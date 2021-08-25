Adhesives in Composites Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027 | Huntsman international, 3M, Ashland

“
The report titled Global Adhesives in Composites Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adhesives in Composites market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adhesives in Composites market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adhesives in Composites market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adhesives in Composites market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adhesives in Composites report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adhesives in Composites report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adhesives in Composites market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adhesives in Composites market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adhesives in Composites market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adhesives in Composites market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adhesives in Composites market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Huntsman international, 3M, Ashland, DuPont, Sika, Arkema, DELO, Dymax, Engineered Bonding Solutions, Gurit, H.B.Fuller, Hexcel, Hybond, LORD, Master Bond, Parson Adhesives, Permabond, SCIGRIP, Scott Bader
Market Segmentation by Product:
Epoxy Adhesive
Polyurethane Adhesive
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Automotive
Aerospace
Wind Energy
Marine
Others
The Adhesives in Composites Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adhesives in Composites market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adhesives in Composites market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Adhesives in Composites market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adhesives in Composites industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Adhesives in Composites market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Adhesives in Composites market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adhesives in Composites market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Adhesives in Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Adhesives in Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Epoxy Adhesive
1.2.3 Polyurethane Adhesive
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Adhesives in Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Wind Energy
1.3.5 Marine
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Adhesives in Composites Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Adhesives in Composites Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Adhesives in Composites Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Adhesives in Composites, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Adhesives in Composites Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Adhesives in Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Adhesives in Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Adhesives in Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Adhesives in Composites Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Adhesives in Composites Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Adhesives in Composites Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Adhesives in Composites Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Adhesives in Composites Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Adhesives in Composites Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Adhesives in Composites Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Adhesives in Composites Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Adhesives in Composites Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Adhesives in Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Adhesives in Composites Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adhesives in Composites Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Adhesives in Composites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Adhesives in Composites Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Adhesives in Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Adhesives in Composites Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Adhesives in Composites Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Adhesives in Composites Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Adhesives in Composites Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Adhesives in Composites Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Adhesives in Composites Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Adhesives in Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Adhesives in Composites Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Adhesives in Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Adhesives in Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Adhesives in Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Adhesives in Composites Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Adhesives in Composites Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Adhesives in Composites Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Adhesives in Composites Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Adhesives in Composites Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Adhesives in Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Adhesives in Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Adhesives in Composites Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Adhesives in Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Adhesives in Composites Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Adhesives in Composites Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Adhesives in Composites Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Adhesives in Composites Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Adhesives in Composites Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Adhesives in Composites Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Adhesives in Composites Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Adhesives in Composites Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Adhesives in Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Adhesives in Composites Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Adhesives in Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Adhesives in Composites Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Adhesives in Composites Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Adhesives in Composites Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Adhesives in Composites Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Adhesives in Composites Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Adhesives in Composites Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Adhesives in Composites Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Adhesives in Composites Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Adhesives in Composites Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Adhesives in Composites Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Adhesives in Composites Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Adhesives in Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Adhesives in Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Adhesives in Composites Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Adhesives in Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Adhesives in Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Adhesives in Composites Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Adhesives in Composites Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Adhesives in Composites Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Adhesives in Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Adhesives in Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Adhesives in Composites Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Adhesives in Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Adhesives in Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Adhesives in Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Adhesives in Composites Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Adhesives in Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesives in Composites Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesives in Composites Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesives in Composites Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesives in Composites Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Huntsman international
12.1.1 Huntsman international Corporation Information
12.1.2 Huntsman international Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Huntsman international Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Huntsman international Adhesives in Composites Products Offered
12.1.5 Huntsman international Recent Development
12.2 3M
12.2.1 3M Corporation Information
12.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 3M Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 3M Adhesives in Composites Products Offered
12.2.5 3M Recent Development
12.3 Ashland
12.3.1 Ashland Corporation Information
12.3.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Ashland Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Ashland Adhesives in Composites Products Offered
12.3.5 Ashland Recent Development
12.4 DuPont
12.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information
12.4.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 DuPont Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 DuPont Adhesives in Composites Products Offered
12.4.5 DuPont Recent Development
12.5 Sika
12.5.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sika Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Sika Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Sika Adhesives in Composites Products Offered
12.5.5 Sika Recent Development
12.6 Arkema
12.6.1 Arkema Corporation Information
12.6.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Arkema Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Arkema Adhesives in Composites Products Offered
12.6.5 Arkema Recent Development
12.7 DELO
12.7.1 DELO Corporation Information
12.7.2 DELO Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 DELO Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 DELO Adhesives in Composites Products Offered
12.7.5 DELO Recent Development
12.8 Dymax
12.8.1 Dymax Corporation Information
12.8.2 Dymax Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Dymax Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Dymax Adhesives in Composites Products Offered
12.8.5 Dymax Recent Development
12.9 Engineered Bonding Solutions
12.9.1 Engineered Bonding Solutions Corporation Information
12.9.2 Engineered Bonding Solutions Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Engineered Bonding Solutions Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Engineered Bonding Solutions Adhesives in Composites Products Offered
12.9.5 Engineered Bonding Solutions Recent Development
12.10 Gurit
12.10.1 Gurit Corporation Information
12.10.2 Gurit Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Gurit Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Gurit Adhesives in Composites Products Offered
12.10.5 Gurit Recent Development
12.12 Hexcel
12.12.1 Hexcel Corporation Information
12.12.2 Hexcel Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Hexcel Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Hexcel Products Offered
12.12.5 Hexcel Recent Development
12.13 Hybond
12.13.1 Hybond Corporation Information
12.13.2 Hybond Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Hybond Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Hybond Products Offered
12.13.5 Hybond Recent Development
12.14 LORD
12.14.1 LORD Corporation Information
12.14.2 LORD Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 LORD Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 LORD Products Offered
12.14.5 LORD Recent Development
12.15 Master Bond
12.15.1 Master Bond Corporation Information
12.15.2 Master Bond Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Master Bond Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Master Bond Products Offered
12.15.5 Master Bond Recent Development
12.16 Parson Adhesives
12.16.1 Parson Adhesives Corporation Information
12.16.2 Parson Adhesives Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Parson Adhesives Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Parson Adhesives Products Offered
12.16.5 Parson Adhesives Recent Development
12.17 Permabond
12.17.1 Permabond Corporation Information
12.17.2 Permabond Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Permabond Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Permabond Products Offered
12.17.5 Permabond Recent Development
12.18 SCIGRIP
12.18.1 SCIGRIP Corporation Information
12.18.2 SCIGRIP Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 SCIGRIP Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 SCIGRIP Products Offered
12.18.5 SCIGRIP Recent Development
12.19 Scott Bader
12.19.1 Scott Bader Corporation Information
12.19.2 Scott Bader Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Scott Bader Adhesives in Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Scott Bader Products Offered
12.19.5 Scott Bader Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Adhesives in Composites Industry Trends
13.2 Adhesives in Composites Market Drivers
13.3 Adhesives in Composites Market Challenges
13.4 Adhesives in Composites Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Adhesives in Composites Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
