ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2021-2027 | Clariant, DowDuPont, Kilfrost

The report titled Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Clariant, DowDuPont, Kilfrost, Proviron, Cryotech, LNT Solutions, LyondellBasell, Integrated Deicing Services, Vilokan Group, Inland

Market Segmentation by Product: Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol



Market Segmentation by Application: Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft



The ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) market?

Table of Contents:

1 ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market Overview

1.1 ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Product Overview

1.2 ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ethylene Glycol

1.2.2 Propylene Glycol

1.3 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) by Application

4.1 ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Civil Aircraft

4.1.2 Military Aircraft

4.2 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) by Country

5.1 North America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) by Country

6.1 Europe ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) by Country

8.1 Latin America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Business

10.1 Clariant

10.1.1 Clariant Corporation Information

10.1.2 Clariant Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Clariant ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Clariant ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Products Offered

10.1.5 Clariant Recent Development

10.2 DowDuPont

10.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DowDuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DowDuPont ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 DowDuPont ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Products Offered

10.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.3 Kilfrost

10.3.1 Kilfrost Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kilfrost Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kilfrost ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kilfrost ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Products Offered

10.3.5 Kilfrost Recent Development

10.4 Proviron

10.4.1 Proviron Corporation Information

10.4.2 Proviron Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Proviron ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Proviron ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Products Offered

10.4.5 Proviron Recent Development

10.5 Cryotech

10.5.1 Cryotech Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cryotech Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cryotech ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cryotech ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Products Offered

10.5.5 Cryotech Recent Development

10.6 LNT Solutions

10.6.1 LNT Solutions Corporation Information

10.6.2 LNT Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 LNT Solutions ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 LNT Solutions ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Products Offered

10.6.5 LNT Solutions Recent Development

10.7 LyondellBasell

10.7.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

10.7.2 LyondellBasell Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 LyondellBasell ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 LyondellBasell ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Products Offered

10.7.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

10.8 Integrated Deicing Services

10.8.1 Integrated Deicing Services Corporation Information

10.8.2 Integrated Deicing Services Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Integrated Deicing Services ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Integrated Deicing Services ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Products Offered

10.8.5 Integrated Deicing Services Recent Development

10.9 Vilokan Group

10.9.1 Vilokan Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Vilokan Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Vilokan Group ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Vilokan Group ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Products Offered

10.9.5 Vilokan Group Recent Development

10.10 Inland

10.10.1 Inland Corporation Information

10.10.2 Inland Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Inland ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Inland ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Products Offered

10.10.5 Inland Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Distributors

12.3 ADF (Aircraft Deicing Fluid) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

