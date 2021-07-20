Adult Cycling Helmets Market SWOT Analysis and Demand With Forecast Overview to 2027| Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Adult Cycling Helmets market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Adult Cycling Helmets market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Adult Cycling Helmets market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Adult Cycling Helmets market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Adult Cycling Helmets market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Adult Cycling Helmets market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Adult Cycling Helmets Market Research Report: Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized, Uvex, Scott Sports, OGK KABUTO, MET, ABUS, POC, Urge, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Strategic Sports, LAS helmets, Fox Racing, Limar, Orbea, Rudy Project, Moon Helmet, SenHai Sports Goods, Shenghong Sports, GUB, One Industries, HardnutZ

Global Adult Cycling Helmets Market by Type: MTB Helmets, Road Helmets, Recreational Helmets

Global Adult Cycling Helmets Market by Application: Commuter & Recreation, Sport

The global Adult Cycling Helmets market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Adult Cycling Helmets report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Adult Cycling Helmets research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Adult Cycling Helmets market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Adult Cycling Helmets market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Adult Cycling Helmets market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Adult Cycling Helmets market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Adult Cycling Helmets market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Adult Cycling Helmets Market Overview

1.1 Adult Cycling Helmets Product Overview

1.2 Adult Cycling Helmets Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 MTB Helmets

1.2.2 Road Helmets

1.2.3 Recreational Helmets

1.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Adult Cycling Helmets Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Adult Cycling Helmets Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Adult Cycling Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Adult Cycling Helmets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adult Cycling Helmets Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Adult Cycling Helmets Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Adult Cycling Helmets as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Adult Cycling Helmets Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Adult Cycling Helmets Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Adult Cycling Helmets Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Adult Cycling Helmets by Application

4.1 Adult Cycling Helmets Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commuter & Recreation

4.1.2 Sport

4.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Adult Cycling Helmets by Country

5.1 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets by Country

6.1 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets by Country

8.1 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adult Cycling Helmets Business

10.1 Vista Outdoor

10.1.1 Vista Outdoor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Vista Outdoor Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Vista Outdoor Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Vista Outdoor Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.1.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Development

10.2 Dorel

10.2.1 Dorel Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dorel Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dorel Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Dorel Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.2.5 Dorel Recent Development

10.3 Giant

10.3.1 Giant Corporation Information

10.3.2 Giant Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Giant Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Giant Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.3.5 Giant Recent Development

10.4 Trek Bicycle

10.4.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Information

10.4.2 Trek Bicycle Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Trek Bicycle Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Trek Bicycle Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.4.5 Trek Bicycle Recent Development

10.5 KASK

10.5.1 KASK Corporation Information

10.5.2 KASK Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 KASK Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 KASK Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.5.5 KASK Recent Development

10.6 Mavic

10.6.1 Mavic Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mavic Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mavic Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mavic Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.6.5 Mavic Recent Development

10.7 Merida

10.7.1 Merida Corporation Information

10.7.2 Merida Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Merida Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Merida Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.7.5 Merida Recent Development

10.8 Specialized

10.8.1 Specialized Corporation Information

10.8.2 Specialized Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Specialized Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Specialized Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.8.5 Specialized Recent Development

10.9 Uvex

10.9.1 Uvex Corporation Information

10.9.2 Uvex Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Uvex Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Uvex Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.9.5 Uvex Recent Development

10.10 Scott Sports

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Adult Cycling Helmets Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Scott Sports Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Scott Sports Recent Development

10.11 OGK KABUTO

10.11.1 OGK KABUTO Corporation Information

10.11.2 OGK KABUTO Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 OGK KABUTO Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 OGK KABUTO Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.11.5 OGK KABUTO Recent Development

10.12 MET

10.12.1 MET Corporation Information

10.12.2 MET Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 MET Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 MET Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.12.5 MET Recent Development

10.13 ABUS

10.13.1 ABUS Corporation Information

10.13.2 ABUS Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 ABUS Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 ABUS Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.13.5 ABUS Recent Development

10.14 POC

10.14.1 POC Corporation Information

10.14.2 POC Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 POC Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 POC Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.14.5 POC Recent Development

10.15 Urge

10.15.1 Urge Corporation Information

10.15.2 Urge Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Urge Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Urge Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.15.5 Urge Recent Development

10.16 Lazer

10.16.1 Lazer Corporation Information

10.16.2 Lazer Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Lazer Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Lazer Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.16.5 Lazer Recent Development

10.17 Louis Garneau

10.17.1 Louis Garneau Corporation Information

10.17.2 Louis Garneau Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Louis Garneau Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Louis Garneau Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.17.5 Louis Garneau Recent Development

10.18 Strategic Sports

10.18.1 Strategic Sports Corporation Information

10.18.2 Strategic Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Strategic Sports Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Strategic Sports Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.18.5 Strategic Sports Recent Development

10.19 LAS helmets

10.19.1 LAS helmets Corporation Information

10.19.2 LAS helmets Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 LAS helmets Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 LAS helmets Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.19.5 LAS helmets Recent Development

10.20 Fox Racing

10.20.1 Fox Racing Corporation Information

10.20.2 Fox Racing Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Fox Racing Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Fox Racing Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.20.5 Fox Racing Recent Development

10.21 Limar

10.21.1 Limar Corporation Information

10.21.2 Limar Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Limar Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Limar Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.21.5 Limar Recent Development

10.22 Orbea

10.22.1 Orbea Corporation Information

10.22.2 Orbea Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Orbea Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Orbea Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.22.5 Orbea Recent Development

10.23 Rudy Project

10.23.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information

10.23.2 Rudy Project Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Rudy Project Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Rudy Project Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.23.5 Rudy Project Recent Development

10.24 Moon Helmet

10.24.1 Moon Helmet Corporation Information

10.24.2 Moon Helmet Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Moon Helmet Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Moon Helmet Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.24.5 Moon Helmet Recent Development

10.25 SenHai Sports Goods

10.25.1 SenHai Sports Goods Corporation Information

10.25.2 SenHai Sports Goods Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 SenHai Sports Goods Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 SenHai Sports Goods Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.25.5 SenHai Sports Goods Recent Development

10.26 Shenghong Sports

10.26.1 Shenghong Sports Corporation Information

10.26.2 Shenghong Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Shenghong Sports Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Shenghong Sports Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.26.5 Shenghong Sports Recent Development

10.27 GUB

10.27.1 GUB Corporation Information

10.27.2 GUB Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 GUB Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 GUB Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.27.5 GUB Recent Development

10.28 One Industries

10.28.1 One Industries Corporation Information

10.28.2 One Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 One Industries Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 One Industries Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.28.5 One Industries Recent Development

10.29 HardnutZ

10.29.1 HardnutZ Corporation Information

10.29.2 HardnutZ Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 HardnutZ Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 HardnutZ Adult Cycling Helmets Products Offered

10.29.5 HardnutZ Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Adult Cycling Helmets Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Adult Cycling Helmets Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Adult Cycling Helmets Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Adult Cycling Helmets Distributors

12.3 Adult Cycling Helmets Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”