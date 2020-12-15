Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2026 | EOS GmbH, GE, 3D Systems, Renishaw plc.

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Outlook 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine specifications, and company profiles. The Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market include: EOS GmbH, GE, 3D Systems, Renishaw plc., Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, Huake 3D, ExOne, Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd., Syndaya

Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Types include: SLM

EBM

SLA

SLS

3DP

LSF

LENS

FDM

Others



Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Applications include: Aerospace and Defense

Automotive Industry

Healthcare & Dental

Industrial

Others



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Outlook 2021] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Outlook 2021].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Outlook 2021]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Outlook 2021].

There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Outlook 2021].

Table of Contents:

1 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine

1.2 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 SLM

1.2.3 EBM

1.2.4 SLA

1.2.5 SLS

1.2.6 3DP

1.2.7 LSF

1.2.8 LENS

1.2.9 FDM

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Healthcare & Dental

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Industry

1.7 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production

3.4.1 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production

3.5.1 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production

3.6.1 China Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production

3.7.1 Japan Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Business

7.1 EOS GmbH

7.1.1 EOS GmbH Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 EOS GmbH Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 EOS GmbH Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 EOS GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 GE

7.2.1 GE Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 GE Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 GE Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 GE Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 3D Systems

7.3.1 3D Systems Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 3D Systems Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 3D Systems Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 3D Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Renishaw plc.

7.4.1 Renishaw plc. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Renishaw plc. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Renishaw plc. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Renishaw plc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SLM Solutions Group AG

7.6.1 SLM Solutions Group AG Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 SLM Solutions Group AG Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SLM Solutions Group AG Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SLM Solutions Group AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Huake 3D

7.7.1 Huake 3D Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Huake 3D Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Huake 3D Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Huake 3D Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ExOne

7.8.1 ExOne Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 ExOne Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ExOne Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 ExOne Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Syndaya

7.10.1 Syndaya Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Syndaya Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Syndaya Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Syndaya Main Business and Markets Served

8 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine

8.4 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Distributors List

9.3 Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Additive Manufacturing 3D Machine by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

