei Recent Development

10.7 Church & Dwight

10.7.1 Church & Dwight Corporation Information

10.7.2 Church & Dwight Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Church & Dwight Adult Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Church & Dwight Adult Toys Products Offered

10.7.5 Church & Dwight Recent Development

10.8 Nalone

10.8.1 Nalone Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nalone Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nalone Adult Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Nalone Adult Toys Products Offered

10.8.5 Nalone Recent Development

10.9 Liaoyang Baile

10.9.1 Liaoyang Baile Corporation Information

10.9.2 Liaoyang Baile Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Liaoyang Baile Adult Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Liaoyang Baile Adult Toys Products Offered

10.9.5 Liaoyang Baile Recent Development

10.10 Lover Health

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Adult Toys Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lover Health Adult Toys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lover Health Recent Development

10.11 Nanma

10.11.1 Nanma Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nanma Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Nanma Adult Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Nanma Adult Toys Products Offered

10.11.5 Nanma Recent Development

10.12 LETEN

10.12.1 LETEN Corporation Information

10.12.2 LETEN Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 LETEN Adult Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 LETEN Adult Toys Products Offered

10.12.5 LETEN Recent Development

10.13 SVAKOM

10.13.1 SVAKOM Corporation Information

10.13.2 SVAKOM Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 SVAKOM Adult Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 SVAKOM Adult Toys Products Offered

10.13.5 SVAKOM Recent Development

10.14 Tenga

10.14.1 Tenga Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tenga Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Tenga Adult Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Tenga Adult Toys Products Offered

10.14.5 Tenga Recent Development

10.15 BMS Factory

10.15.1 BMS Factory Corporation Information

10.15.2 BMS Factory Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 BMS Factory Adult Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 BMS Factory Adult Toys Products Offered

10.15.5 BMS Factory Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Adult Toys Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Adult Toys Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Adult Toys Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Adult Toys Distributors

12.3 Adult Toys Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”