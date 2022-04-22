Additives for Dry Mortar Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2028 | Sika AG, BASF SE, DOW

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Additives for Dry Mortar market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Additives for Dry Mortar market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Additives for Dry Mortar market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Additives for Dry Mortar market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Additives for Dry Mortar market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Additives for Dry Mortar market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Additives for Dry Mortar report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Additives for Dry Mortar Market Research Report: Sika AG

BASF SE

DOW

Evonik Industries

Mapei

Ashland

CEMEX UK

Nouryon

Don Construction Products

Wacker Chemie AG

MIKEM

PT Penta Chemicals Indonesia



Global Additives for Dry Mortar Market Segmentation by Product: Redispersible Polymer Powder

Plasticizers

Defoamers

Cellulose Ether

Air Entraining Agents

Other Additives



Global Additives for Dry Mortar Market Segmentation by Application: Building Construction

Bridge Construction

Tunnel Construction

Others



Table of Content

1 Additives for Dry Mortar Market Overview

1.1 Additives for Dry Mortar Product Overview

1.2 Additives for Dry Mortar Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Redispersible Polymer Powder

1.2.2 Plasticizers

1.2.3 Defoamers

1.2.4 Cellulose Ether

1.2.5 Air Entraining Agents

1.2.6 Other Additives

1.3 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Additives for Dry Mortar Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Additives for Dry Mortar Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Additives for Dry Mortar Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Additives for Dry Mortar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Additives for Dry Mortar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Additives for Dry Mortar Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Additives for Dry Mortar Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Additives for Dry Mortar as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Additives for Dry Mortar Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Additives for Dry Mortar Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Additives for Dry Mortar Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Additives for Dry Mortar by Application

4.1 Additives for Dry Mortar Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building Construction

4.1.2 Bridge Construction

4.1.3 Tunnel Construction

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Additives for Dry Mortar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Additives for Dry Mortar Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Additives for Dry Mortar by Country

5.1 North America Additives for Dry Mortar Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Additives for Dry Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Additives for Dry Mortar by Country

6.1 Europe Additives for Dry Mortar Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Additives for Dry Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Additives for Dry Mortar by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Additives for Dry Mortar Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Additives for Dry Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Additives for Dry Mortar by Country

8.1 Latin America Additives for Dry Mortar Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Additives for Dry Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Additives for Dry Mortar by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Additives for Dry Mortar Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Additives for Dry Mortar Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Additives for Dry Mortar Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Additives for Dry Mortar Business

10.1 Sika AG

10.1.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sika AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sika AG Additives for Dry Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Sika AG Additives for Dry Mortar Products Offered

10.1.5 Sika AG Recent Development

10.2 BASF SE

10.2.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.2.2 BASF SE Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 BASF SE Additives for Dry Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 BASF SE Additives for Dry Mortar Products Offered

10.2.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.3 DOW

10.3.1 DOW Corporation Information

10.3.2 DOW Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 DOW Additives for Dry Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 DOW Additives for Dry Mortar Products Offered

10.3.5 DOW Recent Development

10.4 Evonik Industries

10.4.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 Evonik Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Evonik Industries Additives for Dry Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Evonik Industries Additives for Dry Mortar Products Offered

10.4.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

10.5 Mapei

10.5.1 Mapei Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mapei Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Mapei Additives for Dry Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Mapei Additives for Dry Mortar Products Offered

10.5.5 Mapei Recent Development

10.6 Ashland

10.6.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ashland Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Ashland Additives for Dry Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Ashland Additives for Dry Mortar Products Offered

10.6.5 Ashland Recent Development

10.7 CEMEX UK

10.7.1 CEMEX UK Corporation Information

10.7.2 CEMEX UK Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 CEMEX UK Additives for Dry Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 CEMEX UK Additives for Dry Mortar Products Offered

10.7.5 CEMEX UK Recent Development

10.8 Nouryon

10.8.1 Nouryon Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nouryon Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Nouryon Additives for Dry Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Nouryon Additives for Dry Mortar Products Offered

10.8.5 Nouryon Recent Development

10.9 Don Construction Products

10.9.1 Don Construction Products Corporation Information

10.9.2 Don Construction Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Don Construction Products Additives for Dry Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Don Construction Products Additives for Dry Mortar Products Offered

10.9.5 Don Construction Products Recent Development

10.10 Wacker Chemie AG

10.10.1 Wacker Chemie AG Corporation Information

10.10.2 Wacker Chemie AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Wacker Chemie AG Additives for Dry Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Wacker Chemie AG Additives for Dry Mortar Products Offered

10.10.5 Wacker Chemie AG Recent Development

10.11 MIKEM

10.11.1 MIKEM Corporation Information

10.11.2 MIKEM Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 MIKEM Additives for Dry Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 MIKEM Additives for Dry Mortar Products Offered

10.11.5 MIKEM Recent Development

10.12 PT Penta Chemicals Indonesia

10.12.1 PT Penta Chemicals Indonesia Corporation Information

10.12.2 PT Penta Chemicals Indonesia Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 PT Penta Chemicals Indonesia Additives for Dry Mortar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 PT Penta Chemicals Indonesia Additives for Dry Mortar Products Offered

10.12.5 PT Penta Chemicals Indonesia Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Additives for Dry Mortar Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Additives for Dry Mortar Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Additives for Dry Mortar Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Additives for Dry Mortar Industry Trends

11.4.2 Additives for Dry Mortar Market Drivers

11.4.3 Additives for Dry Mortar Market Challenges

11.4.4 Additives for Dry Mortar Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Additives for Dry Mortar Distributors

12.3 Additives for Dry Mortar Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

