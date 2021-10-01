Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2027 | Stora Enso, Binderholz, KLH Massivholz

“

The report titled Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Stora Enso, Binderholz, KLH Massivholz, Mayr-Melnhof Holz, MHM Abbund-Zentrum, Hasslacher Norica, ZÜBLIN Timber Construction, Lignotrend, Eugen Decker, XLam Dolomiti, W. u. J. Derix, Schilliger Holz, Structurlam

Market Segmentation by Product:

Regular Shape

Irregular Shape



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Institutional Building

Others



The Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market Overview

1.1 Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Product Overview

1.2 Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Regular Shape

1.2.2 Irregular Shape

1.3 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber by Application

4.1 Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Building

4.1.2 Commercial Building

4.1.3 Institutional Building

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber by Country

5.1 North America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber by Country

6.1 Europe Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber by Country

8.1 Latin America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Business

10.1 Stora Enso

10.1.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

10.1.2 Stora Enso Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Stora Enso Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Stora Enso Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Products Offered

10.1.5 Stora Enso Recent Development

10.2 Binderholz

10.2.1 Binderholz Corporation Information

10.2.2 Binderholz Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Binderholz Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Stora Enso Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Products Offered

10.2.5 Binderholz Recent Development

10.3 KLH Massivholz

10.3.1 KLH Massivholz Corporation Information

10.3.2 KLH Massivholz Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 KLH Massivholz Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 KLH Massivholz Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Products Offered

10.3.5 KLH Massivholz Recent Development

10.4 Mayr-Melnhof Holz

10.4.1 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Products Offered

10.4.5 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Recent Development

10.5 MHM Abbund-Zentrum

10.5.1 MHM Abbund-Zentrum Corporation Information

10.5.2 MHM Abbund-Zentrum Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 MHM Abbund-Zentrum Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 MHM Abbund-Zentrum Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Products Offered

10.5.5 MHM Abbund-Zentrum Recent Development

10.6 Hasslacher Norica

10.6.1 Hasslacher Norica Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hasslacher Norica Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hasslacher Norica Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hasslacher Norica Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Products Offered

10.6.5 Hasslacher Norica Recent Development

10.7 ZÜBLIN Timber Construction

10.7.1 ZÜBLIN Timber Construction Corporation Information

10.7.2 ZÜBLIN Timber Construction Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 ZÜBLIN Timber Construction Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 ZÜBLIN Timber Construction Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Products Offered

10.7.5 ZÜBLIN Timber Construction Recent Development

10.8 Lignotrend

10.8.1 Lignotrend Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lignotrend Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Lignotrend Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Lignotrend Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Products Offered

10.8.5 Lignotrend Recent Development

10.9 Eugen Decker

10.9.1 Eugen Decker Corporation Information

10.9.2 Eugen Decker Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Eugen Decker Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Eugen Decker Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Products Offered

10.9.5 Eugen Decker Recent Development

10.10 XLam Dolomiti

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 XLam Dolomiti Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 XLam Dolomiti Recent Development

10.11 W. u. J. Derix

10.11.1 W. u. J. Derix Corporation Information

10.11.2 W. u. J. Derix Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 W. u. J. Derix Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 W. u. J. Derix Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Products Offered

10.11.5 W. u. J. Derix Recent Development

10.12 Schilliger Holz

10.12.1 Schilliger Holz Corporation Information

10.12.2 Schilliger Holz Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Schilliger Holz Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Schilliger Holz Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Products Offered

10.12.5 Schilliger Holz Recent Development

10.13 Structurlam

10.13.1 Structurlam Corporation Information

10.13.2 Structurlam Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Structurlam Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Structurlam Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Products Offered

10.13.5 Structurlam Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Distributors

12.3 Adhesive-bonded Cross-laminated Timber Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”