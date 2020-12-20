Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size 2020, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2026 | EOS GmbH, GE, 3D Systems

“

The report titled Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: EOS GmbH, GE, 3D Systems, Renishaw plc., Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, Huake 3D, ExOne, Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd., Syndaya

Market Segmentation by Product: SLM

EBM

SLA

SLS

3DP

LSF

LENS

FDM

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace and Defense

Automotive Industry

Healthcare & Dental

Industrial

Others



The Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine

1.2 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 SLM

1.2.3 EBM

1.2.4 SLA

1.2.5 SLS

1.2.6 3DP

1.2.7 LSF

1.2.8 LENS

1.2.9 FDM

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Healthcare & Dental

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Industry

1.7 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production

3.4.1 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production

3.5.1 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production

3.6.1 China Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production

3.7.1 Japan Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Business

7.1 EOS GmbH

7.1.1 EOS GmbH Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 EOS GmbH Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 EOS GmbH Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 EOS GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GE

7.2.1 GE Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 GE Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GE Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 GE Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 3D Systems

7.3.1 3D Systems Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 3D Systems Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 3D Systems Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 3D Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Renishaw plc.

7.4.1 Renishaw plc. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Renishaw plc. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Renishaw plc. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Renishaw plc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SLM Solutions Group AG

7.6.1 SLM Solutions Group AG Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 SLM Solutions Group AG Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SLM Solutions Group AG Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SLM Solutions Group AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Huake 3D

7.7.1 Huake 3D Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Huake 3D Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Huake 3D Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Huake 3D Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ExOne

7.8.1 ExOne Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 ExOne Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ExOne Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 ExOne Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Syndaya

7.10.1 Syndaya Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Syndaya Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Syndaya Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Syndaya Main Business and Markets Served

8 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine

8.4 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Distributors List

9.3 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

