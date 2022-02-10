Adhesive & Sealant Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2022 | Henkel, Arkema, H.B. Fuller

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Adhesive & Sealant Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adhesive & Sealant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adhesive & Sealant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adhesive & Sealant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adhesive & Sealant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adhesive & Sealant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adhesive & Sealant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Henkel, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Hexion, DowDuPont, Akzo Nobel, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Eastman Chemical, Mapei, RPM International, Mactac, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Ashland, Huntsman, Sika, Gardner-Gibson, Yokohama Industries, Jowat SE, Adhesives Research, Franklin International, Xinzhan New Chemical Material

Market Segmentation by Product:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot-melt

Reactive

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others



The Adhesive & Sealant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adhesive & Sealant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adhesive & Sealant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Adhesive & Sealant market expansion?

What will be the global Adhesive & Sealant market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Adhesive & Sealant market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Adhesive & Sealant market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Adhesive & Sealant market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Adhesive & Sealant market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Adhesive & Sealant Product Introduction

1.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Adhesive & Sealant Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Adhesive & Sealant Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Adhesive & Sealant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Adhesive & Sealant in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Adhesive & Sealant Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Adhesive & Sealant Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Adhesive & Sealant Industry Trends

1.5.2 Adhesive & Sealant Market Drivers

1.5.3 Adhesive & Sealant Market Challenges

1.5.4 Adhesive & Sealant Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Adhesive & Sealant Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Water-based

2.1.2 Solvent-based

2.1.3 Hot-melt

2.1.4 Reactive

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Adhesive & Sealant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Adhesive & Sealant Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Building & Construction

3.1.2 Automotive & Transportation

3.1.3 Consumer

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Adhesive & Sealant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Adhesive & Sealant Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Adhesive & Sealant Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Adhesive & Sealant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Adhesive & Sealant Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Adhesive & Sealant in 2021

4.2.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Adhesive & Sealant Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Adhesive & Sealant Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Adhesive & Sealant Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Adhesive & Sealant Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Adhesive & Sealant Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Adhesive & Sealant Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Adhesive & Sealant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Adhesive & Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive & Sealant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive & Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Adhesive & Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Adhesive & Sealant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Adhesive & Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive & Sealant Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive & Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Henkel

7.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.1.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Henkel Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Henkel Adhesive & Sealant Products Offered

7.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.2 Arkema

7.2.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.2.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Arkema Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Arkema Adhesive & Sealant Products Offered

7.2.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.3 H.B. Fuller

7.3.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

7.3.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 H.B. Fuller Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 H.B. Fuller Adhesive & Sealant Products Offered

7.3.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

7.4 3M

7.4.1 3M Corporation Information

7.4.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 3M Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 3M Adhesive & Sealant Products Offered

7.4.5 3M Recent Development

7.5 Hexion

7.5.1 Hexion Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hexion Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hexion Adhesive & Sealant Products Offered

7.5.5 Hexion Recent Development

7.6 DowDuPont

7.6.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

7.6.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DowDuPont Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DowDuPont Adhesive & Sealant Products Offered

7.6.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

7.7 Akzo Nobel

7.7.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

7.7.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Akzo Nobel Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Akzo Nobel Adhesive & Sealant Products Offered

7.7.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

7.8 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

7.8.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Corporation Information

7.8.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Adhesive & Sealant Products Offered

7.8.5 Royal Adhesives & Sealants Recent Development

7.9 Eastman Chemical

7.9.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

7.9.2 Eastman Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Eastman Chemical Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Eastman Chemical Adhesive & Sealant Products Offered

7.9.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

7.10 Mapei

7.10.1 Mapei Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mapei Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mapei Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mapei Adhesive & Sealant Products Offered

7.10.5 Mapei Recent Development

7.11 RPM International

7.11.1 RPM International Corporation Information

7.11.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 RPM International Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 RPM International Adhesive & Sealant Products Offered

7.11.5 RPM International Recent Development

7.12 Mactac

7.12.1 Mactac Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mactac Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Mactac Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Mactac Products Offered

7.12.5 Mactac Recent Development

7.13 Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

7.13.1 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Products Offered

7.13.5 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Recent Development

7.14 Ashland

7.14.1 Ashland Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Ashland Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Ashland Products Offered

7.14.5 Ashland Recent Development

7.15 Huntsman

7.15.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

7.15.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Huntsman Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Huntsman Products Offered

7.15.5 Huntsman Recent Development

7.16 Sika

7.16.1 Sika Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Sika Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Sika Products Offered

7.16.5 Sika Recent Development

7.17 Gardner-Gibson

7.17.1 Gardner-Gibson Corporation Information

7.17.2 Gardner-Gibson Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Gardner-Gibson Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Gardner-Gibson Products Offered

7.17.5 Gardner-Gibson Recent Development

7.18 Yokohama Industries

7.18.1 Yokohama Industries Corporation Information

7.18.2 Yokohama Industries Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Yokohama Industries Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Yokohama Industries Products Offered

7.18.5 Yokohama Industries Recent Development

7.19 Jowat SE

7.19.1 Jowat SE Corporation Information

7.19.2 Jowat SE Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Jowat SE Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Jowat SE Products Offered

7.19.5 Jowat SE Recent Development

7.20 Adhesives Research

7.20.1 Adhesives Research Corporation Information

7.20.2 Adhesives Research Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Adhesives Research Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Adhesives Research Products Offered

7.20.5 Adhesives Research Recent Development

7.21 Franklin International

7.21.1 Franklin International Corporation Information

7.21.2 Franklin International Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Franklin International Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Franklin International Products Offered

7.21.5 Franklin International Recent Development

7.22 Xinzhan New Chemical Material

7.22.1 Xinzhan New Chemical Material Corporation Information

7.22.2 Xinzhan New Chemical Material Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Xinzhan New Chemical Material Adhesive & Sealant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Xinzhan New Chemical Material Products Offered

7.22.5 Xinzhan New Chemical Material Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Adhesive & Sealant Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Adhesive & Sealant Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Adhesive & Sealant Distributors

8.3 Adhesive & Sealant Production Mode & Process

8.4 Adhesive & Sealant Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Adhesive & Sealant Sales Channels

8.4.2 Adhesive & Sealant Distributors

8.5 Adhesive & Sealant Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

