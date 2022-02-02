ADAS Camera to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2022-2027)|Gentex, Sony, Robert Bosch GmbH

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global ADAS Camera market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global ADAS Camera market. The authors of the report have segmented the global ADAS Camera market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global ADAS Camera market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global ADAS Camera market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global ADAS Camera market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global ADAS Camera market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global ADAS Camera Market Research Report: , Gentex, Sony, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Magna International Inc., Valeo, Nidecsankyo, TRW Automotive, Autoliv Inc., Clarion, Omnivision Technologies Inc., AEI Inc., Mobileye ADAS Camera

Global ADAS Camera Market by Type: , Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, Others ADAS Camera

Global ADAS Camera Market by Application: , Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV

The global ADAS Camera market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global ADAS Camera market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global ADAS Camera market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global ADAS Camera market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global ADAS Camera market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global ADAS Camera market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the ADAS Camera market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global ADAS Camera market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the ADAS Camera market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 ADAS Camera Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top ADAS Camera Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global ADAS Camera Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Radar

1.4.3 LiDAR

1.4.4 Ultrasonic

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global ADAS Camera Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 LCV

1.5.4 HCV

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global ADAS Camera Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global ADAS Camera Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global ADAS Camera Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global ADAS Camera Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global ADAS Camera, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global ADAS Camera Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global ADAS Camera Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for ADAS Camera Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key ADAS Camera Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top ADAS Camera Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top ADAS Camera Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top ADAS Camera Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top ADAS Camera Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top ADAS Camera Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top ADAS Camera Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top ADAS Camera Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by ADAS Camera Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global ADAS Camera Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 ADAS Camera Production by Regions

4.1 Global ADAS Camera Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top ADAS Camera Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top ADAS Camera Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America ADAS Camera Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America ADAS Camera Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America ADAS Camera Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe ADAS Camera Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe ADAS Camera Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe ADAS Camera Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China ADAS Camera Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China ADAS Camera Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China ADAS Camera Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan ADAS Camera Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan ADAS Camera Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan ADAS Camera Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea ADAS Camera Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea ADAS Camera Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea ADAS Camera Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 ADAS Camera Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top ADAS Camera Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top ADAS Camera Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top ADAS Camera Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America ADAS Camera Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America ADAS Camera Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe ADAS Camera Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe ADAS Camera Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific ADAS Camera Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific ADAS Camera Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America ADAS Camera Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America ADAS Camera Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa ADAS Camera Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa ADAS Camera Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global ADAS Camera Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global ADAS Camera Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global ADAS Camera Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 ADAS Camera Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global ADAS Camera Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global ADAS Camera Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global ADAS Camera Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global ADAS Camera Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global ADAS Camera Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global ADAS Camera Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global ADAS Camera Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Gentex

8.1.1 Gentex Corporation Information

8.1.2 Gentex Overview

8.1.3 Gentex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Gentex Product Description

8.1.5 Gentex Related Developments

8.2 Sony

8.2.1 Sony Corporation Information

8.2.2 Sony Overview

8.2.3 Sony Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Sony Product Description

8.2.5 Sony Related Developments

8.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

8.3.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Overview

8.3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Product Description

8.3.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Related Developments

8.4 Continental AG

8.4.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

8.4.2 Continental AG Overview

8.4.3 Continental AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Continental AG Product Description

8.4.5 Continental AG Related Developments

8.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

8.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Corporation Information

8.5.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Overview

8.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Product Description

8.5.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Related Developments

8.6 Delphi Automotive PLC

8.6.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Corporation Information

8.6.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Overview

8.6.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Product Description

8.6.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Related Developments

8.7 Magna International Inc.

8.7.1 Magna International Inc. Corporation Information

8.7.2 Magna International Inc. Overview

8.7.3 Magna International Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Magna International Inc. Product Description

8.7.5 Magna International Inc. Related Developments

8.8 Valeo

8.8.1 Valeo Corporation Information

8.8.2 Valeo Overview

8.8.3 Valeo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Valeo Product Description

8.8.5 Valeo Related Developments

8.9 Nidecsankyo

8.9.1 Nidecsankyo Corporation Information

8.9.2 Nidecsankyo Overview

8.9.3 Nidecsankyo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Nidecsankyo Product Description

8.9.5 Nidecsankyo Related Developments

8.10 TRW Automotive

8.10.1 TRW Automotive Corporation Information

8.10.2 TRW Automotive Overview

8.10.3 TRW Automotive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 TRW Automotive Product Description

8.10.5 TRW Automotive Related Developments

8.11 Autoliv Inc.

8.11.1 Autoliv Inc. Corporation Information

8.11.2 Autoliv Inc. Overview

8.11.3 Autoliv Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Autoliv Inc. Product Description

8.11.5 Autoliv Inc. Related Developments

8.12 Clarion

8.12.1 Clarion Corporation Information

8.12.2 Clarion Overview

8.12.3 Clarion Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Clarion Product Description

8.12.5 Clarion Related Developments

8.13 Omnivision Technologies Inc.

8.13.1 Omnivision Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

8.13.2 Omnivision Technologies Inc. Overview

8.13.3 Omnivision Technologies Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Omnivision Technologies Inc. Product Description

8.13.5 Omnivision Technologies Inc. Related Developments

8.14 AEI Inc.

8.14.1 AEI Inc. Corporation Information

8.14.2 AEI Inc. Overview

8.14.3 AEI Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 AEI Inc. Product Description

8.14.5 AEI Inc. Related Developments

8.15 Mobileye

8.15.1 Mobileye Corporation Information

8.15.2 Mobileye Overview

8.15.3 Mobileye Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Mobileye Product Description

8.15.5 Mobileye Related Developments 9 ADAS Camera Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top ADAS Camera Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top ADAS Camera Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key ADAS Camera Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 ADAS Camera Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global ADAS Camera Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America ADAS Camera Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe ADAS Camera Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific ADAS Camera Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America ADAS Camera Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa ADAS Camera Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 ADAS Camera Sales Channels

11.2.2 ADAS Camera Distributors

11.3 ADAS Camera Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 ADAS Camera Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 ADAS Camera Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global ADAS Camera Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

