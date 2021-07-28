Adhesive Coatings Market Analysis by Manufacturers, Size, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor 2021-2027| Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Arkema

”
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Adhesive Coatings Market Research Report: Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Arkema, Sika, 3M, Dow Consumer Solutions, Huntsman, ITW, LORD Corporation, PPG Industries, Ashland, Jowat, Avery Dennison, Lamosa, ThreeBond, EMS Group, Kleiberit, Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals
Global Adhesive Coatings Market by Type: Non-Reactive Based Adhesive, Solvent Based Adhesive, Water-based Dispersion Adhesive, Others
Global Adhesive Coatings Market by Application: Industrial & Consumer Goods, Construction & Decoration, Paper & Packing, Others
The global Adhesive Coatings market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Adhesive Coatings report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Adhesive Coatings research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global Adhesive Coatings market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Adhesive Coatings market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Adhesive Coatings market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Adhesive Coatings market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Adhesive Coatings market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 Adhesive Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Adhesive Coatings Product Overview
1.2 Adhesive Coatings Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Non-Reactive Based Adhesive
1.2.2 Solvent Based Adhesive
1.2.3 Water-based Dispersion Adhesive
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Adhesive Coatings Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Adhesive Coatings Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Adhesive Coatings Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Adhesive Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Adhesive Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Adhesive Coatings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Adhesive Coatings Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Adhesive Coatings as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Adhesive Coatings Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Adhesive Coatings Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Adhesive Coatings Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Adhesive Coatings by Application
4.1 Adhesive Coatings Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial & Consumer Goods
4.1.2 Construction & Decoration
4.1.3 Paper & Packing
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Adhesive Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Adhesive Coatings by Country
5.1 North America Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Adhesive Coatings by Country
6.1 Europe Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Adhesive Coatings by Country
8.1 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adhesive Coatings Business
10.1 Henkel
10.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information
10.1.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Henkel Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Henkel Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.1.5 Henkel Recent Development
10.2 H.B. Fuller
10.2.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information
10.2.2 H.B. Fuller Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 H.B. Fuller Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 H.B. Fuller Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.2.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development
10.3 Arkema
10.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information
10.3.2 Arkema Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Arkema Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Arkema Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.3.5 Arkema Recent Development
10.4 Sika
10.4.1 Sika Corporation Information
10.4.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sika Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Sika Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.4.5 Sika Recent Development
10.5 3M
10.5.1 3M Corporation Information
10.5.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 3M Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 3M Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.5.5 3M Recent Development
10.6 Dow Consumer Solutions
10.6.1 Dow Consumer Solutions Corporation Information
10.6.2 Dow Consumer Solutions Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Dow Consumer Solutions Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Dow Consumer Solutions Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.6.5 Dow Consumer Solutions Recent Development
10.7 Huntsman
10.7.1 Huntsman Corporation Information
10.7.2 Huntsman Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Huntsman Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Huntsman Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.7.5 Huntsman Recent Development
10.8 ITW
10.8.1 ITW Corporation Information
10.8.2 ITW Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 ITW Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 ITW Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.8.5 ITW Recent Development
10.9 LORD Corporation
10.9.1 LORD Corporation Corporation Information
10.9.2 LORD Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 LORD Corporation Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 LORD Corporation Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.9.5 LORD Corporation Recent Development
10.10 PPG Industries
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Adhesive Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 PPG Industries Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 PPG Industries Recent Development
10.11 Ashland
10.11.1 Ashland Corporation Information
10.11.2 Ashland Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Ashland Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Ashland Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.11.5 Ashland Recent Development
10.12 Jowat
10.12.1 Jowat Corporation Information
10.12.2 Jowat Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Jowat Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Jowat Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.12.5 Jowat Recent Development
10.13 Avery Dennison
10.13.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information
10.13.2 Avery Dennison Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Avery Dennison Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Avery Dennison Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.13.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development
10.14 Lamosa
10.14.1 Lamosa Corporation Information
10.14.2 Lamosa Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Lamosa Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Lamosa Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.14.5 Lamosa Recent Development
10.15 ThreeBond
10.15.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information
10.15.2 ThreeBond Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 ThreeBond Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 ThreeBond Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.15.5 ThreeBond Recent Development
10.16 EMS Group
10.16.1 EMS Group Corporation Information
10.16.2 EMS Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 EMS Group Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 EMS Group Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.16.5 EMS Group Recent Development
10.17 Kleiberit
10.17.1 Kleiberit Corporation Information
10.17.2 Kleiberit Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Kleiberit Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Kleiberit Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.17.5 Kleiberit Recent Development
10.18 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals
10.18.1 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Corporation Information
10.18.2 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Adhesive Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Adhesive Coatings Products Offered
10.18.5 Shenzhen Taiqiang Chemicals Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Adhesive Coatings Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Adhesive Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Adhesive Coatings Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Adhesive Coatings Distributors
12.3 Adhesive Coatings Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
