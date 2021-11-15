Adhesive Papers Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Avery Dennison, Coveris, CCL Industries

“Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Adhesive Papers Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adhesive Papers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adhesive Papers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adhesive Papers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adhesive Papers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adhesive Papers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adhesive Papers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Avery Dennison, Coveris, CCL Industries, Adestor, UPM Raflatac, Schades, Constantia Flexibles, Lintec, Fuji Seal International, PMC Label Materials, Thai KK, Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech, Shanghai Jinda Plastic, Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products, Zhulin Weiye, Zhengwei Printing, Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing

Market Segmentation by Product:

Flexographic Printing

Letterpress Printing

Market Segmentation by Application:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Retailers and Supermarkets

Logistics

Industrial Labels

The Adhesive Papers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adhesive Papers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adhesive Papers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Adhesive Papers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Adhesive Papers

1.2 Adhesive Papers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Adhesive Papers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Flexographic Printing

1.2.3 Letterpress Printing

1.3 Adhesive Papers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Adhesive Papers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Retailers and Supermarkets

1.3.6 Logistics

1.3.7 Industrial Labels

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Adhesive Papers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Adhesive Papers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Adhesive Papers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Adhesive Papers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Adhesive Papers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Adhesive Papers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Adhesive Papers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Adhesive Papers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Adhesive Papers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Adhesive Papers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Adhesive Papers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Adhesive Papers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Adhesive Papers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Adhesive Papers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Adhesive Papers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Adhesive Papers Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Adhesive Papers Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Adhesive Papers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Adhesive Papers Production

3.4.1 North America Adhesive Papers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Adhesive Papers Production

3.5.1 Europe Adhesive Papers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Adhesive Papers Production

3.6.1 China Adhesive Papers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Adhesive Papers Production

3.7.1 Japan Adhesive Papers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Adhesive Papers Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Adhesive Papers Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Adhesive Papers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Adhesive Papers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Adhesive Papers Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Adhesive Papers Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Papers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Adhesive Papers Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Adhesive Papers Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Adhesive Papers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Adhesive Papers Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Adhesive Papers Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Adhesive Papers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Avery Dennison

7.1.1 Avery Dennison Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.1.2 Avery Dennison Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Avery Dennison Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Avery Dennison Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Avery Dennison Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Coveris

7.2.1 Coveris Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.2.2 Coveris Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Coveris Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Coveris Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Coveris Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 CCL Industries

7.3.1 CCL Industries Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.3.2 CCL Industries Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.3.3 CCL Industries Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 CCL Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 CCL Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Adestor

7.4.1 Adestor Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.4.2 Adestor Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Adestor Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Adestor Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Adestor Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 UPM Raflatac

7.5.1 UPM Raflatac Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.5.2 UPM Raflatac Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.5.3 UPM Raflatac Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 UPM Raflatac Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 UPM Raflatac Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Schades

7.6.1 Schades Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.6.2 Schades Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Schades Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Schades Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Schades Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Constantia Flexibles

7.7.1 Constantia Flexibles Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.7.2 Constantia Flexibles Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Constantia Flexibles Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Constantia Flexibles Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Constantia Flexibles Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Lintec

7.8.1 Lintec Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lintec Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Lintec Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Lintec Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Lintec Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Fuji Seal International

7.9.1 Fuji Seal International Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.9.2 Fuji Seal International Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Fuji Seal International Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Fuji Seal International Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Fuji Seal International Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 PMC Label Materials

7.10.1 PMC Label Materials Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.10.2 PMC Label Materials Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.10.3 PMC Label Materials Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 PMC Label Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 PMC Label Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Thai KK

7.11.1 Thai KK Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.11.2 Thai KK Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Thai KK Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Thai KK Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Thai KK Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

7.12.1 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.12.2 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Shanghai Jinda Plastic

7.13.1 Shanghai Jinda Plastic Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shanghai Jinda Plastic Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Shanghai Jinda Plastic Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Shanghai Jinda Plastic Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Shanghai Jinda Plastic Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products

7.14.1 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Zhulin Weiye

7.15.1 Zhulin Weiye Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zhulin Weiye Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Zhulin Weiye Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Zhulin Weiye Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Zhulin Weiye Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Zhengwei Printing

7.16.1 Zhengwei Printing Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zhengwei Printing Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Zhengwei Printing Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Zhengwei Printing Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Zhengwei Printing Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing

7.17.1 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing Adhesive Papers Corporation Information

7.17.2 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing Adhesive Papers Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing Adhesive Papers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing Recent Developments/Updates

8 Adhesive Papers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Adhesive Papers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Adhesive Papers

8.4 Adhesive Papers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Adhesive Papers Distributors List

9.3 Adhesive Papers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Adhesive Papers Industry Trends

10.2 Adhesive Papers Growth Drivers

10.3 Adhesive Papers Market Challenges

10.4 Adhesive Papers Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Adhesive Papers by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Adhesive Papers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Adhesive Papers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Adhesive Papers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Adhesive Papers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Adhesive Papers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Adhesive Papers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Adhesive Papers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Adhesive Papers by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Adhesive Papers by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Adhesive Papers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Adhesive Papers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Adhesive Papers by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Adhesive Papers by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

