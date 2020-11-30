Adult Medical Imaging Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Siemens, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Adult Medical Imaging market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adult Medical Imaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adult Medical Imaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adult Medical Imaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adult Medical Imaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adult Medical Imaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adult Medical Imaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adult Medical Imaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adult Medical Imaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Research Report: Siemens, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical, Fujifilm, Carestream, Konica Minolta, Shimadzu, Hologic, Mindray, Samsung

Types: X-Ray Devices

Ultrasound Devices

MRI

CT

Other



Applications: Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other



The Adult Medical Imaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adult Medical Imaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adult Medical Imaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adult Medical Imaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adult Medical Imaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adult Medical Imaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adult Medical Imaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adult Medical Imaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Adult Medical Imaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 X-Ray Devices

1.3.3 Ultrasound Devices

1.3.4 MRI

1.3.5 CT

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospitals

1.4.3 Diagnostic Centers

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Adult Medical Imaging Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Adult Medical Imaging Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Adult Medical Imaging Market Trends

2.3.2 Adult Medical Imaging Market Drivers

2.3.3 Adult Medical Imaging Market Challenges

2.3.4 Adult Medical Imaging Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Adult Medical Imaging Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Adult Medical Imaging Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Adult Medical Imaging Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Adult Medical Imaging Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Adult Medical Imaging Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Adult Medical Imaging Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Adult Medical Imaging as of 2019)

3.4 Global Adult Medical Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Adult Medical Imaging Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Adult Medical Imaging Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Adult Medical Imaging Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Adult Medical Imaging Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Adult Medical Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Adult Medical Imaging Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Adult Medical Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Adult Medical Imaging Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Adult Medical Imaging Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Adult Medical Imaging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Adult Medical Imaging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Adult Medical Imaging Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Adult Medical Imaging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Adult Medical Imaging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Adult Medical Imaging Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Adult Medical Imaging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Adult Medical Imaging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Adult Medical Imaging Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Adult Medical Imaging Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Adult Medical Imaging Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Adult Medical Imaging Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Siemens

8.1.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.1.2 Siemens Business Overview

8.1.3 Siemens Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

8.1.5 Siemens SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Siemens Recent Developments

8.2 GE Healthcare

8.2.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

8.2.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

8.2.3 GE Healthcare Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

8.2.5 GE Healthcare SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 GE Healthcare Recent Developments

8.3 Philips Healthcare

8.3.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

8.3.2 Philips Healthcare Business Overview

8.3.3 Philips Healthcare Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

8.3.5 Philips Healthcare SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

8.4 Canon Medical Systems

8.4.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information

8.4.2 Canon Medical Systems Business Overview

8.4.3 Canon Medical Systems Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

8.4.5 Canon Medical Systems SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Canon Medical Systems Recent Developments

8.5 Hitachi Medical

8.5.1 Hitachi Medical Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hitachi Medical Business Overview

8.5.3 Hitachi Medical Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

8.5.5 Hitachi Medical SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Hitachi Medical Recent Developments

8.6 Fujifilm

8.6.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

8.6.2 Fujifilm Business Overview

8.6.3 Fujifilm Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

8.6.5 Fujifilm SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Fujifilm Recent Developments

8.7 Carestream

8.7.1 Carestream Corporation Information

8.7.2 Carestream Business Overview

8.7.3 Carestream Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

8.7.5 Carestream SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Carestream Recent Developments

8.8 Konica Minolta

8.8.1 Konica Minolta Corporation Information

8.8.2 Konica Minolta Business Overview

8.8.3 Konica Minolta Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

8.8.5 Konica Minolta SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Konica Minolta Recent Developments

8.9 Shimadzu

8.9.1 Shimadzu Corporation Information

8.9.2 Shimadzu Business Overview

8.9.3 Shimadzu Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

8.9.5 Shimadzu SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Shimadzu Recent Developments

8.10 Hologic

8.10.1 Hologic Corporation Information

8.10.2 Hologic Business Overview

8.10.3 Hologic Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

8.10.5 Hologic SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Hologic Recent Developments

8.11 Mindray

8.11.1 Mindray Corporation Information

8.11.2 Mindray Business Overview

8.11.3 Mindray Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

8.11.5 Mindray SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Mindray Recent Developments

8.12 Samsung

8.12.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.12.2 Samsung Business Overview

8.12.3 Samsung Adult Medical Imaging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Adult Medical Imaging Products and Services

8.12.5 Samsung SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Samsung Recent Developments

9 Adult Medical Imaging Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Adult Medical Imaging Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Adult Medical Imaging Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Adult Medical Imaging Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Adult Medical Imaging Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Adult Medical Imaging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Adult Medical Imaging Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Adult Medical Imaging Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Adult Medical Imaging Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Adult Medical Imaging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Adult Medical Imaging Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Medical Imaging Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Adult Medical Imaging Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Adult Medical Imaging Sales Channels

11.2.2 Adult Medical Imaging Distributors

11.3 Adult Medical Imaging Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”