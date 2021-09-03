Adhesive Transfer Tape Market 2021 Overview, Manufacturing Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Analysis to 2027 | 3M, Kruse Adhesive Tape, Nitto Denko Corporation

“

The report titled Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adhesive Transfer Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adhesive Transfer Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adhesive Transfer Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adhesive Transfer Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adhesive Transfer Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3541810/global-and-united-states-adhesive-transfer-tape-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adhesive Transfer Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adhesive Transfer Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adhesive Transfer Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adhesive Transfer Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adhesive Transfer Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adhesive Transfer Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, Kruse Adhesive Tape, Nitto Denko Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Surface Shields, Scapa Group PLC, Tesa SE, Vibac Group S.p.a., Advance Tapes International, CMS Group of Companies, H.B.Fuller, K.L. & Ling, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG., NICHIBAN CO., LTD., T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Shangrao City Dayu Tape Co., Ltd., Foshan Manzawa Adhesive Products Limited, Xiamen Naikos Industrial Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Minrui Adhesive Products Co., Ltd., CCT Tapes

Market Segmentation by Product:

Single-Lined Adhesive Transfer Tapes

Double-Lined Adhesive Transfer Tapes

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

Others



The Adhesive Transfer Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adhesive Transfer Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adhesive Transfer Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adhesive Transfer Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adhesive Transfer Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adhesive Transfer Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adhesive Transfer Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adhesive Transfer Tape market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3541810/global-and-united-states-adhesive-transfer-tape-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single-Lined Adhesive Transfer Tapes

1.2.3 Double-Lined Adhesive Transfer Tapes

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Health & Hygiene

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Adhesive Transfer Tape Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Adhesive Transfer Tape Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Adhesive Transfer Tape Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Adhesive Transfer Tape Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Adhesive Transfer Tape Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Adhesive Transfer Tape Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Adhesive Transfer Tape Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Adhesive Transfer Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Adhesive Transfer Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Adhesive Transfer Tape Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Adhesive Transfer Tape Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Adhesive Transfer Tape Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Adhesive Transfer Tape Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Adhesive Transfer Tape Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Transfer Tape Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Adhesive Transfer Tape Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 Kruse Adhesive Tape

12.2.1 Kruse Adhesive Tape Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kruse Adhesive Tape Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Kruse Adhesive Tape Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kruse Adhesive Tape Adhesive Transfer Tape Products Offered

12.2.5 Kruse Adhesive Tape Recent Development

12.3 Nitto Denko Corporation

12.3.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nitto Denko Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Nitto Denko Corporation Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nitto Denko Corporation Adhesive Transfer Tape Products Offered

12.3.5 Nitto Denko Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Saint-Gobain

12.4.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.4.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Saint-Gobain Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Saint-Gobain Adhesive Transfer Tape Products Offered

12.4.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.5 Surface Shields

12.5.1 Surface Shields Corporation Information

12.5.2 Surface Shields Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Surface Shields Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Surface Shields Adhesive Transfer Tape Products Offered

12.5.5 Surface Shields Recent Development

12.6 Scapa Group PLC

12.6.1 Scapa Group PLC Corporation Information

12.6.2 Scapa Group PLC Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Scapa Group PLC Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Scapa Group PLC Adhesive Transfer Tape Products Offered

12.6.5 Scapa Group PLC Recent Development

12.7 Tesa SE

12.7.1 Tesa SE Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tesa SE Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Tesa SE Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Tesa SE Adhesive Transfer Tape Products Offered

12.7.5 Tesa SE Recent Development

12.8 Vibac Group S.p.a.

12.8.1 Vibac Group S.p.a. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Vibac Group S.p.a. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Vibac Group S.p.a. Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Vibac Group S.p.a. Adhesive Transfer Tape Products Offered

12.8.5 Vibac Group S.p.a. Recent Development

12.9 Advance Tapes International

12.9.1 Advance Tapes International Corporation Information

12.9.2 Advance Tapes International Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Advance Tapes International Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Advance Tapes International Adhesive Transfer Tape Products Offered

12.9.5 Advance Tapes International Recent Development

12.10 CMS Group of Companies

12.10.1 CMS Group of Companies Corporation Information

12.10.2 CMS Group of Companies Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 CMS Group of Companies Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 CMS Group of Companies Adhesive Transfer Tape Products Offered

12.10.5 CMS Group of Companies Recent Development

12.11 3M

12.11.1 3M Corporation Information

12.11.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 3M Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 3M Adhesive Transfer Tape Products Offered

12.11.5 3M Recent Development

12.12 K.L. & Ling

12.12.1 K.L. & Ling Corporation Information

12.12.2 K.L. & Ling Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 K.L. & Ling Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 K.L. & Ling Products Offered

12.12.5 K.L. & Ling Recent Development

12.13 Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG.

12.13.1 Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG. Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG. Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG. Products Offered

12.13.5 Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG. Recent Development

12.14 NICHIBAN CO., LTD.

12.14.1 NICHIBAN CO., LTD. Corporation Information

12.14.2 NICHIBAN CO., LTD. Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 NICHIBAN CO., LTD. Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 NICHIBAN CO., LTD. Products Offered

12.14.5 NICHIBAN CO., LTD. Recent Development

12.15 T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

12.15.1 T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Corporation Information

12.15.2 T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Products Offered

12.15.5 T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Recent Development

12.16 Shangrao City Dayu Tape Co., Ltd.

12.16.1 Shangrao City Dayu Tape Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Shangrao City Dayu Tape Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Shangrao City Dayu Tape Co., Ltd. Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Shangrao City Dayu Tape Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.16.5 Shangrao City Dayu Tape Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.17 Foshan Manzawa Adhesive Products Limited

12.17.1 Foshan Manzawa Adhesive Products Limited Corporation Information

12.17.2 Foshan Manzawa Adhesive Products Limited Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Foshan Manzawa Adhesive Products Limited Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Foshan Manzawa Adhesive Products Limited Products Offered

12.17.5 Foshan Manzawa Adhesive Products Limited Recent Development

12.18 Xiamen Naikos Industrial Co., Ltd.

12.18.1 Xiamen Naikos Industrial Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.18.2 Xiamen Naikos Industrial Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Xiamen Naikos Industrial Co., Ltd. Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Xiamen Naikos Industrial Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.18.5 Xiamen Naikos Industrial Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.19 Shenzhen Minrui Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.

12.19.1 Shenzhen Minrui Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.19.2 Shenzhen Minrui Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Shenzhen Minrui Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Shenzhen Minrui Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.19.5 Shenzhen Minrui Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.20 CCT Tapes

12.20.1 CCT Tapes Corporation Information

12.20.2 CCT Tapes Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 CCT Tapes Adhesive Transfer Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 CCT Tapes Products Offered

12.20.5 CCT Tapes Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Adhesive Transfer Tape Industry Trends

13.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Drivers

13.3 Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Challenges

13.4 Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Adhesive Transfer Tape Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3541810/global-and-united-states-adhesive-transfer-tape-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”