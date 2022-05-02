Adhesive Hook and Loop Market Growth Opportunities to Tap into in 2022-2028 | Velcro, 3M, APLIX

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Adhesive Hook and Loop market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Adhesive Hook and Loop market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Adhesive Hook and Loop market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Adhesive Hook and Loop market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Adhesive Hook and Loop market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Adhesive Hook and Loop market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Adhesive Hook and Loop report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Market Research Report: Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components



Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Market Segmentation by Product: Nylon

Polyester

Others



Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Market Segmentation by Application: Footwear and Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Adhesive Hook and Loop market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Adhesive Hook and Loop research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Adhesive Hook and Loop market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Adhesive Hook and Loop market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Adhesive Hook and Loop report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Adhesive Hook and Loop Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Adhesive Hook and Loop

1.2 Adhesive Hook and Loop Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Nylon

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Adhesive Hook and Loop Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Footwear and Apparel

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Adhesive Hook and Loop Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Adhesive Hook and Loop Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Adhesive Hook and Loop Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Adhesive Hook and Loop Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Adhesive Hook and Loop Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Adhesive Hook and Loop Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Adhesive Hook and Loop Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Adhesive Hook and Loop Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Adhesive Hook and Loop Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Adhesive Hook and Loop Production

3.4.1 North America Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Adhesive Hook and Loop Production

3.5.1 Europe Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Adhesive Hook and Loop Production

3.6.1 China Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Adhesive Hook and Loop Production

3.7.1 Japan Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Adhesive Hook and Loop Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Adhesive Hook and Loop Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Hook and Loop Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Adhesive Hook and Loop Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Adhesive Hook and Loop Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Velcro

7.1.1 Velcro Adhesive Hook and Loop Corporation Information

7.1.2 Velcro Adhesive Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Velcro Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Velcro Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Velcro Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Adhesive Hook and Loop Corporation Information

7.2.2 3M Adhesive Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

7.2.3 3M Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 APLIX

7.3.1 APLIX Adhesive Hook and Loop Corporation Information

7.3.2 APLIX Adhesive Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

7.3.3 APLIX Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 APLIX Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 APLIX Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Kuraray Group

7.4.1 Kuraray Group Adhesive Hook and Loop Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kuraray Group Adhesive Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Kuraray Group Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kuraray Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Kuraray Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 YKK

7.5.1 YKK Adhesive Hook and Loop Corporation Information

7.5.2 YKK Adhesive Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

7.5.3 YKK Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 YKK Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 YKK Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Paiho

7.6.1 Paiho Adhesive Hook and Loop Corporation Information

7.6.2 Paiho Adhesive Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Paiho Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Paiho Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Paiho Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Jianli

7.7.1 Jianli Adhesive Hook and Loop Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jianli Adhesive Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Jianli Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jianli Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jianli Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Heyi

7.8.1 Heyi Adhesive Hook and Loop Corporation Information

7.8.2 Heyi Adhesive Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Heyi Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Heyi Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Heyi Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Binder

7.9.1 Binder Adhesive Hook and Loop Corporation Information

7.9.2 Binder Adhesive Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Binder Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Binder Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Binder Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shingyi

7.10.1 Shingyi Adhesive Hook and Loop Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shingyi Adhesive Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shingyi Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shingyi Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shingyi Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Lovetex

7.11.1 Lovetex Adhesive Hook and Loop Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lovetex Adhesive Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Lovetex Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lovetex Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Lovetex Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Essentra Components

7.12.1 Essentra Components Adhesive Hook and Loop Corporation Information

7.12.2 Essentra Components Adhesive Hook and Loop Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Essentra Components Adhesive Hook and Loop Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Essentra Components Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Essentra Components Recent Developments/Updates

8 Adhesive Hook and Loop Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Adhesive Hook and Loop Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Adhesive Hook and Loop

8.4 Adhesive Hook and Loop Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Adhesive Hook and Loop Distributors List

9.3 Adhesive Hook and Loop Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Adhesive Hook and Loop Industry Trends

10.2 Adhesive Hook and Loop Market Drivers

10.3 Adhesive Hook and Loop Market Challenges

10.4 Adhesive Hook and Loop Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Adhesive Hook and Loop by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Adhesive Hook and Loop Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Adhesive Hook and Loop Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Adhesive Hook and Loop Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Adhesive Hook and Loop Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Adhesive Hook and Loop

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Adhesive Hook and Loop by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Adhesive Hook and Loop by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Adhesive Hook and Loop by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Adhesive Hook and Loop by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Adhesive Hook and Loop by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Adhesive Hook and Loop by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Adhesive Hook and Loop by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Adhesive Hook and Loop by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Adhesive Hook and Loop by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Adhesive Hook and Loop by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Adhesive Hook and Loop by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

