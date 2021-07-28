Adhesive Coatings Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor 2021-2027| Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Arkema

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Adhesive Coatings market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Adhesive Coatings market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Adhesive Coatings market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Adhesive Coatings market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Adhesive Coatings market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Adhesive Coatings market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Adhesive Coatings Market Research Report: Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, Sika, 3M, Dow Consumer Solutions, Huntsman, ITW, LORD Corporation, PPG Industries, Ashland, Jowat, Avery Dennison, Lamosa, ThreeBond, EMS Group, Kleiberit, Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals

Global Adhesive Coatings Market by Type: Non-Reactive Based Adhesive, Solvent Based Adhesive, Water-based Dispersion Adhesive, Others

Global Adhesive Coatings Market by Application: Industrial & Consumer Goods, Construction & Decoration, Paper & Packing, Others

The global Adhesive Coatings market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Adhesive Coatings report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Adhesive Coatings research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Adhesive Coatings market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Adhesive Coatings market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Adhesive Coatings market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Adhesive Coatings market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Adhesive Coatings market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Adhesive Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Adhesive Coatings Product Overview

1.2 Adhesive Coatings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Non-Reactive Based Adhesive

1.2.2 Solvent Based Adhesive

1.2.3 Water-based Dispersion Adhesive

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Adhesive Coatings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Adhesive Coatings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Adhesive Coatings Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Adhesive Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Adhesive Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adhesive Coatings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Adhesive Coatings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Adhesive Coatings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Adhesive Coatings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Adhesive Coatings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Adhesive Coatings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Adhesive Coatings by Application

4.1 Adhesive Coatings Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial & Consumer Goods

4.1.2 Construction & Decoration

4.1.3 Paper & Packing

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Adhesive Coatings by Country

5.1 North America Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Adhesive Coatings by Country

6.1 Europe Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Adhesive Coatings by Country

8.1 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adhesive Coatings Business

10.1 Henkel

10.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Henkel Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Henkel Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.2 H.B. Fuller

10.2.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

10.2.2 H.B. Fuller Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 H.B. Fuller Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 H.B. Fuller Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.2.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

10.3 Arkema

10.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.3.2 Arkema Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Arkema Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Arkema Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.3.5 Arkema Recent Development

10.4 Sika

10.4.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sika Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sika Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.4.5 Sika Recent Development

10.5 3M

10.5.1 3M Corporation Information

10.5.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 3M Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 3M Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.5.5 3M Recent Development

10.6 Dow Consumer Solutions

10.6.1 Dow Consumer Solutions Corporation Information

10.6.2 Dow Consumer Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Dow Consumer Solutions Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Dow Consumer Solutions Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.6.5 Dow Consumer Solutions Recent Development

10.7 Huntsman

10.7.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.7.2 Huntsman Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Huntsman Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Huntsman Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.7.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.8 ITW

10.8.1 ITW Corporation Information

10.8.2 ITW Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ITW Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ITW Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.8.5 ITW Recent Development

10.9 LORD Corporation

10.9.1 LORD Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 LORD Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 LORD Corporation Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 LORD Corporation Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.9.5 LORD Corporation Recent Development

10.10 PPG Industries

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Adhesive Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 PPG Industries Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.11 Ashland

10.11.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ashland Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ashland Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ashland Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.11.5 Ashland Recent Development

10.12 Jowat

10.12.1 Jowat Corporation Information

10.12.2 Jowat Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Jowat Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Jowat Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.12.5 Jowat Recent Development

10.13 Avery Dennison

10.13.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

10.13.2 Avery Dennison Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Avery Dennison Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Avery Dennison Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.13.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

10.14 Lamosa

10.14.1 Lamosa Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lamosa Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Lamosa Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Lamosa Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.14.5 Lamosa Recent Development

10.15 ThreeBond

10.15.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information

10.15.2 ThreeBond Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 ThreeBond Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 ThreeBond Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.15.5 ThreeBond Recent Development

10.16 EMS Group

10.16.1 EMS Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 EMS Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 EMS Group Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 EMS Group Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.16.5 EMS Group Recent Development

10.17 Kleiberit

10.17.1 Kleiberit Corporation Information

10.17.2 Kleiberit Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Kleiberit Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Kleiberit Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.17.5 Kleiberit Recent Development

10.18 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals

10.18.1 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Corporation Information

10.18.2 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Adhesive Coatings Products Offered

10.18.5 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Adhesive Coatings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Adhesive Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Adhesive Coatings Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Adhesive Coatings Distributors

12.3 Adhesive Coatings Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

