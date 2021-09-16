Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027 | Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant

“
The report titled Global Adult Cycling Helmets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adult Cycling Helmets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adult Cycling Helmets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adult Cycling Helmets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adult Cycling Helmets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adult Cycling Helmets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adult Cycling Helmets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adult Cycling Helmets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adult Cycling Helmets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adult Cycling Helmets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adult Cycling Helmets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adult Cycling Helmets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized, Uvex, Scott Sports, OGK KABUTO, MET, ABUS, POC, Urge, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Strategic Sports, LAS helmets, Fox Racing, Limar, Orbea, Rudy Project, Moon Helmet, SenHai Sports Goods, Shenghong Sports, GUB, One Industries, HardnutZ
Market Segmentation by Product:
MTB Helmets
Road Helmets
Recreational Helmets
Market Segmentation by Application:
Commuter & Recreation
Sport
The Adult Cycling Helmets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adult Cycling Helmets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adult Cycling Helmets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Adult Cycling Helmets market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adult Cycling Helmets industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Adult Cycling Helmets market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Adult Cycling Helmets market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adult Cycling Helmets market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Adult Cycling Helmets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 MTB Helmets
1.2.3 Road Helmets
1.2.4 Recreational Helmets
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Commuter & Recreation
1.3.3 Sport
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Adult Cycling Helmets Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Adult Cycling Helmets Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Adult Cycling Helmets Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Adult Cycling Helmets Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Adult Cycling Helmets Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Adult Cycling Helmets Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Adult Cycling Helmets Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Adult Cycling Helmets Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adult Cycling Helmets Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Adult Cycling Helmets Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Adult Cycling Helmets Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Adult Cycling Helmets Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 United States
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Adult Cycling Helmets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Vista Outdoor
11.1.1 Vista Outdoor Corporation Information
11.1.2 Vista Outdoor Overview
11.1.3 Vista Outdoor Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Vista Outdoor Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.1.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Developments
11.2 Dorel
11.2.1 Dorel Corporation Information
11.2.2 Dorel Overview
11.2.3 Dorel Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Dorel Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.2.5 Dorel Recent Developments
11.3 Giant
11.3.1 Giant Corporation Information
11.3.2 Giant Overview
11.3.3 Giant Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Giant Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.3.5 Giant Recent Developments
11.4 Trek Bicycle
11.4.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Information
11.4.2 Trek Bicycle Overview
11.4.3 Trek Bicycle Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Trek Bicycle Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.4.5 Trek Bicycle Recent Developments
11.5 KASK
11.5.1 KASK Corporation Information
11.5.2 KASK Overview
11.5.3 KASK Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 KASK Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.5.5 KASK Recent Developments
11.6 Mavic
11.6.1 Mavic Corporation Information
11.6.2 Mavic Overview
11.6.3 Mavic Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Mavic Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.6.5 Mavic Recent Developments
11.7 Merida
11.7.1 Merida Corporation Information
11.7.2 Merida Overview
11.7.3 Merida Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Merida Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.7.5 Merida Recent Developments
11.8 Specialized
11.8.1 Specialized Corporation Information
11.8.2 Specialized Overview
11.8.3 Specialized Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Specialized Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.8.5 Specialized Recent Developments
11.9 Uvex
11.9.1 Uvex Corporation Information
11.9.2 Uvex Overview
11.9.3 Uvex Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Uvex Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.9.5 Uvex Recent Developments
11.10 Scott Sports
11.10.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information
11.10.2 Scott Sports Overview
11.10.3 Scott Sports Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Scott Sports Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.10.5 Scott Sports Recent Developments
11.11 OGK KABUTO
11.11.1 OGK KABUTO Corporation Information
11.11.2 OGK KABUTO Overview
11.11.3 OGK KABUTO Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 OGK KABUTO Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.11.5 OGK KABUTO Recent Developments
11.12 MET
11.12.1 MET Corporation Information
11.12.2 MET Overview
11.12.3 MET Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 MET Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.12.5 MET Recent Developments
11.13 ABUS
11.13.1 ABUS Corporation Information
11.13.2 ABUS Overview
11.13.3 ABUS Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 ABUS Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.13.5 ABUS Recent Developments
11.14 POC
11.14.1 POC Corporation Information
11.14.2 POC Overview
11.14.3 POC Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 POC Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.14.5 POC Recent Developments
11.15 Urge
11.15.1 Urge Corporation Information
11.15.2 Urge Overview
11.15.3 Urge Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Urge Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.15.5 Urge Recent Developments
11.16 Lazer
11.16.1 Lazer Corporation Information
11.16.2 Lazer Overview
11.16.3 Lazer Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Lazer Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.16.5 Lazer Recent Developments
11.17 Louis Garneau
11.17.1 Louis Garneau Corporation Information
11.17.2 Louis Garneau Overview
11.17.3 Louis Garneau Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Louis Garneau Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.17.5 Louis Garneau Recent Developments
11.18 Strategic Sports
11.18.1 Strategic Sports Corporation Information
11.18.2 Strategic Sports Overview
11.18.3 Strategic Sports Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Strategic Sports Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.18.5 Strategic Sports Recent Developments
11.19 LAS helmets
11.19.1 LAS helmets Corporation Information
11.19.2 LAS helmets Overview
11.19.3 LAS helmets Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 LAS helmets Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.19.5 LAS helmets Recent Developments
11.20 Fox Racing
11.20.1 Fox Racing Corporation Information
11.20.2 Fox Racing Overview
11.20.3 Fox Racing Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Fox Racing Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.20.5 Fox Racing Recent Developments
11.21 Limar
11.21.1 Limar Corporation Information
11.21.2 Limar Overview
11.21.3 Limar Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Limar Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.21.5 Limar Recent Developments
11.22 Orbea
11.22.1 Orbea Corporation Information
11.22.2 Orbea Overview
11.22.3 Orbea Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Orbea Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.22.5 Orbea Recent Developments
11.23 Rudy Project
11.23.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information
11.23.2 Rudy Project Overview
11.23.3 Rudy Project Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 Rudy Project Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.23.5 Rudy Project Recent Developments
11.24 Moon Helmet
11.24.1 Moon Helmet Corporation Information
11.24.2 Moon Helmet Overview
11.24.3 Moon Helmet Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.24.4 Moon Helmet Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.24.5 Moon Helmet Recent Developments
11.25 SenHai Sports Goods
11.25.1 SenHai Sports Goods Corporation Information
11.25.2 SenHai Sports Goods Overview
11.25.3 SenHai Sports Goods Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.25.4 SenHai Sports Goods Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.25.5 SenHai Sports Goods Recent Developments
11.26 Shenghong Sports
11.26.1 Shenghong Sports Corporation Information
11.26.2 Shenghong Sports Overview
11.26.3 Shenghong Sports Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.26.4 Shenghong Sports Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.26.5 Shenghong Sports Recent Developments
11.27 GUB
11.27.1 GUB Corporation Information
11.27.2 GUB Overview
11.27.3 GUB Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.27.4 GUB Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.27.5 GUB Recent Developments
11.28 One Industries
11.28.1 One Industries Corporation Information
11.28.2 One Industries Overview
11.28.3 One Industries Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.28.4 One Industries Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.28.5 One Industries Recent Developments
11.29 HardnutZ
11.29.1 HardnutZ Corporation Information
11.29.2 HardnutZ Overview
11.29.3 HardnutZ Adult Cycling Helmets Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.29.4 HardnutZ Adult Cycling Helmets Product Description
11.29.5 HardnutZ Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Adult Cycling Helmets Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Adult Cycling Helmets Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Adult Cycling Helmets Production Mode & Process
12.4 Adult Cycling Helmets Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Adult Cycling Helmets Sales Channels
12.4.2 Adult Cycling Helmets Distributors
12.5 Adult Cycling Helmets Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Adult Cycling Helmets Industry Trends
13.2 Adult Cycling Helmets Market Drivers
13.3 Adult Cycling Helmets Market Challenges
13.4 Adult Cycling Helmets Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Adult Cycling Helmets Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
