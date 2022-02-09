ADAS Aftermarket Market New Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level 2022-2028|Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: – The report on the global ADAS Aftermarket market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global ADAS Aftermarket Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global ADAS Aftermarket market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global ADAS Aftermarket market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global ADAS Aftermarket market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global ADAS Aftermarket market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global ADAS Aftermarket market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global ADAS Aftermarket market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global ADAS Aftermarket market.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

ADAS Aftermarket Market Leading Players: Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Aptiv, Valeo, Magna International, Veoneer, Aisin Corporation, Hitachi Astemo, Nidec Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Ficosa Internacional, Hella KGaA Hueck, Pacific Industrial, Mobileye

Product Type:

Ultrasonic Sensors Technology

Lidar Sensors Technology

Radar Sensors Technology

Camera Sensors Technology

Infrared Sensors Technology

Pressure Sensors Technology

By Application:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the UNITED STATESs, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global ADAS Aftermarket market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global ADAS Aftermarket market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global ADAS Aftermarket market?

• How will the global ADAS Aftermarket market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global ADAS Aftermarket market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of ADAS Aftermarket

1.1 ADAS Aftermarket Market Overview

1.1.1 ADAS Aftermarket Product Scope

1.1.2 ADAS Aftermarket Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global ADAS Aftermarket Market Size Overview by Region 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Global ADAS Aftermarket Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

1.4 Global ADAS Aftermarket Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

1.5 Global ADAS Aftermarket Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

1.6 Key Regions, ADAS Aftermarket Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.1 North America ADAS Aftermarket Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.2 Europe ADAS Aftermarket Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific ADAS Aftermarket Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.4 Latin America ADAS Aftermarket Market Size (2017-2028)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa ADAS Aftermarket Market Size (2017-2028) 2 ADAS Aftermarket Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global ADAS Aftermarket Market Size by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ADAS Aftermarket Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

2.3 Global ADAS Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

2.4 Ultrasonic Sensors Technology

2.5 Lidar Sensors Technology

2.6 Radar Sensors Technology

2.7 Camera Sensors Technology

2.8 Infrared Sensors Technology

2.9 Pressure Sensors Technology 3 ADAS Aftermarket Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global ADAS Aftermarket Market Size by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global ADAS Aftermarket Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

3.3 Global ADAS Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

3.4 Passenger Cars

3.5 Light Commercial Vehicles

3.6 Heavy Commercial Vehicles 4 ADAS Aftermarket Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global ADAS Aftermarket Market Size by Players (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in ADAS Aftermarket as of 2021)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into ADAS Aftermarket Market

4.4 Global Top Players ADAS Aftermarket Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players ADAS Aftermarket Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 ADAS Aftermarket Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

5.1.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Profile

5.1.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Main Business

5.1.3 Robert Bosch GmbH ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Robert Bosch GmbH ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.1.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Developments

5.2 Continental

5.2.1 Continental Profile

5.2.2 Continental Main Business

5.2.3 Continental ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Continental ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.2.5 Continental Recent Developments

5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen

5.3.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Profile

5.3.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Main Business

5.3.3 ZF Friedrichshafen ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 ZF Friedrichshafen ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.3.5 Denso Recent Developments

5.4 Denso

5.4.1 Denso Profile

5.4.2 Denso Main Business

5.4.3 Denso ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Denso ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.4.5 Denso Recent Developments

5.5 Aptiv

5.5.1 Aptiv Profile

5.5.2 Aptiv Main Business

5.5.3 Aptiv ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Aptiv ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.5.5 Aptiv Recent Developments

5.6 Valeo

5.6.1 Valeo Profile

5.6.2 Valeo Main Business

5.6.3 Valeo ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Valeo ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.6.5 Valeo Recent Developments

5.7 Magna International

5.7.1 Magna International Profile

5.7.2 Magna International Main Business

5.7.3 Magna International ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Magna International ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.7.5 Magna International Recent Developments

5.8 Veoneer

5.8.1 Veoneer Profile

5.8.2 Veoneer Main Business

5.8.3 Veoneer ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Veoneer ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.8.5 Veoneer Recent Developments

5.9 Aisin Corporation

5.9.1 Aisin Corporation Profile

5.9.2 Aisin Corporation Main Business

5.9.3 Aisin Corporation ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Aisin Corporation ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.9.5 Aisin Corporation Recent Developments

5.10 Hitachi Astemo

5.10.1 Hitachi Astemo Profile

5.10.2 Hitachi Astemo Main Business

5.10.3 Hitachi Astemo ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Hitachi Astemo ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.10.5 Hitachi Astemo Recent Developments

5.11 Nidec Corporation

5.11.1 Nidec Corporation Profile

5.11.2 Nidec Corporation Main Business

5.11.3 Nidec Corporation ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Nidec Corporation ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.11.5 Nidec Corporation Recent Developments

5.12 Infineon Technologies

5.12.1 Infineon Technologies Profile

5.12.2 Infineon Technologies Main Business

5.12.3 Infineon Technologies ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Infineon Technologies ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.12.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments

5.13 Ficosa Internacional

5.13.1 Ficosa Internacional Profile

5.13.2 Ficosa Internacional Main Business

5.13.3 Ficosa Internacional ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Ficosa Internacional ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.13.5 Ficosa Internacional Recent Developments

5.14 Hella KGaA Hueck

5.14.1 Hella KGaA Hueck Profile

5.14.2 Hella KGaA Hueck Main Business

5.14.3 Hella KGaA Hueck ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Hella KGaA Hueck ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.14.5 Hella KGaA Hueck Recent Developments

5.15 Pacific Industrial

5.15.1 Pacific Industrial Profile

5.15.2 Pacific Industrial Main Business

5.15.3 Pacific Industrial ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Pacific Industrial ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.15.5 Pacific Industrial Recent Developments

5.16 Mobileye

5.16.1 Mobileye Profile

5.16.2 Mobileye Main Business

5.16.3 Mobileye ADAS Aftermarket Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Mobileye ADAS Aftermarket Revenue (US$ Million) & (2017-2022)

5.16.5 Mobileye Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America ADAS Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

6.2 UNITED STATESs

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe ADAS Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific ADAS Aftermarket Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 India

8.6 Australia

8.7 Taiwan

8.8 Indonesia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America ADAS Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Argentina 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa ADAS Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2017-2028)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE 11 ADAS Aftermarket Market Dynamics

11.1 ADAS Aftermarket Industry Trends

11.2 ADAS Aftermarket Market Drivers

11.3 ADAS Aftermarket Market Challenges

11.4 ADAS Aftermarket Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

