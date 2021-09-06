Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Trends, Growth Rate, Key Companies, Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2027| Stratasys, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study offers powerful guidelines for market players to compete well against other participants operating in the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market. It brings to light crucial market dynamics including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Readers are provided with detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis, PESTLE analysis, absolute dollar opportunity analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis that focus on various aspects of the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market. The report includes regional growth analysis to show how the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market is progressing in different parts of the world in terms of growth. Besides growth rate, the authors of the report provide market figures related to revenue, production, consumption, share, sales, and other vital factors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Research Report: Stratasys, Materialise NV, EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems Corporations, EOS, Texas Instruments, SLM Solutions Group, Arcam AB, AK Medical, UnionTech

Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market by Type: Printer, Printing Materials, Printing Services

Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market by Application: Medical Wearable Devices, Clinical Study Devices, Implants, Others

The global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market is segmented on the basis of type of product, application, and region. The analysts authoring the report provide a meticulous evaluation of all of the segments included in the report. The segments are studied keeping in view their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation study equips interested parties to identify high-growth portions of the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market and understand how the leading segments could grow during the forecast period.

This is one of the most important sections of the research study as it provides deep insights into the growth of the Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market at both country and regional level. The researchers estimate market growth in different regions and countries by both value and volume. They accurately calculate the revenue, price, CAGR, consumption, sales, and other factors related to the regional markets studied here.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market?

2. What will be the size of the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market?

7. What is the size and CAGR of the global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Printer

1.2.3 Printing Materials

1.2.4 Printing Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Medical Wearable Devices

1.3.3 Clinical Study Devices

1.3.4 Implants

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Trends

2.3.2 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Drivers

2.3.3 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Challenges

2.3.4 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Revenue

3.4 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Revenue in 2020

3.5 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Stratasys

11.1.1 Stratasys Company Details

11.1.2 Stratasys Business Overview

11.1.3 Stratasys Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

11.1.4 Stratasys Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Stratasys Recent Development

11.2 Materialise NV

11.2.1 Materialise NV Company Details

11.2.2 Materialise NV Business Overview

11.2.3 Materialise NV Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

11.2.4 Materialise NV Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Materialise NV Recent Development

11.3 EnvisionTEC

11.3.1 EnvisionTEC Company Details

11.3.2 EnvisionTEC Business Overview

11.3.3 EnvisionTEC Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

11.3.4 EnvisionTEC Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 EnvisionTEC Recent Development

11.4 3D Systems Corporations

11.4.1 3D Systems Corporations Company Details

11.4.2 3D Systems Corporations Business Overview

11.4.3 3D Systems Corporations Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

11.4.4 3D Systems Corporations Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 3D Systems Corporations Recent Development

11.5 EOS

11.5.1 EOS Company Details

11.5.2 EOS Business Overview

11.5.3 EOS Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

11.5.4 EOS Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 EOS Recent Development

11.6 Texas Instruments

11.6.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

11.6.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview

11.6.3 Texas Instruments Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

11.6.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

11.7 SLM Solutions Group

11.7.1 SLM Solutions Group Company Details

11.7.2 SLM Solutions Group Business Overview

11.7.3 SLM Solutions Group Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

11.7.4 SLM Solutions Group Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 SLM Solutions Group Recent Development

11.8 Arcam AB

11.8.1 Arcam AB Company Details

11.8.2 Arcam AB Business Overview

11.8.3 Arcam AB Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

11.8.4 Arcam AB Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Arcam AB Recent Development

11.9 AK Medical

11.9.1 AK Medical Company Details

11.9.2 AK Medical Business Overview

11.9.3 AK Medical Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

11.9.4 AK Medical Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 AK Medical Recent Development

11.10 UnionTech

11.10.1 UnionTech Company Details

11.10.2 UnionTech Business Overview

11.10.3 UnionTech Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Introduction

11.10.4 UnionTech Revenue in Additive Manufacturing in Healthcare Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 UnionTech Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

