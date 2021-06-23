Adhesive Equipment Market Regional Revenue, Growth and Trends Analysis 2021-2027 | Henkel, Nordson Corporation, Graco

“

The report titled Global Adhesive Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adhesive Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adhesive Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adhesive Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adhesive Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adhesive Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adhesive Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adhesive Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adhesive Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adhesive Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adhesive Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adhesive Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Henkel, Nordson Corporation, Graco, Valco Melton, Dymax Corporation, Robatech

Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment

Adhesive Controllers

Cold Glue Applicator

Pneumatic Adhesive Applicator

Adhesive Pumping Systems

Adhesive Application Guns



Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging

Construction

Lamination

Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP)

Technical Textiles



The Adhesive Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adhesive Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adhesive Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adhesive Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adhesive Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adhesive Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adhesive Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adhesive Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Adhesive Equipment Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Adhesive Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Industrial Hot Melt Adhesive Equipment

1.2.3 Adhesive Controllers

1.2.4 Cold Glue Applicator

1.2.5 Pneumatic Adhesive Applicator

1.2.6 Adhesive Pumping Systems

1.2.7 Adhesive Application Guns

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Adhesive Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Lamination

1.3.5 Disposable Hygiene Products (DHP)

1.3.6 Technical Textiles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Adhesive Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Adhesive Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Adhesive Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Adhesive Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Adhesive Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Adhesive Equipment Industry Trends

2.4.2 Adhesive Equipment Market Drivers

2.4.3 Adhesive Equipment Market Challenges

2.4.4 Adhesive Equipment Market Restraints

3 Global Adhesive Equipment Sales

3.1 Global Adhesive Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Adhesive Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Adhesive Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Adhesive Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Adhesive Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Adhesive Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Adhesive Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Adhesive Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Adhesive Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Adhesive Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Adhesive Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Adhesive Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adhesive Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Adhesive Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Adhesive Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adhesive Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Adhesive Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Adhesive Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Adhesive Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Adhesive Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Adhesive Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Adhesive Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Adhesive Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Adhesive Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Adhesive Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Adhesive Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Adhesive Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Adhesive Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Adhesive Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Adhesive Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Adhesive Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Adhesive Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Adhesive Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Adhesive Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Adhesive Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Adhesive Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Adhesive Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Adhesive Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Adhesive Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Adhesive Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Adhesive Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Adhesive Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Adhesive Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Adhesive Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Adhesive Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Adhesive Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Adhesive Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Adhesive Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Adhesive Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Adhesive Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Adhesive Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Adhesive Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Adhesive Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Adhesive Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Equipment Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Henkel

12.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel Overview

12.1.3 Henkel Adhesive Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel Adhesive Equipment Products and Services

12.1.5 Henkel Adhesive Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Henkel Recent Developments

12.2 Nordson Corporation

12.2.1 Nordson Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nordson Corporation Overview

12.2.3 Nordson Corporation Adhesive Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nordson Corporation Adhesive Equipment Products and Services

12.2.5 Nordson Corporation Adhesive Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Nordson Corporation Recent Developments

12.3 Graco

12.3.1 Graco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Graco Overview

12.3.3 Graco Adhesive Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Graco Adhesive Equipment Products and Services

12.3.5 Graco Adhesive Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Graco Recent Developments

12.4 Valco Melton

12.4.1 Valco Melton Corporation Information

12.4.2 Valco Melton Overview

12.4.3 Valco Melton Adhesive Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Valco Melton Adhesive Equipment Products and Services

12.4.5 Valco Melton Adhesive Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Valco Melton Recent Developments

12.5 Dymax Corporation

12.5.1 Dymax Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dymax Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Dymax Corporation Adhesive Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Dymax Corporation Adhesive Equipment Products and Services

12.5.5 Dymax Corporation Adhesive Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Dymax Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Robatech

12.6.1 Robatech Corporation Information

12.6.2 Robatech Overview

12.6.3 Robatech Adhesive Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Robatech Adhesive Equipment Products and Services

12.6.5 Robatech Adhesive Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Robatech Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Adhesive Equipment Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Adhesive Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Adhesive Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Adhesive Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Adhesive Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Adhesive Equipment Distributors

13.5 Adhesive Equipment Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”