Adult Disposable Diaper Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | Kimberly Clark, SCA, Unicharm

The report titled Global Adult Disposable Diaper Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adult Disposable Diaper market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adult Disposable Diaper market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adult Disposable Diaper market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adult Disposable Diaper market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adult Disposable Diaper report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adult Disposable Diaper report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adult Disposable Diaper market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adult Disposable Diaper market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adult Disposable Diaper market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adult Disposable Diaper market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adult Disposable Diaper market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kimberly Clark, SCA, Unicharm, First Quality Enterprise, Domtar, Covidien, PBE, Medline, Hengan Group, Coco, Chiaus, Fuburg, Abena, Hartmann, P&G, Nobel Hygiene, Daio Paper, Hakujuji, Kao

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pad Type

Pants Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Adult Disposable Diaper Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adult Disposable Diaper market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adult Disposable Diaper market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adult Disposable Diaper market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adult Disposable Diaper industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adult Disposable Diaper market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adult Disposable Diaper market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adult Disposable Diaper market?

Table of Contents:

1 Adult Disposable Diaper Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Adult Disposable Diaper

1.2 Adult Disposable Diaper Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Pad Type

1.2.3 Pants Type

1.3 Adult Disposable Diaper Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Sales

1.4 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Adult Disposable Diaper Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Adult Disposable Diaper Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Adult Disposable Diaper Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Adult Disposable Diaper Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adult Disposable Diaper Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Adult Disposable Diaper Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Adult Disposable Diaper Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Adult Disposable Diaper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Adult Disposable Diaper Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Adult Disposable Diaper Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Adult Disposable Diaper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Adult Disposable Diaper Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Adult Disposable Diaper Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Adult Disposable Diaper Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Adult Disposable Diaper Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Adult Disposable Diaper Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Adult Disposable Diaper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Adult Disposable Diaper Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Adult Disposable Diaper Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Adult Disposable Diaper Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Disposable Diaper Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Disposable Diaper Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Adult Disposable Diaper Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Kimberly Clark

6.1.1 Kimberly Clark Corporation Information

6.1.2 Kimberly Clark Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Kimberly Clark Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Kimberly Clark Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Kimberly Clark Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 SCA

6.2.1 SCA Corporation Information

6.2.2 SCA Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 SCA Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 SCA Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.2.5 SCA Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Unicharm

6.3.1 Unicharm Corporation Information

6.3.2 Unicharm Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Unicharm Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Unicharm Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Unicharm Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 First Quality Enterprise

6.4.1 First Quality Enterprise Corporation Information

6.4.2 First Quality Enterprise Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 First Quality Enterprise Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 First Quality Enterprise Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.4.5 First Quality Enterprise Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Domtar

6.5.1 Domtar Corporation Information

6.5.2 Domtar Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Domtar Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Domtar Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Domtar Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Covidien

6.6.1 Covidien Corporation Information

6.6.2 Covidien Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Covidien Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Covidien Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Covidien Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 PBE

6.6.1 PBE Corporation Information

6.6.2 PBE Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 PBE Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 PBE Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.7.5 PBE Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Medline

6.8.1 Medline Corporation Information

6.8.2 Medline Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Medline Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Medline Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Medline Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Hengan Group

6.9.1 Hengan Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 Hengan Group Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Hengan Group Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Hengan Group Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Hengan Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Coco

6.10.1 Coco Corporation Information

6.10.2 Coco Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Coco Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Coco Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Coco Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Chiaus

6.11.1 Chiaus Corporation Information

6.11.2 Chiaus Adult Disposable Diaper Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Chiaus Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Chiaus Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Chiaus Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Fuburg

6.12.1 Fuburg Corporation Information

6.12.2 Fuburg Adult Disposable Diaper Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Fuburg Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Fuburg Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Fuburg Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Abena

6.13.1 Abena Corporation Information

6.13.2 Abena Adult Disposable Diaper Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Abena Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Abena Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Abena Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Hartmann

6.14.1 Hartmann Corporation Information

6.14.2 Hartmann Adult Disposable Diaper Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Hartmann Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Hartmann Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Hartmann Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 P&G

6.15.1 P&G Corporation Information

6.15.2 P&G Adult Disposable Diaper Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 P&G Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 P&G Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.15.5 P&G Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Nobel Hygiene

6.16.1 Nobel Hygiene Corporation Information

6.16.2 Nobel Hygiene Adult Disposable Diaper Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Nobel Hygiene Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Nobel Hygiene Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Nobel Hygiene Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Daio Paper

6.17.1 Daio Paper Corporation Information

6.17.2 Daio Paper Adult Disposable Diaper Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Daio Paper Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Daio Paper Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Daio Paper Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Hakujuji

6.18.1 Hakujuji Corporation Information

6.18.2 Hakujuji Adult Disposable Diaper Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Hakujuji Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Hakujuji Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Hakujuji Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Kao

6.19.1 Kao Corporation Information

6.19.2 Kao Adult Disposable Diaper Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Kao Adult Disposable Diaper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Kao Adult Disposable Diaper Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Kao Recent Developments/Updates

7 Adult Disposable Diaper Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Adult Disposable Diaper Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Adult Disposable Diaper

7.4 Adult Disposable Diaper Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Adult Disposable Diaper Distributors List

8.3 Adult Disposable Diaper Customers

9 Adult Disposable Diaper Market Dynamics

9.1 Adult Disposable Diaper Industry Trends

9.2 Adult Disposable Diaper Growth Drivers

9.3 Adult Disposable Diaper Market Challenges

9.4 Adult Disposable Diaper Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Adult Disposable Diaper Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Adult Disposable Diaper by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Adult Disposable Diaper by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Adult Disposable Diaper Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Adult Disposable Diaper by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Adult Disposable Diaper by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Adult Disposable Diaper Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Adult Disposable Diaper by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Adult Disposable Diaper by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

