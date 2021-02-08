Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | EOS GmbH, GE, 3D Systems

“

The report titled Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: EOS GmbH, GE, 3D Systems, Renishaw plc., Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, Huake 3D, ExOne, Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd., Syndaya

The Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Overview

1.1 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Overview

1.2 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 SLM

1.2.2 EBM

1.2.3 SLA

1.2.4 SLS

1.2.5 3DP

1.2.6 LSF

1.2.7 LENS

1.2.8 FDM

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Application

4.1 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aerospace and Defense

4.1.2 Automotive Industry

4.1.3 Healthcare & Dental

4.1.4 Industrial

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Application

4.5.2 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Application

5 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Business

10.1 EOS GmbH

10.1.1 EOS GmbH Corporation Information

10.1.2 EOS GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 EOS GmbH Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 EOS GmbH Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Products Offered

10.1.5 EOS GmbH Recent Developments

10.2 GE

10.2.1 GE Corporation Information

10.2.2 GE Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 GE Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 EOS GmbH Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Products Offered

10.2.5 GE Recent Developments

10.3 3D Systems

10.3.1 3D Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 3D Systems Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 3D Systems Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 3D Systems Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Products Offered

10.3.5 3D Systems Recent Developments

10.4 Renishaw plc.

10.4.1 Renishaw plc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Renishaw plc. Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Renishaw plc. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Renishaw plc. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Products Offered

10.4.5 Renishaw plc. Recent Developments

10.5 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd.

10.5.1 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Products Offered

10.5.5 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

10.6 SLM Solutions Group AG

10.6.1 SLM Solutions Group AG Corporation Information

10.6.2 SLM Solutions Group AG Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 SLM Solutions Group AG Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 SLM Solutions Group AG Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Products Offered

10.6.5 SLM Solutions Group AG Recent Developments

10.7 Huake 3D

10.7.1 Huake 3D Corporation Information

10.7.2 Huake 3D Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Huake 3D Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Huake 3D Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Products Offered

10.7.5 Huake 3D Recent Developments

10.8 ExOne

10.8.1 ExOne Corporation Information

10.8.2 ExOne Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 ExOne Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 ExOne Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Products Offered

10.8.5 ExOne Recent Developments

10.9 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd.

10.9.1 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Products Offered

10.9.5 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

10.10 Syndaya

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Syndaya Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Syndaya Recent Developments

11 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Industry Trends

11.4.2 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Drivers

11.4.3 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”