Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Trends Analysis Report ,By Application, By Product, Competitive Landscape And Growth Forecast 2021-2027 | TrafficGuard, FraudScore, Interceptd

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Ad Fraud Detection Tools data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Ad Fraud Detection Tools market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Ad Fraud Detection Tools market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

TrafficGuard, FraudScore, Interceptd, Adjust, Performcb, AppsFlyer, Scalarr, Machine Advertising, Branch Metrics, Singular, Kochava, mFilterIt

Market Segment by Product Type:

Click injection and CTIT Anomaly Detection, SDK (Software Development Kit) Spoofing Detection, Device Farms Detection, Incent Abuse Detection, Others

Market Segment by Application:

Mobile Phone, Website User

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Ad Fraud Detection Tools market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ad Fraud Detection Tools market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ad Fraud Detection Tools market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ad Fraud Detection Tools market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ad Fraud Detection Tools market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Ad Fraud Detection Tools

1.1 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Overview

1.1.1 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Product Scope

1.1.2 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Click injection and CTIT Anomaly Detection

2.5 SDK (Software Development Kit) Spoofing Detection

2.6 Device Farms Detection

2.7 Incent Abuse Detection

2.8 Others 3 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Mobile Phone

3.5 Website User 4 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ad Fraud Detection Tools as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market

4.4 Global Top Players Ad Fraud Detection Tools Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Ad Fraud Detection Tools Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 TrafficGuard

5.1.1 TrafficGuard Profile

5.1.2 TrafficGuard Main Business

5.1.3 TrafficGuard Ad Fraud Detection Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 TrafficGuard Ad Fraud Detection Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 TrafficGuard Recent Developments

5.2 FraudScore

5.2.1 FraudScore Profile

5.2.2 FraudScore Main Business

5.2.3 FraudScore Ad Fraud Detection Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 FraudScore Ad Fraud Detection Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 FraudScore Recent Developments

5.3 Interceptd

5.5.1 Interceptd Profile

5.3.2 Interceptd Main Business

5.3.3 Interceptd Ad Fraud Detection Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Interceptd Ad Fraud Detection Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Adjust Recent Developments

5.4 Adjust

5.4.1 Adjust Profile

5.4.2 Adjust Main Business

5.4.3 Adjust Ad Fraud Detection Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Adjust Ad Fraud Detection Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Adjust Recent Developments

5.5 Performcb

5.5.1 Performcb Profile

5.5.2 Performcb Main Business

5.5.3 Performcb Ad Fraud Detection Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Performcb Ad Fraud Detection Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Performcb Recent Developments

5.6 AppsFlyer

5.6.1 AppsFlyer Profile

5.6.2 AppsFlyer Main Business

5.6.3 AppsFlyer Ad Fraud Detection Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 AppsFlyer Ad Fraud Detection Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 AppsFlyer Recent Developments

5.7 Scalarr

5.7.1 Scalarr Profile

5.7.2 Scalarr Main Business

5.7.3 Scalarr Ad Fraud Detection Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Scalarr Ad Fraud Detection Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Scalarr Recent Developments

5.8 Machine Advertising

5.8.1 Machine Advertising Profile

5.8.2 Machine Advertising Main Business

5.8.3 Machine Advertising Ad Fraud Detection Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Machine Advertising Ad Fraud Detection Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Machine Advertising Recent Developments

5.9 Branch Metrics

5.9.1 Branch Metrics Profile

5.9.2 Branch Metrics Main Business

5.9.3 Branch Metrics Ad Fraud Detection Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Branch Metrics Ad Fraud Detection Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Branch Metrics Recent Developments

5.10 Singular

5.10.1 Singular Profile

5.10.2 Singular Main Business

5.10.3 Singular Ad Fraud Detection Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Singular Ad Fraud Detection Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Singular Recent Developments

5.11 Kochava

5.11.1 Kochava Profile

5.11.2 Kochava Main Business

5.11.3 Kochava Ad Fraud Detection Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Kochava Ad Fraud Detection Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Kochava Recent Developments

5.12 mFilterIt

5.12.1 mFilterIt Profile

5.12.2 mFilterIt Main Business

5.12.3 mFilterIt Ad Fraud Detection Tools Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 mFilterIt Ad Fraud Detection Tools Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 mFilterIt Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Dynamics

11.1 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Industry Trends

11.2 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Drivers

11.3 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Challenges

11.4 Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

