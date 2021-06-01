Adhesive & Sealant Market New Research Report 2021, SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027| Henkel, Arkema, H.B. Fuller

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is a fine example of comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Adhesive & Sealant market. It digs deep into critical aspects of the global Adhesive & Sealant market, including market dynamics, competition, regional advancement, and segmentation. It provides verified market figures such as CAGR, market share, revenue, volume, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The global Adhesive & Sealant market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The report is compiled with the use of latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. Buyers can ask for customization of the report as per their needs. You can also purchase specific sections of the report if your requirement is not for the complete research study.
Readers are provided with important types of analysis, including manufacturing cost analysis, analysis of marketing channels, distributors, and customers, market forecast, and company profiling. All of the players studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of different factors such as markets served, main business, gross margin, price, production, revenue, product specification and application, areas served, and production sites. Each segment of the global Adhesive & Sealant market is assessed in terms of growth rate, value, volume, consumption, and various other factors. The report comes out as a complete set of guidelines for market players to secure a position of strength in the Adhesive & Sealant industry. It offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Adhesive & Sealant market.
The report sheds light on key trends of the competitive landscape and explores go-to-market strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Adhesive & Sealant market. The authors of the report have examined the competitiveness of some of the prominent names of the Adhesive & Sealant industry. As part of their extensive research, the authors have analyzed almost all business tactics of market leaders, which include contracts, affiliations, mergers and acquisitions, increasing market presence, and geographical expansion. Readers can become aware of the specifications of products and services of LOS ANGELES, United States:fered by top players of the global Adhesive & Sealant market. In addition, they will be able to study about their competitors and global market presence.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Research Report: Henkel, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Hexion, DowDuPont, Akzo Nobel, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Eastman Chemical, Mapei, RPM International, Mactac, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Ashland, Huntsman, Sika, Gardner-Gibson, Yokohama Industries, Jowat SE, Adhesives Research, Franklin International, Xinzhan New Chemical Material
Global Adhesive & Sealant Market by Type: Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt, Reactive, Others
Global Adhesive & Sealant Market by Application: Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer, Others
The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Adhesive & Sealant market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Adhesive & Sealant market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Adhesive & Sealant market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Adhesive & Sealant market.
Key Takeaways
- In-depth evaluation of regulatory landscape, import and export statistics, and supply and demand gaps in important regional markets
- Market entropy
- Accurate detailing of new product launches, partnerships, deals, mergers and acquisitions, and other factors that define the position and growth of leading companies operating in the global Adhesive & Sealant market
- Deep assessment of industry supply chain with high focus on service and product augmentation that could increase value marketing essay
- Powerful analysis of the global Adhesive & Sealant market to bring efficiency in your business, optimize costs, and plan effective business strategies
- Strong analysis of sales and distribution channels to help improve your revenues
- Detailed assessment of competitor performance, taking into consideration SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, financial benchmarking, market strategies, and market shares
- Analyzing market potential of regional, product, and application segments using value and volume data and CAGR
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Adhesive & Sealant Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Water-based
1.2.3 Solvent-based
1.2.4 Hot-melt
1.2.5 Reactive
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.4 Consumer
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production
2.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Adhesive & Sealant Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Adhesive & Sealant Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Adhesive & Sealant Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Adhesive & Sealant Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Adhesive & Sealant Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Adhesive & Sealant Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Adhesive & Sealant Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Adhesive & Sealant Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Adhesive & Sealant Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Adhesive & Sealant Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adhesive & Sealant Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Adhesive & Sealant Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Adhesive & Sealant Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adhesive & Sealant Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Henkel
12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.1.2 Henkel Overview
12.1.3 Henkel Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Henkel Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.1.5 Henkel Related Developments
12.2 Arkema
12.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information
12.2.2 Arkema Overview
12.2.3 Arkema Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Arkema Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.2.5 Arkema Related Developments
12.3 H.B. Fuller
12.3.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information
12.3.2 H.B. Fuller Overview
12.3.3 H.B. Fuller Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 H.B. Fuller Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.3.5 H.B. Fuller Related Developments
12.4 3M
12.4.1 3M Corporation Information
12.4.2 3M Overview
12.4.3 3M Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 3M Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.4.5 3M Related Developments
12.5 Hexion
12.5.1 Hexion Corporation Information
12.5.2 Hexion Overview
12.5.3 Hexion Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Hexion Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.5.5 Hexion Related Developments
12.6 DowDuPont
12.6.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
12.6.2 DowDuPont Overview
12.6.3 DowDuPont Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 DowDuPont Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.6.5 DowDuPont Related Developments
12.7 Akzo Nobel
12.7.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information
12.7.2 Akzo Nobel Overview
12.7.3 Akzo Nobel Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Akzo Nobel Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.7.5 Akzo Nobel Related Developments
12.8 Royal Adhesives & Sealants
12.8.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Corporation Information
12.8.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Overview
12.8.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.8.5 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Related Developments
12.9 Eastman Chemical
12.9.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information
12.9.2 Eastman Chemical Overview
12.9.3 Eastman Chemical Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Eastman Chemical Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.9.5 Eastman Chemical Related Developments
12.10 Mapei
12.10.1 Mapei Corporation Information
12.10.2 Mapei Overview
12.10.3 Mapei Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Mapei Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.10.5 Mapei Related Developments
12.11 RPM International
12.11.1 RPM International Corporation Information
12.11.2 RPM International Overview
12.11.3 RPM International Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 RPM International Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.11.5 RPM International Related Developments
12.12 Mactac
12.12.1 Mactac Corporation Information
12.12.2 Mactac Overview
12.12.3 Mactac Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Mactac Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.12.5 Mactac Related Developments
12.13 Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
12.13.1 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Corporation Information
12.13.2 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Overview
12.13.3 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.13.5 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Related Developments
12.14 Ashland
12.14.1 Ashland Corporation Information
12.14.2 Ashland Overview
12.14.3 Ashland Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Ashland Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.14.5 Ashland Related Developments
12.15 Huntsman
12.15.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
12.15.2 Huntsman Overview
12.15.3 Huntsman Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Huntsman Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.15.5 Huntsman Related Developments
12.16 Sika
12.16.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.16.2 Sika Overview
12.16.3 Sika Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Sika Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.16.5 Sika Related Developments
12.17 Gardner-Gibson
12.17.1 Gardner-Gibson Corporation Information
12.17.2 Gardner-Gibson Overview
12.17.3 Gardner-Gibson Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Gardner-Gibson Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.17.5 Gardner-Gibson Related Developments
12.18 Yokohama Industries
12.18.1 Yokohama Industries Corporation Information
12.18.2 Yokohama Industries Overview
12.18.3 Yokohama Industries Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Yokohama Industries Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.18.5 Yokohama Industries Related Developments
12.19 Jowat SE
12.19.1 Jowat SE Corporation Information
12.19.2 Jowat SE Overview
12.19.3 Jowat SE Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Jowat SE Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.19.5 Jowat SE Related Developments
12.20 Adhesives Research
12.20.1 Adhesives Research Corporation Information
12.20.2 Adhesives Research Overview
12.20.3 Adhesives Research Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Adhesives Research Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.20.5 Adhesives Research Related Developments
8.21 Franklin International
12.21.1 Franklin International Corporation Information
12.21.2 Franklin International Overview
12.21.3 Franklin International Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Franklin International Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.21.5 Franklin International Related Developments
12.22 Xinzhan New Chemical Material
12.22.1 Xinzhan New Chemical Material Corporation Information
12.22.2 Xinzhan New Chemical Material Overview
12.22.3 Xinzhan New Chemical Material Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Xinzhan New Chemical Material Adhesive & Sealant Product Description
12.22.5 Xinzhan New Chemical Material Related Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Adhesive & Sealant Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Adhesive & Sealant Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Adhesive & Sealant Production Mode & Process
13.4 Adhesive & Sealant Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Adhesive & Sealant Sales Channels
13.4.2 Adhesive & Sealant Distributors
13.5 Adhesive & Sealant Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Adhesive & Sealant Industry Trends
14.2 Adhesive & Sealant Market Drivers
14.3 Adhesive & Sealant Market Challenges
14.4 Adhesive & Sealant Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Adhesive & Sealant Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
