Adult Novelty Market Size 2021 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges With Forecast To 2027| Doc Johnson, Durex, FUN FACTORY

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Adult Novelty Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Adult Novelty market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Adult Novelty market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Adult Novelty market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Adult Novelty Market Research Report: Doc Johnson, Durex, FUN FACTORY, Lelo, California Exotic, Shenzhen Jizhimei, Church & Dwight, Nalone, Liaoyang Baile, Lover Health, Nanma, LETEN, SVAKOM, Tenga, BMS Factory

Global Adult Novelty Market by Type: Vibrators, Rubber Penis, Other

Global Adult Novelty Market by Application: Women Use, Men Use

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Adult Novelty market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Adult Novelty market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Adult Novelty market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

What to expect in our report?

(1) A complete section of the Adult Novelty report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Adult Novelty market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.

(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Adult Novelty market.

(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Adult Novelty market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.

(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Adult Novelty report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Adult Novelty Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Adult Novelty Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Vibrators

1.2.3 Rubber Penis

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Adult Novelty Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Women Use

1.3.3 Men Use

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Adult Novelty Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Adult Novelty Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Adult Novelty Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Adult Novelty Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Adult Novelty Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Adult Novelty Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Adult Novelty Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Adult Novelty Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Adult Novelty Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Adult Novelty Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adult Novelty Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Adult Novelty Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Adult Novelty Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Adult Novelty Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adult Novelty Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Adult Novelty Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Adult Novelty Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Adult Novelty Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Adult Novelty Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Adult Novelty Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Adult Novelty Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Adult Novelty Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Adult Novelty Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Adult Novelty Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Adult Novelty Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Adult Novelty Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Adult Novelty Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Adult Novelty Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Adult Novelty Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Adult Novelty Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Adult Novelty Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Adult Novelty Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Adult Novelty Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Adult Novelty Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Adult Novelty Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Adult Novelty Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Adult Novelty Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Adult Novelty Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Adult Novelty Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Adult Novelty Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Adult Novelty Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Adult Novelty Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Adult Novelty Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Adult Novelty Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Adult Novelty Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Adult Novelty Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Adult Novelty Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Adult Novelty Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Adult Novelty Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Adult Novelty Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Adult Novelty Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Adult Novelty Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Adult Novelty Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Adult Novelty Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Adult Novelty Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Adult Novelty Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Adult Novelty Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Adult Novelty Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Adult Novelty Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Adult Novelty Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Adult Novelty Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Adult Novelty Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Adult Novelty Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Adult Novelty Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Adult Novelty Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Adult Novelty Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Adult Novelty Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Novelty Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Doc Johnson

11.1.1 Doc Johnson Corporation Information

11.1.2 Doc Johnson Overview

11.1.3 Doc Johnson Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Doc Johnson Adult Novelty Product Description

11.1.5 Doc Johnson Recent Developments

11.2 Durex

11.2.1 Durex Corporation Information

11.2.2 Durex Overview

11.2.3 Durex Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Durex Adult Novelty Product Description

11.2.5 Durex Recent Developments

11.3 FUN FACTORY

11.3.1 FUN FACTORY Corporation Information

11.3.2 FUN FACTORY Overview

11.3.3 FUN FACTORY Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 FUN FACTORY Adult Novelty Product Description

11.3.5 FUN FACTORY Recent Developments

11.4 Lelo

11.4.1 Lelo Corporation Information

11.4.2 Lelo Overview

11.4.3 Lelo Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Lelo Adult Novelty Product Description

11.4.5 Lelo Recent Developments

11.5 California Exotic

11.5.1 California Exotic Corporation Information

11.5.2 California Exotic Overview

11.5.3 California Exotic Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 California Exotic Adult Novelty Product Description

11.5.5 California Exotic Recent Developments

11.6 Shenzhen Jizhimei

11.6.1 Shenzhen Jizhimei Corporation Information

11.6.2 Shenzhen Jizhimei Overview

11.6.3 Shenzhen Jizhimei Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Shenzhen Jizhimei Adult Novelty Product Description

11.6.5 Shenzhen Jizhimei Recent Developments

11.7 Church & Dwight

11.7.1 Church & Dwight Corporation Information

11.7.2 Church & Dwight Overview

11.7.3 Church & Dwight Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Church & Dwight Adult Novelty Product Description

11.7.5 Church & Dwight Recent Developments

11.8 Nalone

11.8.1 Nalone Corporation Information

11.8.2 Nalone Overview

11.8.3 Nalone Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Nalone Adult Novelty Product Description

11.8.5 Nalone Recent Developments

11.9 Liaoyang Baile

11.9.1 Liaoyang Baile Corporation Information

11.9.2 Liaoyang Baile Overview

11.9.3 Liaoyang Baile Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Liaoyang Baile Adult Novelty Product Description

11.9.5 Liaoyang Baile Recent Developments

11.10 Lover Health

11.10.1 Lover Health Corporation Information

11.10.2 Lover Health Overview

11.10.3 Lover Health Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Lover Health Adult Novelty Product Description

11.10.5 Lover Health Recent Developments

11.11 Nanma

11.11.1 Nanma Corporation Information

11.11.2 Nanma Overview

11.11.3 Nanma Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Nanma Adult Novelty Product Description

11.11.5 Nanma Recent Developments

11.12 LETEN

11.12.1 LETEN Corporation Information

11.12.2 LETEN Overview

11.12.3 LETEN Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 LETEN Adult Novelty Product Description

11.12.5 LETEN Recent Developments

11.13 SVAKOM

11.13.1 SVAKOM Corporation Information

11.13.2 SVAKOM Overview

11.13.3 SVAKOM Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 SVAKOM Adult Novelty Product Description

11.13.5 SVAKOM Recent Developments

11.14 Tenga

11.14.1 Tenga Corporation Information

11.14.2 Tenga Overview

11.14.3 Tenga Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Tenga Adult Novelty Product Description

11.14.5 Tenga Recent Developments

11.15 BMS Factory

11.15.1 BMS Factory Corporation Information

11.15.2 BMS Factory Overview

11.15.3 BMS Factory Adult Novelty Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 BMS Factory Adult Novelty Product Description

11.15.5 BMS Factory Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Adult Novelty Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Adult Novelty Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Adult Novelty Production Mode & Process

12.4 Adult Novelty Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Adult Novelty Sales Channels

12.4.2 Adult Novelty Distributors

12.5 Adult Novelty Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Adult Novelty Industry Trends

13.2 Adult Novelty Market Drivers

13.3 Adult Novelty Market Challenges

13.4 Adult Novelty Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Adult Novelty Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

